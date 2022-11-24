ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlawn mourns iconic housing & community advocate Mattie Butler

The third principal of Kwanzaa is Ujima, which means collective work and responsibility. For Mattie Butler, collective work was second nature, while growing up in the Cabrini Green housing development with her parents and five siblings. Witnessing her parents helping others laid the foundation for the work that Butler would perform decades later in the community that she called home for more than 45 years: Woodlawn.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe

CHICAGO - The founder of Chicago’s first Black-led, trans-led center for LGBTQ+ residents is at the center of an investigation into Brave Space Alliance’s finances, according to the center’s leaders. The Brave Space Alliance’s board of directors announced this week they had submitted an independent accountant’s report...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Abraham Lincoln statue vandalized on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A statue of young Abraham Lincoln has been defaced with red paint and words referencing troubles with Native American tribes. The statue has stood in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood since the city donated it to Senn Park in 1997. And over Thanksgiving weekend residents around the park found...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

End of an era in Chicago politics as Burke chooses retirement over uphill battle for another term

CHICAGO - An extraordinary era in Chicago politics ended quietly on Monday — and not in the way the City Council dean once predicted. Indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th) chose not to seek reelection to a record 15th term — including the two-year term served after a special election to fill the vacancy created by his father’s death — in a ward dramatically redrawn to eliminate his most favorable precincts.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

City Leaders honor Black sorority Sigma Gamma Rho

City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin joined Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, members of the Black Caucus, and representatives from the March of Dimes to honor one of the nation’s most historic Black Greek letter organizations, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and to thank its 100,000 members for the contributions to Chicago’s – and the nation’s – African American communities for the past 100 years.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Giving Tuesday: Marillac St. Vincent asking for your help feeding Chicago families

CHICAGO - Chicago's Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is asking for your help and donations on Giving Tuesday, so they can continue to feed hungry Chicago families. Marillac St. Vincent operates food pantries in East Garfield Park and Lincoln Park. Director of Community Outreach Programs Tramaine Martin said that the need for food assistance has gone up.
CHICAGO, IL
WNYC

No Excuses: Race and Reckoning at a Chicago Charter School

Producer DJ Cashmere spent seven years teaching Black and brown students at a Noble Street charter high school in Chicago. At the time, Noble followed a popular model called "no excuses." Its schools required strict discipline but promised low-income students a better shot at college. After DJ left the classroom...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

“It’s time,” says McCook top cop Svetich

McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich to retire in June. Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich...
MCCOOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Beverly Hills Turkey Trot raises money for pediatric cancer research

CHICAGO - Beverly Hills in Chicago hosted its 14th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Saturday morning, and the proceeds raised are going toward a good cause. Saturday's family-friendly run/walk 5K gave participants a chance to work off those Thanksgiving indulgences while also supporting pediatric brain tumor research, Alderman Matt O'Shea said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Climate activists to protest outside Chase Bank in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A number of climate activists plan to protest downtown, outside of Chase Bank on North Michigan Avenue.The group, Rising Tide Chicago, says Chase continues to invest in dangerous fossil fuel projects - which hurt the environment. They accuse Chase of "green-washing" to distract the public.They'll hit the protest line this morning, at 11:30 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

8 killed, 24 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO - Eight people have been killed and 25 others wounded in shootings so far over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Four people were wounded, two of them fatally, in a shooting early Saturday at a gathering in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The four were among about 30 people in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street when a person began shooting inside about 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said. Two men, 34 and 36, were shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were pronounced dead. Another man, 27, was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A fourth person with two gunshot wounds to the left leg later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where they were listed in good condition. No arrests were reported.
