FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Woodlawn mourns iconic housing & community advocate Mattie Butler
The third principal of Kwanzaa is Ujima, which means collective work and responsibility. For Mattie Butler, collective work was second nature, while growing up in the Cabrini Green housing development with her parents and five siblings. Witnessing her parents helping others laid the foundation for the work that Butler would perform decades later in the community that she called home for more than 45 years: Woodlawn.
fox32chicago.com
South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe
CHICAGO - The founder of Chicago’s first Black-led, trans-led center for LGBTQ+ residents is at the center of an investigation into Brave Space Alliance’s finances, according to the center’s leaders. The Brave Space Alliance’s board of directors announced this week they had submitted an independent accountant’s report...
fox32chicago.com
Abraham Lincoln statue vandalized on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A statue of young Abraham Lincoln has been defaced with red paint and words referencing troubles with Native American tribes. The statue has stood in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood since the city donated it to Senn Park in 1997. And over Thanksgiving weekend residents around the park found...
fox32chicago.com
End of an era in Chicago politics as Burke chooses retirement over uphill battle for another term
CHICAGO - An extraordinary era in Chicago politics ended quietly on Monday — and not in the way the City Council dean once predicted. Indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th) chose not to seek reelection to a record 15th term — including the two-year term served after a special election to fill the vacancy created by his father’s death — in a ward dramatically redrawn to eliminate his most favorable precincts.
chicagocrusader.com
City Leaders honor Black sorority Sigma Gamma Rho
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin joined Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, members of the Black Caucus, and representatives from the March of Dimes to honor one of the nation’s most historic Black Greek letter organizations, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and to thank its 100,000 members for the contributions to Chicago’s – and the nation’s – African American communities for the past 100 years.
fox32chicago.com
Giving Tuesday: Marillac St. Vincent asking for your help feeding Chicago families
CHICAGO - Chicago's Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is asking for your help and donations on Giving Tuesday, so they can continue to feed hungry Chicago families. Marillac St. Vincent operates food pantries in East Garfield Park and Lincoln Park. Director of Community Outreach Programs Tramaine Martin said that the need for food assistance has gone up.
'PANDEMIC OF VIOLENCE': Lightfoot's record on crime at the forefront of Chicago mayoral election
The Chicago mayoral election features a number of candidates and comes amid a spike in crime as incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot seeks to retain her post leading the city.
WNYC
No Excuses: Race and Reckoning at a Chicago Charter School
Producer DJ Cashmere spent seven years teaching Black and brown students at a Noble Street charter high school in Chicago. At the time, Noble followed a popular model called "no excuses." Its schools required strict discipline but promised low-income students a better shot at college. After DJ left the classroom...
My Block, My Hood, My City lighting event hopes to bring holiday cheer to Chicago's South Side
Community members and volunteers will team up with My Block, My Hood, My City for a community lighting on December 3.
suburbanchicagoland.com
“It’s time,” says McCook top cop Svetich
McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich to retire in June. Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich...
Over 90 percent of voters in Black wards supported Pritzker
Black voters in Chicago during the midterm election supported Governor JB Pritzker at the polls more than any ethnic group in the city, according to an extensive analysis from the Chicago Board of Elections. Pritzker cruised to a second term on Tuesday, November 8, taking 54.8 percent of the vote...
Soprano of ‘Too Hot to Handel’ thankful after nearly dying from COVID-19
For the first time in its 17-year run, “Too Hot to Handel,” the popular gospel, jazz and blues version of George Frideric Handel’s holiday classic, will run twice in one year in its digs at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre. That means another reunion and more time together...
fox32chicago.com
Beverly Hills Turkey Trot raises money for pediatric cancer research
CHICAGO - Beverly Hills in Chicago hosted its 14th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Saturday morning, and the proceeds raised are going toward a good cause. Saturday's family-friendly run/walk 5K gave participants a chance to work off those Thanksgiving indulgences while also supporting pediatric brain tumor research, Alderman Matt O'Shea said.
Climate activists to protest outside Chase Bank in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A number of climate activists plan to protest downtown, outside of Chase Bank on North Michigan Avenue.The group, Rising Tide Chicago, says Chase continues to invest in dangerous fossil fuel projects - which hurt the environment. They accuse Chase of "green-washing" to distract the public.They'll hit the protest line this morning, at 11:30 a.m.
‘It's a Game Changer': New Youth Community Center Set to Open on Chicago's West Side
A new youth and community center will soon open its doors on Chicago's west side. It's a major project by non-profit organization BUILD that could become a game changer for youth in the area. The facility is taking shape on the corner of Harrison Street and Laramie Avenue in the...
fox32chicago.com
8 killed, 24 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO - Eight people have been killed and 25 others wounded in shootings so far over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Four people were wounded, two of them fatally, in a shooting early Saturday at a gathering in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The four were among about 30 people in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street when a person began shooting inside about 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said. Two men, 34 and 36, were shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were pronounced dead. Another man, 27, was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A fourth person with two gunshot wounds to the left leg later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where they were listed in good condition. No arrests were reported.
Chicago crime crisis: 7 carjackings reported in 1 hour on West Side
Seven carjackings were reported on Chicago's West Side in one hour on Friday morning amid a crime spike in the Windy City.
fox32chicago.com
Officer, wife struggling with infertility adopts infant dropped off at hospital
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Bruce and Shelby Faltynski were a little hesitant to accept one of the many calls from Indiana’s Department of Child Services, seeking to see if the couple wanted to adopt another baby. They weren’t sure why the department tried so hard to get in touch with...
fox32chicago.com
Plane carrying military members and headed to Poland makes emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - A Boeing 747 aircraft carrying military personnel was forced to make an emergency landing at O'Hare Airport Monday afternoon. In the air for 58 minutes after departing from Topeka, Kansas, the plane touched down in Chicago at 3:49 p.m. after crew members were alerted to a scare in the cargo compartment.
Gary man awarded $25.5M in lawsuit against retired Hammond police captain
A federal jury has awarded a Gary man $25.5 million in his lawsuit alleging that a now-retired police officer violated his civil rights and deprived him of a fair trial in a case involving a 1980 rape and robbery.
