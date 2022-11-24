Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV in Town of Clay

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by an SUV on Route 57 near Long Branch Road in the Town of Clay, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, deputies, rescue personnel from the Moyers Corners Fire Department, and NOVA Ambulance responded to the 7300 block of Oswego Road for an incident involving an SUV that hit a person.

After deputies arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious man in the road with severe injuries. The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he died a short time later, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, deputies believe that the victim was trying to cross the road when he was hit in the left northbound lane by a 2005 Buick Ranier that was traveling north.

Deputies say the driver of the Buick, a 64-year-old man from Fulton was not injured and is cooperating with deputies as they continue their investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Route 57 between Long Branch and Old Cove Road is currently closed in both directions while members of the Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Team process the scene.

This incident is under investigation, check back here for details as NewsChannel 9 receives them.

