Read full article on original website
Related
Jessie James Decker Responds to Instagram Comments About Her Children's Bodies: 'It's Unkind'
"Please don't call my children's appearance strange," Jessie James Decker replied to a follower after posting an image of her children on a beach in Mexico Jessie James Decker is clapping back at discussion of her children on Instagram. After the country star, 34, shared an image Saturday of her three children posing together on a beach in Mexico, she responded to commenters that said that the kids were "jacked" or accused Decker of editing the photo of sons Forrest Bradley, 4, Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and...
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford: 'Really Inspired by This Person'
The pop star spoke about The Neighbourhood vocalist, whom she called the "hottest" person alive Billie Eilish is speaking publicly about her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford for the first time. As part of her latest Vanity Fair interview, titled "Same Interview, Sixth Year," the 20-year-old pop star opened up about dating The Neighbourhood vocalist, 31. "It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," Eilish said of her relationship. "I managed to get…to a point in my life…where I not only was known by a...
'90 Day' : Natalie Storms Out When Forced to Choose Between Her Past with Mike or a Future with Josh
Natalie Mordovtseva has been struggling to decide if her life lies with Mike Youngquist or Josh Weinstein. During Monday's reunion episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie was confronted by other cast members who accused her of holding on to her marriage with Mike even as she pursued a romantic relationship with Josh.
Sister Wives Star Mykelti Brown Shares First Photos with Daughter Avalon and Newborn Twin Sons
Mykelti Brown and husband Antonio "Tony" Padron welcomed twin sons last week, joining 19-month-old daughter Avalon Mykelti Brown Padron is opening up about her life as a mom of three. Sharing her first photos with daughter Avalon Asa, 19 months, and twin sons Archer Banks and Ace McCord, the Sister Wives star opened up about introducing her little girl to her baby brothers. "When Miss Avalon first met the boys she was confused and sad, but since then she like to cuddle and kiss them," Mykelti revealed in the caption of...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." RELATED: The 607 Best Cyber Monday...
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos of Son After Confirming His Name Is Still Wolf
The makeup mogul and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 9-month-old baby boy whose name they have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf Kylie Jenner is giving a closer look at life with her baby boy. On Monday, the makeup mogul, 25, shared a series of new photos featuring her 9-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott. The adorable snaps show her baby boy, whose name Jenner and Scott have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf, up close and standing...
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — in American Ceremony: All the Details
After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and customary ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and businessman tied the knot again in a second, American wedding on Saturday Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are celebrating their love two times over! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday, which was planned by Eliana Baucicault of Elly B events. The...
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: 'What I'm Thankful for'
Madonna is mom to six children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 Thanksgiving was a family affair for Madonna and her squad! The pop superstar, 64, celebrated the holiday this year with all six of her children by her side: Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10. Posing for a handful of family photos on Instagram, all of Madonna's children dressed up for the occasion in differing attire, as their mom...
Collin Gosselin Gives Rare Interview About Reality TV's Toll on His Family: 'I Think It Tore Us Apart'
Collin Gosselin, who has been living with his father Jon for years, says re-establishing a relationship with his mother Kate "would be ideal" Collin Gosselin doesn't soften his words when he reflects back on his time on reality TV. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star opened up about why he feels growing up in front of cameras broke his family — and whether he would like to mend his relationship with mom Kate. "I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to...
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to...
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her...
Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Ceiling-Skimming 2022 Christmas Tree: 'Tis the Season'
The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her towering Christmas tree on social media Sunday Kylie Jenner is going all-in for the festive season. The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her towering Christmas tree Sunday on a social media post set to Michael Bublé's holiday hit, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today "Tis' the Season," Kylie captioned the post of the ceiling-skimming tree getting set up at home with the help of an equally-as-high ladder...
Jennifer Beals Thanks Irene Cara for Her 'Fearless Triple Threat Talent' in Tribute After Her Death
Jennifer Beals was joined by a group of celebrities who remembered Irene Cara after her death at age 63, including Debbie Allen, Diane Warren and Questlove Jennifer Beals is remembering Irene Cara. Shortly after news of Cara's death was announced Saturday, Beals, 58, honored the late star with a moving tribute post shared on Instagram. "Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent," Beals — who starred in 1983's Flashdance wrote of Cara — who performed the film's title track, "Flashdance... What...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'
Brittany Mahomes is still attending game days with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, to cheer on husband Patrick Mahomes as they await the birth of their second baby Brittany Mahomes is capturing memories with her little girl, even when she isn't the most into it. The pregnant mom, 27, shared photos from the pair's outing to Patrick Mahomes' NFL game, where the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Current co-owner was happy to cheer her husband on in the victory, though daughter...
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara died in her Florida home this week, her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed on Twitter Saturday Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose wrote. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and...
Jennifer Grey Says Fans Will 'See Other Characters' from Dirty Dancing in Film's Upcoming Sequel
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role of Frances "Baby" Houseman in the sequel to 1987's Dirty Dancing, which is set to begin filming next spring Jennifer Grey is reassuring fans that the long-awaited Dirty Dancing sequel is "happening" — and will feature some familiar faces. Months after helping announce details about the movie during Lionsgate's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, the actress, 62, filled Extra in on some new developments and said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring. "I would...
Will Smith Cries as He Shares 'One of the Most Beautiful Moments' from Emancipation Set
"I love the rain, I love how it makes everything stop," Will Smith says in a new Instagram video from the set of Emancipation Will Smith had a profound behind-the-scenes moment captured on the set of Emancipation. On Sunday, Smith, 54, shared a video on Instagram of himself enjoying a rain storm while taking a break during the making of the Antoine Fuqua-directed film. RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today "I love the rain, I love how it makes everything stop. It's beautiful,"...
90 Day: Liz Fears 'Anyone Can Talk Ed Out of Our Relationship' as He Abandons Her at Second Engagement Party
Liz finally met Ed's family, but she still has concerns that their opinions may mean more than her relationship Elizabeth "Liz" Woods had one request for Ed "Big Ed" Brown ahead of their second engagement party — that he wouldn't leave her side. Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed Ed's family throwing the happy couple a second party after their first engagement celebration ended in turmoil. Both Ed, 57, and Liz, 29, were confident that the night wouldn't end in arguments, though Ed...
Gwendoline Christie Says Her Wednesday Role Made Her Feel 'Beautiful' on Screen for the 'First Time'
The Game of Thrones alum shares director Tim Burton encouraged her to customize her Wednesday character, Principle Larissa Weems, based on her own understanding of the role Gwendoline Christie added her own flair to her Wednesday character. The Game of Thrones alum, who plays Principal Larissa Weems in the Netflix dark comedy, shared how her time as Nevermore Academy's fearless leader made her feel "beautiful." RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Christie revealed that director Tim Burton asked...
Dwayne Johnson Says He's Grateful for Thanksgiving with Family: 'We Count Our Blessings'
Johnson shared on Instagram that he and his mother still get emotional over the holiday because they weren't able to afford a Thanksgiving spread back when he was a teen Dwayne Johnson isn't afraid to get sentimental on Thanksgiving. The Jumanji star shared snippets of his Thanksgiving meal on Instagram as he spent the holiday with wife Lauren Hashian, their two daughters, Tiana, 4, and Jasmine, 6, his mother Ata Johnson and other family and friends. Johnson started out his trio of posts by sharing a video of the...
People
359K+
Followers
60K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0