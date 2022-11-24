ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

2022 Jingle Jog Kicks Off Wonderland Weekends At ONE DAYTONA on December 2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 28, 2022) Ever dream of seeing the holiday lights at the Daytona International Speedway from a different perspective? Well now you can. Returning for the 2nd Annual Jingle Jog, runners and walkers will traverse the course filled with millions of holiday lights as part of this very special event on December 2nd.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Fantasy Lights Dazzles Big Crowds as Palm Coast Kicks Off the Holiday Season

Drawing huge crowds to Central Park on Saturday evening, members of the Palm Coast City Council, Rotary Club of Flagler County President Jay Gardener and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly flipped the switch, lighting the community’s Christmas tree and officially kicking off the holiday season. Standing in for Palm...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida

At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 26, 2022

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Eyes on the Street: Former Skycraft space gets new tenant

We often get photographs and tips from our Bungalower readers of things that are happening around town, so we have started featuring them on the site in a series called “Eyes on the Street,” in honor of our favorite urbanist Jane Jacobs. “Spotted outside of my neighborhood today!...
WINTER PARK, FL
Bay News 9

Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage

As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!

Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Small Business Saturday Offers Holiday Options

Looking to support the area’s small business community for Small Business Saturday?. Several options provide not only the chance to shop with your local small business but also discover those perfect, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. Shantytown Village: On Saturday Nov 26th at our family fun day event, bring your cameras,...
PALM COAST, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts

Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Samantha Whitfield

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Master Sergeant/Munitions Systems Specialist. Hometown: Palm Coast. Samantha Whitfield graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School in 1996 and joined the Air Force as a munitions specialist...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop

A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
CLERMONT, FL

