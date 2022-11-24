Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting displaySusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
25newsnow.com
2nd Annual ‘Toyz N Da NeighborHOOD’ toy drive expecting to serve 1,200 kids
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christmas is around the corner and with inflation, more families are struggling to put gifts under the tree. One group is working to meet some of those needs again this year. The Yani Collective along with Peoria Councilman Andre W. Allen, Product of the Project...
25newsnow.com
Disney Princess - The Concert star Syndee Winters gives insight into the upcoming concert of a lifetime
PEORIA (25 News Now) - RaShaun Haynes had the opportunity to sit down with Broadway star Syndee Winters, where she gave insight into Disney Princess - The Concert, coming to the Peoria Civic Center December 2nd. Tickets for the event start at $25 and are available at peoriaciviccenter.com.
Find Fun Events And Things To Do In Illinois And Iowa With The FUN10
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
wglt.org
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
Christmas on Main Street is all day fun
Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria Riverfront Museum to honor living legend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Riverfront Musuem is set to open an exhibit about the life and career of a River City Legend. 91-year-old George Manias has been shining shoes in Peoria for over seventy-five years. George was born in Peoria, but his family relocated to the Greek...
thelaseronline.com
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our first $500 winner drawn at random Monday (11/28/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Zachary! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 5. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
25newsnow.com
Peoria High football honored with celebration for Class 5A second-place finish
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One day after falling to Nazareth Academy 45-44 in the Class 5A State championship game, the Peoria High Lions were honored by the community. Peoria High fans and family celebrating the Lions’ season accomplishments Sunday, including their second-place finish. Although the loss in the state title game hurt, the Lions are grateful for the memories together and the support of the community.
25newsnow.com
Holiday Home Tour tickets still on sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “One of the things for me is to see ‘people really live like this?’ you really can afford in Peoria to live like this in these beautiful houses,” says Colleen Johnson, the Executive Director for the Peoria Historical Society. Just in...
25newsnow.com
“Keep the Wreath Red” campaign launches December 1st in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Starting Thursday you will see holiday wreaths adorn the City of Peoria’s 12 fire stations. This is part of the fire departments “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign. Wreaths at all city fire stations are illuminated with red bulbs and firefighters will replace...
KWQC
St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University will host a prayer service Monday in memory of 22-year-old Patrick Torrey, a senior who passed away Nov. 19 unexpectedly. St. Ambrose University said the service is open to the public at 7 p.m. in the Christ the King Chapel at 518 W. Locust Street. Friends are invited to bring letters of love, support and memories of Patrick for the Torrey family.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria fishing company working to increase accessibility to Copi
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Each year, an estimated 20 to 50 million Copi fish are being harvested from the Illinois River. Source Freshwater, an East Peoria fishing company, hoped to make a change in consumers’ diets to help combat this population problem. The Department of Natural Resources...
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
osfhealthcare.org
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider
OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Princeton and surrounding areas. The addition of Jennifer Comerford, APRN, on November 28 will ensure continued access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group office at 535 Park Ave. E.
Carl Sandburg College approves food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee
The Board of Trustees for Carl Sandburg College on Monday approved a three-year contract with Innkeeper’s Fresh Roasted Coffee to provide food service at the community college’s main campus. Innkeepers, who have a permanent location on Seminary Street in downtown Galesburg, will serve breakfast from 7:30 until 10...
tspr.org
90.7 FM down in Galesburg
Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
25newsnow.com
Pets get a helping ‘paw’ with Small Business Saturday donations
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The holiday season is kicking off early for some pups and kittens waiting for a good home. At the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights, the Bear’s Bites Foundation partnered with the Peoria Humane Society to collect donations for shelter animals at ‘Presents for Paws’. Those include everything from food to toys, with the chance to support other local owners while there. There, local business owners without brick-and-mortar locations also had a chance to set up kiosks to sell their products to visitors. And of course, you could bring your dog along, complete with a photo op with Santa.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Monical’s closes restaurant after reports of sick customers
UPDATE: Monical’s has issued a statement in response to the closure of its Washington franchise. “Monical’s Pizza has served millions of meals to guests for over 60 years. The foundation of our business is high quality food served safely. When we learned last week of people feeling ill...
Illinois Housing Resource Fair Set For Wednesday
Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center invites the Illinois region to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington
UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0