Read full article on original website
Related
Avoid Eating This If You're Constipated
Luckily, there are ways to both treat and avoid constipation, many of which start with altering our diet. In fact, eliminating one item may help.
Can Celery Help Improve Your Gut Health?
It's important to understand how certain foods such as celery can affect the body, especially when it comes to gut health. Here's what to know.
TODAY.com
Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains
Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
Medical News Today
Does cinnamon lower cholesterol?
Some people take cinnamon supplements to reduce their cholesterol. While some studies suggest it has a cholesterol-lowering effect, conclusive evidence is lacking. Diet and lifestyle changes may be more effective for people with high blood cholesterol. This article will look into the effects of cinnamon on cholesterol, how a person...
MedicineNet.com
Why Is My Vision Fuzzy and My Head Hurts? 8 Causes
Learn about conditions that can cause fuzzy vision and headache, treatment, and when to call a doctor. Learn about conditions that can cause fuzzy vision and headache, treatment, and when to call a doctor. 8 conditions that cause fuzzy vision and headaches. 1. Migraines. Migraines are fairly common, affecting 1...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Frequent Urination A Sign Of Diabetes?
There are several bodily functions that many of us take for granted because they happen automatically without us even needing to think about it. Breathing, blinking, digestion, and countless other processes keep us alive, healthy, and comfortable. When one of these normally automatic processes becomes disrupted, it can negatively impact...
cohaitungchi.com
Itchy foot and diabetes: what to do?
An itchy diabetic foot requires special attention. Itching can also occur before a skin lesion, due to dry skin, skin pathology or arteriopathy. In this case, there is a significant risk of infection or even amputation. In the case of itchy feet, there are treatments available depending on the cause of the itching. It is therefore important to consult a doctor and to adopt certain preventive measures. Podexpert explains everything.
icytales.com
How to Tell If Eggs Are Still Good – 6 Easy Ways
Eggs are a staple in many households and are used in many delicious recipes. It can be used as a breakfast food, added to salads and sandwiches, or as a snack throughout the day. How to tell if eggs are still good? Do you ever think about how long they...
Scientists share that bacon has health benefits
Bacon has been a beloved part of breakfast, lunch, and dinner for centuries. From bacon-wrapped hot dogs to the classic BLT sandwich, it’s no surprise that bacon is one of the most popular ingredients in many dishes. But did you know that there are health benefits associated with consuming bacon? Let’s take a look at some of the ways that adding bacon to your diet can be beneficial.
ahchealthenews.com
When to use hot vs. cold therapy for pain relief
Nearly eight out of 10 adults experience lower back pain and one in three people suffer from neck pain at some point in their lifetime. The good news is there are ways to relieve lower back and neck pain with simple home remedies like hot and cold therapy. “Both hot...
Researchers reveal the benefits of drinking coffee
Coffee is one of the most popular beverages around, and it has been consumed for centuries. But did you know that coffee can be good for your health? Studies have shown that coffee offers a surprising number of health benefits, ranging from improved brain function to a lower risk of certain diseases. Let’s take a closer look at some of the mysterious health benefits of coffee.
CNET
Heart Health: This Is a Normal Heart Rate, and 4 Ways to Measure It
Your heart rate, also known as your pulse, refers to how many times your heart beats per minute. While seemingly basic, your heart rate can actually offer a phenomenal amount of insight into your overall health, cardiovascular fitness, endurance and more. Even if you're not a serious athlete, knowing your...
Keep Your Teeth Happy…And In Your Mouth
There are three main causes of tooth loss. “The main reason we lose teeth is due to bone loss,” says Dr. Abby Staffieri, DMD at Lavelle Family & Cosmetic Dentistry. Bone loss accelerates as we age. Second, periodontitis (gum disease) can destroy the bone that supports your teeth. Third, cavities contribute to tooth loss. “Diets high in sugary foods and drinks have acid and sugar that bathe the teeth over and over,” says Dr. Staffieri. This can lead to cavities, and in some cases, tooth loss. Additionally, some medicines can contribute to tooth loss due to reduced saliva production. “Decreased amounts of saliva make a person more prone to developing cavities,” says Dr. Staffieri. While these factors can increase with age, tooth loss is not a foregone outcome.
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Cheese?
Cheese is one of those foods many people say they can't imagine living without. But for those with special dietary needs, knowing whether or not cheese is safe to eat can be critical for their health. While some nutrition experts are split on whether cheese and dairy should be included in a diabetes diet, science shows that it is OK to eat cheese if you have diabetes—but some types are better than others. So whether it's Cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan or vegan cheese, read on to learn which kinds of cheese can help people with diabetes better manage their condition.
cohaitungchi.com
Lemon Ginger Turmeric Tea Benefits and Recipe
If you’re looking for a delicious and healthy way to drink your tea, you must try lemon ginger turmeric tea! This tea is packed full of flavor and health benefits, making it the perfect drink for any time of day. Plus, it’s really easy to make, so you can enjoy it anytime you want. Keep reading to learn more about this amazing tea and how to make it yourself.
Prevention
Dr. Weil’s Top Tips for Protecting Your Heart Naturally
Like the rest of your body, your heart changes as you get older: Its valves and arteries thicken and may become stiffer, and heart muscle cells may degenerate slightly. While these changes can cause the heart to work harder, they don’t necessarily mean you’re doomed to develop cardiovascular disease.
cohaitungchi.com
Ask The Pharmacist: The health benefits of white sage and how to use it
White sage is understood botanically as salvia apiana and could be bought in a bundle and you may as well drink it as a tea. This plant has spectacular medicinal properties and is utilized in many wellness rituals. I believe some folks mistakenly assume you will get excessive off it,...
wdfxfox34.com
How to Maintain a Healthy Body as You Age
Originally Posted On: https://www.trendingus.com/how-to-maintain-a-healthy-body-as-you-age/. As we get older, our bodies won’t be shy to know about it. But is freaking out about every new wrinkle really the best way to face aging?. The truth is, aging gracefully isn’t about trying to look younger. It’s about having the mental and...
myzeo.com
Understanding the Positive Impact of Coffee on Our Health
It’s no secret that coffee is and perhaps will always be one of the most popular drinks in the world. In fact, an estimated 1.4 billion cups of coffee are consumed each day! But what many people don’t know is that coffee has some amazing health benefits. Here,...
therecipecritic.com
Turkey Noodle Soup
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Making a big pot of turkey noodle soup is the best way to use up your Thanksgiving leftovers! It’s creamy, savory, and filled with delicious herbs and veggies! Your family is going to love this easy, hearty meal.
Comments / 0