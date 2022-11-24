Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu to come off bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu as a starter for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okongwu will move to the bench Monday with Clint Capela (dental pain) back in the starting five. Okongwu has a $4,400 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected for 17.6...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) back in Lakers' lineup Monday; Thomas Bryant to come off bench
The Los Angeles Lakers listed Anthony Davis (calf) as a starter for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis will take over his usual spot in the Lakers' lineup Monday after taking the second leg of the team's back-to-back off. Thomas Bryant will take a seat. Our models project Davis...
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (back) available for Mavericks Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Kleber was originally listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He's making his return to the court Saturday after missing four straight due to a low back strain. Our models project Kleber for...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (calf) on Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bryant will make his start for the Lakers after Anthony Davis was ruled out with a calf contusion. In 19.6 expected minutes, our models project Bryant to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Bryant's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (migraines) questionable for Tuesday
The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (migraines) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley III is a new addition to the Pistons' injury report, and is dealing with migraines. His status for Tuesday's game is up in the air. Bagley III is averaging 13.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Alperen Sengun (groin) for inactive Bruno Fernando on Saturday
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his 13th start this season after Bruno Fernando was held out for injury maintenance reasons. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Sengun's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) will not return for Nets Monday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons suffered a knee injury in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic and will not return. Simmons played 11 minutes before stepping out of the game, and was ruled out by the team after halftime. Joe Harris started in his place as the team came out for the second half.
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) remains out for Denver on Monday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Porter was lited doubtful due to a left heel contusion, so this comes as no real surprise. He'll miss another game due to the left heel contusion that had kept him sidelined. Expect another start on the wing for Bruce Brown.
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) available for Bulls Monday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Caruso is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Terrence Ross (illness) probable for Sunday's game against 76ers
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (illness) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is on track to return after sitting out on Friday with an illness. In a matchup versus a Philly unit ranked third in defensive rating, our models project Ross to score 15.5 FanDue points.
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy III starting for Pelicans Monday with Brandon Ingram (toe) sidelined
The New Orleans Pelicans will start Trey Murphy III in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Murphy will start for the Pelicans tonight with Brandon Ingram (toe) sidelined, and could see an extra helping of minutes without Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) available. He'll get a nice matchup against the Thunder.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) remains out on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward / center Serge Ibaka (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ibaka will miss his third straight game with an illness. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased role off the bench versus a Dallas unit ranked ninth in defensive rating. Portis' current...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
numberfire.com
Mo Bamba (back) will not return for Magic on Sunday
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bamba is dealing with back spasms, and as a result, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the second half. Expect more minutes for Moe Wagner. Before exiting, Bamba had...
numberfire.com
Malachi Flynn playing second unit role for Toronto on Saturday
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Flynn will come off the bench after Fred VanVleet was named Saturday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 153.2 minutes this season, Flynn is averaging 0.91 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.0% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (illness) questionable for Pistons on Sunday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Joseph is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Friday night's contest. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
