ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, NY

Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV in Town of Clay

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtSCm_0jLrfMmF00

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by an SUV on Route 57 near Long Branch Road in the Town of Clay, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, deputies, rescue personnel from the Moyers Corners Fire Department, and NOVA Ambulance responded to the 7300 block of Oswego Road for an incident involving an SUV that hit a person.

After deputies arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious man in the road with severe injuries. The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he died a short time later, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, deputies believe that the victim was trying to cross the road when he was hit in the left northbound lane by a 2005 Buick Ranier that was traveling north.

Deputies say the driver of the Buick, a 64-year-old man from Fulton was not injured and is cooperating with deputies as they continue their investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Route 57 between Long Branch and Old Cove Road is currently closed in both directions while members of the Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Team process the scene.

This incident is under investigation, check back here for details as NewsChannel 9 receives them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 9

just listen
4d ago

I will say a prayer for the victim, and for the family. and certainly for the driver involved. such a sad sad incident in May this victim rest in peace

Reply
5
Don Moore
4d ago

What a horrible situation to occur on Thanksgiving weekend, or actually on any day of any year. Without question, posted speed limits, largely ignored throughout driving society on all roadways not heavily enforced, are intended to provide drivers with the ability to recognize dangerous conditions and minimize the potential for harm to them, other drivers or pedestrians. We're a gas-pedal happy society and have been encouraged to be so for generations. As a point of fact, the time saving advantage people perceive they are achieving by speeding above limits are literally inconsequential relative to the distance being traveled and road, traffic and/or weather conditions. Stop light to stop light an eighth mile separated, speed limit 30 mph, one car does 50 another car does 30, 50 mph car's time savings over the other car is literally less than 10 seconds. But danger and fuel waste is significantly increased, needlessly.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Property damage accident in Forestport leads to DWI arrest, Troopers say

FORESTPORT- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Northern Oneida County, police say. David B. Hayes, 63, of Forestport, NY was arrested early Monday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one count of DWI (first offense). According to Troopers, the charge was...
FORESTPORT, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Western Fire Department: Truck torched in Sunday night blaze near Steuben

STEUBEN- A truck was torched by flames late afternoon Sunday in Oneida County, emergency officials say. It was shortly before 4:30 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls of a truck fire on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department was the primary responder. According to officials, a Dodge...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
VERONA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: William Sholtz

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old William Sholtz. Sholtz, who has 20 prior local arrests is wanted for a domestic-related incident on September 9, 2022, where he struck a victim with a closed fist and hit her on the head with a mop, according […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Second person dies after deadly Town of Clay house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After eight-year-old Nezamyah White died in a Town of Clay house fire Tuesday night, another life was taken from the incident, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 76-year-old Anthony Wild died Thursday after he was listed as “critically unstable” and put on life support at Upstate Medical University Hospital following the […]
CLAY, NY
WKTV

3 displaced by house fire in Vernon

VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
VERNON, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell PD investigating Thanksgiving weekend burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are investigating a reported burglary. Officers were called to the 100 block of Edgemoor Lane yesterday afternoon. Authorities say someone entered through a ground floor window between noon on Wednesday and 1:15 Saturday afternoon and stole gift cards, cash, clothes, and jewelry. Officers say the window was unlocked.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Oneida woman faces drug charges in Cortland County

TRUXTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Oneida woman faces drug charges in the Town of Truxton. 51-year-old Romika Desantis was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 25th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station on Route 13 for a report of two women acting suspicious in the bathroom. During the investigation, Officers say they located 95 bags of heroin, about 2 grams of cocaine, and cash. Desantis will face felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges in Town of Truxton Court on December 14th at 4:00 p.m.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Oneida Police ask for help finding 16-year-old runaway

Oneida, N.Y. — Oneida Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home Sunday morning. Angelica Hernandez was last seen leaving her home on Brooks Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Angelica is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, has dark brown shoulder-length hair with...
ONEIDA, NY
localsyr.com

Police identify eight-year-old victim in Town of Clay house fire

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the house fire that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl yesterday evening, new details have been released. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:34 P.M.,...
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Boil water advisory continues for Cato

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Cato in Cayuga County reported that its water system had a loss of pressure Wednesday, November 23, 2022, due to a water main break. Since that time, a Boil Water Advisory has remained in effect for the Village of Cato. Until the advisory is lifted, it is advised […]
CATO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy