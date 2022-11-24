Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (back) is out Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. Allen injured his back during Friday's game and the issue will keep him out for the second leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back. Robin Lopez replaced Allen in the starting lineup on Sunday, but he only played four minutes. With Kevin Love (thumb) also out Monday, Dean Wade could see more work down low. Wade played 35 minutes in the first leg and had one 3-pointer with seven rebounds.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO