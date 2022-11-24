ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Norton Healthcare unveils mobile primary care in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare hosted an open house event on Monday for its new mobile primary care unit location in West Louisville. The mobile primary care unit will now be making weekly visits to the NIA Center, located at 2900 West Broadway, according to a release. Norton Healthcare...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville kicks off annual Toys for Tots drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro is looking to collect thousands of toys for children in need ahead of the holiday season. On Monday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced the kickoff for this year’s annual Toys for Tots drive. “In this city of compassion, our true goal has got...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire

Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

StormTALK! Blog 11/28

StormTALK! Blog 11/28
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Charlestown area to begin water main flushing to improve water quality

Charlestown area to begin water main flushing to improve water quality
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

How to spot a scammer while online shopping for the holidays

How to spot a scammer while online shopping for the holidays
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Light Up St. Matthews to kick off in December

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light up St. Matthews is scheduled to kick off next month at Brown Park. The annual holiday event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Kresge Way and Browns Lane, next to Baptist Health Louisville. Light Up St. Matthews has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS employee struck by school bus mirror

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee was struck by a school bus mirror near Eastern High School. This happened Monday morning in Middletown. JCPS confirmed the employee was taken to a hospital with shoulder and leg pain. This is all the information available at this time.
MIDDLETOWN, KY
Wave 3

‘Hope 4 The Holidays’ kick off first stop in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are making stops across the country to help families in need. Rodney Smith, Jr. and Yuri Williams are teaming up for their yearly “Hope 4 The Holidays” tour. They will be traveling across the country and blessing one family or individual from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMDC graduation brings in 6 officers with correctional experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. All of the officers graduating come in with prior experience working in jails. Two of the officers come in with experience at LMDC, and one new correction officer comes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Butchertown bar, event venue announces reopening under new ownership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville bar and event venue in the Butchertown neighborhood is reopening under new ownership after closing in Sept. Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Avenue, announced its closure through a Facebook post back in Sept. after being open less than a year. The venue plans...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Local businesses work for share of Cyber Monday sales

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the Schimpff Family started making candy in the 1850s, the best science-fiction writers of the time could not have imagined something called “Cyber Monday.”. But while the Schimpffs still make the sweet stuff in Jeffersonville the old fashion way, selling it is definitely a...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares to switch to geothermal system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People traveling through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will notice major changes happening east of the terminal. The airport is building a geothermal well in an area that was once a grassy lot between the runway and the terminal. The build will allow the airport to use more renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint by 80%. Projections show it would also reduce HVAC operation costs by $400,000/year.
LOUISVILLE, KY

