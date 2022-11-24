Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare unveils mobile primary care in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare hosted an open house event on Monday for its new mobile primary care unit location in West Louisville. The mobile primary care unit will now be making weekly visits to the NIA Center, located at 2900 West Broadway, according to a release. Norton Healthcare...
Wave 3
Louisville kicks off annual Toys for Tots drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro is looking to collect thousands of toys for children in need ahead of the holiday season. On Monday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced the kickoff for this year’s annual Toys for Tots drive. “In this city of compassion, our true goal has got...
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March, with no requirements for how the money is spent.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You break it down, bag it up, load it in and haul it to the curb every other week. But do you ever wonder if your home’s recyclables are actually converted into new materials?. Vance submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “What happens to the...
wdrb.com
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
Wave 3
Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire
Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire
Wave 3
‘It chokes me up sometimes’: Construction detours customers from century-old Clarksville bakery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For 100 years, one Clarksville bakery has united generations and families. William’s Bakery has whisked hearts and stomachs in Clarksville for almost 120 years. Now, construction is detouring customers away from the Indiana bakery. WAVE News talked to the owner about trying to make it...
Wave 3
StormTALK! Blog 11/28
StormTALK! Blog 11/28
Wave 3
Charlestown area to begin water main flushing to improve water quality
Charlestown area to begin water main flushing to improve water quality
Wave 3
How to spot a scammer while online shopping for the holidays
How to spot a scammer while online shopping for the holidays
Wave 3
Light Up St. Matthews to kick off in December
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light up St. Matthews is scheduled to kick off next month at Brown Park. The annual holiday event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Kresge Way and Browns Lane, next to Baptist Health Louisville. Light Up St. Matthews has...
Wave 3
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
Wave 3
Zoneton Fire District prepares for the 25th year of Santa Fire Truck Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Santa Truck is revving up to return to continue a now 25-year tradition of giving back to the community instilled by their former leaders. Chief Rob Orkies and Major Garry Key died months apart almost two years ago and now the Zoneton Fire District wants to keep their memory alive.
Wave 3
JCPS employee struck by school bus mirror
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee was struck by a school bus mirror near Eastern High School. This happened Monday morning in Middletown. JCPS confirmed the employee was taken to a hospital with shoulder and leg pain. This is all the information available at this time.
Wave 3
‘Hope 4 The Holidays’ kick off first stop in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are making stops across the country to help families in need. Rodney Smith, Jr. and Yuri Williams are teaming up for their yearly “Hope 4 The Holidays” tour. They will be traveling across the country and blessing one family or individual from...
Wave 3
Help the Louisville Dolphins get to Florida for the Youth National Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville youth football team needs your help. Their hard work has paid off and now they are headed to Miami, Florida for the Youth National Championship. The 8U Louisville Dolphins are ranked number ten in the U.S. The team, made up of kids from Jefferson...
Wave 3
LMDC graduation brings in 6 officers with correctional experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. All of the officers graduating come in with prior experience working in jails. Two of the officers come in with experience at LMDC, and one new correction officer comes...
Wave 3
Butchertown bar, event venue announces reopening under new ownership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville bar and event venue in the Butchertown neighborhood is reopening under new ownership after closing in Sept. Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Avenue, announced its closure through a Facebook post back in Sept. after being open less than a year. The venue plans...
Wave 3
Local businesses work for share of Cyber Monday sales
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the Schimpff Family started making candy in the 1850s, the best science-fiction writers of the time could not have imagined something called “Cyber Monday.”. But while the Schimpffs still make the sweet stuff in Jeffersonville the old fashion way, selling it is definitely a...
wdrb.com
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares to switch to geothermal system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People traveling through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will notice major changes happening east of the terminal. The airport is building a geothermal well in an area that was once a grassy lot between the runway and the terminal. The build will allow the airport to use more renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint by 80%. Projections show it would also reduce HVAC operation costs by $400,000/year.
