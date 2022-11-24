ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglt.org

B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better

Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
NORMAL, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Christmas on Main Street is all day fun

Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Riverfront Museum to honor living legend

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Riverfront Musuem is set to open an exhibit about the life and career of a River City Legend. 91-year-old George Manias has been shining shoes in Peoria for over seventy-five years. George was born in Peoria, but his family relocated to the Greek...
PEORIA, IL
thelaseronline.com

Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!

From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our first $500 winner drawn at random Monday (11/28/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Zachary! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 5. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria High football honored with celebration for Class 5A second-place finish

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One day after falling to Nazareth Academy 45-44 in the Class 5A State championship game, the Peoria High Lions were honored by the community. Peoria High fans and family celebrating the Lions’ season accomplishments Sunday, including their second-place finish. Although the loss in the state title game hurt, the Lions are grateful for the memories together and the support of the community.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Holiday Home Tour tickets still on sale

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “One of the things for me is to see ‘people really live like this?’ you really can afford in Peoria to live like this in these beautiful houses,” says Colleen Johnson, the Executive Director for the Peoria Historical Society. Just in...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

“Keep the Wreath Red” campaign launches December 1st in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Starting Thursday you will see holiday wreaths adorn the City of Peoria’s 12 fire stations. This is part of the fire departments “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign. Wreaths at all city fire stations are illuminated with red bulbs and firefighters will replace...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University will host a prayer service Monday in memory of 22-year-old Patrick Torrey, a senior who passed away Nov. 19 unexpectedly. St. Ambrose University said the service is open to the public at 7 p.m. in the Christ the King Chapel at 518 W. Locust Street. Friends are invited to bring letters of love, support and memories of Patrick for the Torrey family.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

East Peoria fishing company working to increase accessibility to Copi

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Each year, an estimated 20 to 50 million Copi fish are being harvested from the Illinois River. Source Freshwater, an East Peoria fishing company, hoped to make a change in consumers’ diets to help combat this population problem. The Department of Natural Resources...
EAST PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
osfhealthcare.org

OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider

OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Princeton and surrounding areas. The addition of Jennifer Comerford, APRN, on November 28 will ensure continued access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group office at 535 Park Ave. E.
PRINCETON, IL
tspr.org

90.7 FM down in Galesburg

Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Pets get a helping ‘paw’ with Small Business Saturday donations

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The holiday season is kicking off early for some pups and kittens waiting for a good home. At the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights, the Bear’s Bites Foundation partnered with the Peoria Humane Society to collect donations for shelter animals at ‘Presents for Paws’. Those include everything from food to toys, with the chance to support other local owners while there. There, local business owners without brick-and-mortar locations also had a chance to set up kiosks to sell their products to visitors. And of course, you could bring your dog along, complete with a photo op with Santa.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois Housing Resource Fair Set For Wednesday

Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center invites the Illinois region to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington

UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy