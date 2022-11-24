PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The holiday season is kicking off early for some pups and kittens waiting for a good home. At the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights, the Bear’s Bites Foundation partnered with the Peoria Humane Society to collect donations for shelter animals at ‘Presents for Paws’. Those include everything from food to toys, with the chance to support other local owners while there. There, local business owners without brick-and-mortar locations also had a chance to set up kiosks to sell their products to visitors. And of course, you could bring your dog along, complete with a photo op with Santa.

