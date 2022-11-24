Read full article on original website
'Heartwarming': Arizona seniors surprised with holiday gifts from the community
A Christmas gift is so much more than just a toy or gadget. It says someone cares about you and is thinking about you. That's why a Phoenix-area group wants to make sure the seniors and elderly in our community aren't forgotten. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience
A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
Deadly shooting breaks out at north Phoenix gas station
A man matching the shooter's description was found and eventually arrested. He was identified as 29-year-old Eduardo Quintero.
Vigil held for beloved Phoenix guest teacher, coach who was gunned down
The shooting reportedly happened on a sidewalk outside a restaurant north of 12th Street and Bethany Home Road just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. The victim, identified 30-year-old David Denogean, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Community Cares: Love Them All Rescue to open facility in Scottsdale
A foster-based dog rescue in Arizona is taking a big step toward opening a brick and mortar location, creating an opportunity to help even more dogs in need. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Love Them All: Arizona dog rescue to open up new facility in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A foster-based dog rescue in Arizona is taking a big step toward opening a brick and mortar location, creating an opportunity to help even more dogs in need. Christine Conroy has a lot of work ahead of her, as the founder of Love Them All Rescue, she...
Woman in wheelchair struck, killed in Phoenix hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - Police are looking for the driver in a Phoenix hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in a wheelchair. The collision happened sometime before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane. Officers found a severely injured woman who died from her injuries at the scene.
Phoenix teacher, coach shot and killed outside of restaurant, no arrests made
An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Phoenix, according to police. A Phoenix school district says the victim was a guest teacher and coach.
Man appears to have been struck and killed on I-17 in Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX - A man's body was found on I-17 near Northern Avenue in Phoenix, and he's believed to have been hit by an oncoming car, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 27. "There was an initial report of a male lying on the...
March raises awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women
Dozens of Native American activists marched through parts of Phoenix this weekend to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women. Native American and Alaska native women have been victims of assault, abduction, and murder at a higher rate than the rest of the American population for decades, research indicates.
Man found shot, killed inside car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 and found 25-year-old John Martinez inside a car. Martinez had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman found shot to death in Maryvale hotel room
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a hotel room on Saturday. Officers were called to an area near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road at around 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 26 after a maintenance employee discovered the woman's body. Police did not...
Emergency notification test to be conducted near Palo Verde nuclear power plant
PHOENIX - Officials with Maricopa County say the Palo Verde Generating Station, in cooperation with various state and local agencies, will conduct a test of outdoor warning sirens on Nov. 30. The Palo Verde Generating Station, according to the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), is a three-unit nuclear power...
Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
Suspect who stole van in Tempe arrested after I-17 pursuit ends in crash, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - A man who Tempe Police say stole a van Monday afternoon was arrested following a pursuit that ended in a crash on I-17. The unidentified suspect stole an unoccupied running van in downtown Tempe around 1 p.m. near 3rd Street and Mill Avenue. Shortly after, a pursuit...
Phoenix Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
Shooting reportedly happened in an area north of 12th Street and Bethany Home Road. and the victim was declared dead at the hospital. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Suspect accused of shooting, killing man at north Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX - A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting broke out in a north Phoenix gas station on Saturday. Police say the incident happened on Nov. 26 just after 1:30 p.m. at a gas station near Cave Creek and Bell Road. A 57-year-old man, Joseph Patruno, was found...
City of Scottsdale votes to require licensing for short-term and vacation rentals
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale says you now need to license homes that will be used for short-term or vacation rentals, such as an Airbnb. Ordinance 4655 was passed unanimously by the city on Nov. 28 and compliance with the decision begins just days after the new year.
