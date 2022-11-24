Read full article on original website
Gas prices drop at record-setting rates: report
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices continue to drop around the country, and Peoria is no different: local drivers saw the average price per gallon fall 16 cents this week to average $3.82 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are...
Monical’s temporarily closed due to outbreak, 155 reporting symptoms
Monical’s temporarily closed due to outbreak, 155 reporting symptoms. Monical’s temporarily closed due to outbreak, 155 …. Monical’s temporarily closed due to outbreak, 155 reporting symptoms. Carden Park playground reopens, more accessible. Carden Park playground reopens, more accessible. 20th annual Stuff-the-Bus raises crucial supplies …. 20th annual...
Peoria stove fire causes estimated $20,000 in damages
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire caused by unattended cooking broke out on North Great Oak Rd early Sunday morning according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out the front door of the two-story apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
Friends in Harmony preparing for upcoming “It Must Be The Holidays!” benefit concert
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Friends in Harmony has given over $70,000 to organizations in the Pekin area. The group is planning to raise more money at their upcoming annual holiday benefit concert. “IT MUST BE THE HOLIDAYS!”. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022,...
UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington
UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
Peoria Women’s Club restores building; holds fundraiser
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 136 years in the making, one local club has been working to restore its former beauty. The second oldest women’s club in the nation stands in Peoria, and the women behind it, have been restoring the building they call a second home. “To drive...
Locals support small businesses for “Small Business Saturday”
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Small Business Saturday celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to head out and support the small businesses in their area. Urban Artifacts is a small Peoria business specializing in unique artifacts and collectibles. John Walker co-owns the store with his wife. He said around this...
Eureka College women crushes Kalamazoo at home 80-34
EUREKA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Eureka College women’s basketball team cruised past Kalamazoo 80-34 Sunday afternoon. The game moved the Red Devils to 2-3 on the year and they’ll wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday. It was the largest margin of victory Eureka has recorded under...
FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — There are many claims floating around about what House BIll 3653, or the SAFE-T Act, actually does or does not do. WMBD’s digital producer Maggie Strahan has a Masters degree in Public Affairs Reporting and has covered the work of the Illinois General Assembly closely in the past. She is here to break down the 764-page bill for concerned citizens.
John Kelly running for reelection in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Council member announced they are running for reelection Monday. According to a press release, John Kelly announced he is running for a second term as an at-large council member. Some achievements Kelly wanted to highlight included, the passage of a real estate tax...
“Pride of Peoria” Community celebrates Lions state title game run
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Peoria High Lions, the Pride of Peoria, came up just short in their state championship game Saturday against Nazareth Academy. The community still came together though on Sunday to show their support for the team. The players received standing ovations from their parents and fans.
New judge appointed in Illinois Tenth Judicial Circuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court and Justice Lisa Holder announced the appointment of a new judge to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Monday. According to a press release, Associate Judge Frank Ierulli has been appointed an At-Large Circuit Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He will replace Judge Michael D. Risinger, who is retiring on Nov. 30.
