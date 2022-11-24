Read full article on original website
Siakam scores 18 in return, Raptors beat Cavaliers 100-88
Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return from injury, O
Anthony Davis (calf) back in Lakers' lineup Monday; Thomas Bryant to come off bench
The Los Angeles Lakers listed Anthony Davis (calf) as a starter for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis will take over his usual spot in the Lakers' lineup Monday after taking the second leg of the team's back-to-back off. Thomas Bryant will take a seat. Our models project Davis...
Scottie Barnes (knee) available Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (knee) is available Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes has officially been cleared to return from a two-game absence after previously being upgraded from questionable to probable. Pascal Siakam (adductor) has also been cleared to play, so Juan Hernangomez and Thaddeus Young will both likely be moving back to the second unit. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Siakam will be on a minutes limit, but he didn't mention anything about Barnes.
CJ McCollum (health protocols) out again Monday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will not play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McCollum will remain in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and it's unclear when he'll be permitted to return to the court. Expect another start at point guard for Jose Alvarado.
Gary Trent Jr. coming off Raptors' bench on Monday
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Pascal Siakam is making his long-awaited return to the court after missing three weeks due to a right adductor strain. While he will be on a minutes limit in his first game back, he will start nonetheless. In a surprising corresponding move, Trent is headed to a bench role.
De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
Joel Embiid (foot) still out for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is still dealing wtih his left mid-foot sprain, and as a result, the team has once again ruled him out of action to close out the weekend. Expect another start for Montrezl Harrell down low.
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (calf) on Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bryant will make his start for the Lakers after Anthony Davis was ruled out with a calf contusion. In 19.6 expected minutes, our models project Bryant to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Bryant's projection includes...
Terry Rozier (illness) ruled out for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Rozier was listed probable on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. His situation seems to have worsened over the last few hours, as the veteran has now been ruled out as a result of his ailness. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should see more work at the point.
Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) out for Week 12
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Houston Texans. As expected, Mostert has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Texans on Sunday. Jeff Wilson is expected to handle the majority of touches in Miami's backfield against Houston. Our models expect him to see 17.0 carries and catch 2.5 passes in Week 12.
Nets' Seth Curry expected to play regular minutes Monday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not expected to be limited on Monday versus the Orlando Magic, per interim head coach Jacque Vaughn. Vaughn said the Nets will monitor Curry's minutes, but the veteran guard is good to go for a full workload in his first back-to-back of the season. On Sunday, Curry scored a season-best 29 points on 11-of-15 field goals and 7-of-10 3-pointers.
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) listed as questionable on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Herro is questionable on Sunday after playing recently with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes if Herro is ruled out. Herro's current projection includes 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
Jarrett Allen (back) out Monday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (back) is out Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. Allen injured his back during Friday's game and the issue will keep him out for the second leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back. Robin Lopez replaced Allen in the starting lineup on Sunday, but he only played four minutes. With Kevin Love (thumb) also out Monday, Dean Wade could see more work down low. Wade played 35 minutes in the first leg and had one 3-pointer with seven rebounds.
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) available Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (adductor) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. James was given a probable tag heading into tonight's contest, and was able to get through pre-game warmups without issue. He should be a full go against the Pacers. James has a $10,200 salary...
Jaylen Brown (neck) out Monday for Celtics' back-to-back
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) is out Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown is dealing with some neck stiffness after scoring a season-high 36 points on Sunday, but hopefully the absence has more to do with maintenance on the second leg of a back-to-back against a weak opponent. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams figure to see additional minutes on Monday. There will also likely be an uptick in usage for Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart.
Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
Dalano Banton (ankle) out Saturday for Toronto
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Banton was originally listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, he has now been ruled out of action versus Luka Doncic and Co. In 15 games this season, Banton...
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will not return Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a calf injury in Monday's game against the Washington Wizards and will not return. Towns suffered a non-contact calf injury in Monday's game and had to be helped to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Hopefully Towns will be able to make a swift and full recovery.
