Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience

A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman in wheelchair struck, killed in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX - Police are looking for the driver in a Phoenix hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in a wheelchair. The collision happened sometime before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane. Officers found a severely injured woman who died from her injuries at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

March raises awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women

Dozens of Native American activists marched through parts of Phoenix this weekend to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women. Native American and Alaska native women have been victims of assault, abduction, and murder at a higher rate than the rest of the American population for decades, research indicates.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot, killed inside car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 and found 25-year-old John Martinez inside a car. Martinez had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman found shot to death in Maryvale hotel room

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a hotel room on Saturday. Officers were called to an area near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road at around 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 26 after a maintenance employee discovered the woman's body. Police did not...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
ARIZONA CITY, AZ

