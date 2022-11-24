Read full article on original website
LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
flaglernewsweekly.com
2022 Jingle Jog Kicks Off Wonderland Weekends At ONE DAYTONA on December 2
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 28, 2022) Ever dream of seeing the holiday lights at the Daytona International Speedway from a different perspective? Well now you can. Returning for the 2nd Annual Jingle Jog, runners and walkers will traverse the course filled with millions of holiday lights as part of this very special event on December 2nd.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Fantasy Lights Dazzles Big Crowds as Palm Coast Kicks Off the Holiday Season
Drawing huge crowds to Central Park on Saturday evening, members of the Palm Coast City Council, Rotary Club of Flagler County President Jay Gardener and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly flipped the switch, lighting the community’s Christmas tree and officially kicking off the holiday season. Standing in for Palm...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 26, 2022
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
thenationalnews.com
Food experiences on Florida’s Space Coast that are ‘out of this world’
From space-themed restaurants to shops selling snacks astronauts eat during missions — there are plenty of stellar food experiences on Florida’s Space Coast. Several towns bordering launch pads in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Centre have themed restaurants and stores. These include the city...
Daytona Lagoon reopens this weekend after hurricane damage
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s been a little over a month since Hurricane Ian battered Florida and a few weeks since Nicole made landfall. But one theme park on the coast has not reopened – until this weekend. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Daytona...
fox35orlando.com
Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
bungalower
Eyes on the Street: Former Skycraft space gets new tenant
We often get photographs and tips from our Bungalower readers of things that are happening around town, so we have started featuring them on the site in a series called “Eyes on the Street,” in honor of our favorite urbanist Jane Jacobs. “Spotted outside of my neighborhood today!...
Tis’ the season for free admission and live music at the Morse Museum in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art is kicking off “Holidays at the Morse” this Thanksgiving weekend. The Morse Museum offers exhibits that house pottery, late 19th- and early 20th-century American paintings, graphics, and decorative art by Louis Comfort Tiffany and other artists.
ecowatch.com
Dreaming of Beachfront Real Estate? Much of Florida’s Coast Is at Risk of Storm Erosion
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised...
Nature and holiday spirits to shine during ‘Dazzling Nights’ at Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. — A shining holiday tradition has returned to Orlando. “Dazzling Nights” begins Friday evening at Leu Gardens. During the event, the 50-acre gardens will transform with a million holiday lights, displays, music, and sculptures. Organizers say the event creates an interactive holiday experience for the entire...
Record heat reached on Sunday; cool front moving in, bringing showers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be warm and breezy throughout the day into the evening. Parts of Central Florida reached record heat Sunday as the next front moves in tonight, bringing cooler temperatures and rain. Leesburg hit 84 degrees, tying a record for the heat today. Orlando and Sanford...
Bay News 9
Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage
As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Small Business Saturday Offers Holiday Options
Looking to support the area’s small business community for Small Business Saturday?. Several options provide not only the chance to shop with your local small business but also discover those perfect, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. Shantytown Village: On Saturday Nov 26th at our family fun day event, bring your cameras,...
Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts
Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
volusia.org
Ian update 67: Disaster Assistance Center to open for one day in New Smyrna Beach
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), in conjunction with the City of New Smyrna Beach, FEMA and disAbility Solutions, will host a one day only Disaster Assistance Center in New Smyrna Beach on Monday, Nov. 28. The event will be at the Alonzo “Babe” James Community Center, 201 N. Myrtle Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Samantha Whitfield
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Master Sergeant/Munitions Systems Specialist. Hometown: Palm Coast. Samantha Whitfield graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School in 1996 and joined the Air Force as a munitions specialist...
leesburg-news.com
Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop
A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
