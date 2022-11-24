Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
San Jose City Leaders Consider Using VTA Properties for Tiny Homes
San Jose city leaders are looking into a proposal to use Valley Transportation Authority property to build temporary small homes for unhoused residents. The city will consider using areas at the Cerone VTA yard and the Cottle VTA station to build the small homes, which would have private bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as support services.
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
NBC Bay Area
BART Powell Street Station Reopens After Medical Emergency
Normal service has resumed at the Powell Street station after a medical emergency halted service Saturday morning, BART officials said. A person in the trackway was successfully recovered, according to an alert sent out at 8:18. BART is still recovering and experiencing delays on the San Francisco line in all...
NBC Bay Area
I-880 in Oakland Reopens After Police Arrest Person Brandishing a Gun
All lanes of Interstate 880 in Oakland reopened early Monday morning after police said they arrested a person brandishing a gun. The closure happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of 66th Avenue and Hegenberger Road, near the Oakland Coliseum, police said. When officers arrived at the scene,...
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Youth Football Team Heading to Pop Warner Super Bowl
A South Bay youth football team is headed to the Pop Warner Super Bowl. The Los Gatos-Campbell Longhorns are fired up to head to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Florida later this week. These 13- and 14-year-old boys are from different backgrounds and cities including San Mateo, San Jose, Campbell, Los Gatos and Morgan Hill.
NBC Bay Area
Man Dies Following Shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin
Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning. At about 10:20 a.m., officers witnessed a shooting along the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers administered medical aid to the shooting victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died just after arrival.
NBC Bay Area
Muni Bus Hijacking: Video Captures Stolen Bus Sideswiping Cars in SF
A video shows a new angle to the alarming Muni bus hijacking in San Francisco Friday night. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The video obtained by NBC Bay Area Saturday showed the bus...
NBC Bay Area
Person Struck and Killed by a Caltrain
A Caltrain commuter train fatally struck an individual on the tracks in San Francisco Saturday morning. According to Caltrain, the incident occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when northbound Caltrain #221 fatally struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks in Tunnel 3. A Caltrain official said there were 178...
NBC Bay Area
Long Lines at Bay Area Airports for Post-Thanksgiving Travel
The rough trip home for tens of thousands of travelers continued Sunday night. More than 2,500 flights into or out of U.S. airports were delayed Sunday and several dozen flights were canceled. The mess was caused by severe weather in parts of the country, including strong winds, rain and snow.
NBC Bay Area
Buchanan YMCA Catches Fire, Sustains Major Damages: SFFD
A San Francisco YMCA facility in Japantown suffered major damages after it caught on fire on Sunday, fire officials said. Though no injuries were reported, the building on Buchanan and Geary streets suffered major damage on its exterior and moderate damage on two floors, said a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson.
NBC Bay Area
Blinky's Holiday Drive Through Returns for Another Year in San Jose
It's lights, cameras and holiday magic in the South Bay. Blinky's Holiday Drive Through is now open at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose, offering people a way to soak up a lighted display from the comfort of their cars. Saturday was the first night of the display and it...
NBC Bay Area
Crews Contain 3-Alarm House Fire in Concord
A three-alarm fire gutted a home in Concord late Saturday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 1400 block of Babel Lane near Kimball Way. Firefighters contained the fire. The fire is under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested After Biting 2 Victims Inside SF Home: Police
San Francisco police are investigating a bizarre incident that occurred inside a home Saturday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Juanita and Evelyn ways. According to San Francisco police, officers found three adults, who were bleeding. SFPD's investigation later...
NBC Bay Area
Robbery Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy After Allegedly Firing Gun in Fairfield
A robbery suspect died after he was shot by a Solano County Sheriff's deputy, the Solano County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday. Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, a K9 deputy and Fairfield police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery near Central Way and Pittman Road. Upon arrival,...
NBC Bay Area
Gas Station Cashier Fatally Shot, Suspect Remains at Large
Police in Antioch report that a convenience store clerk was fatally shot early Saturday morning during what they suspect was a "botched robbery." Officers received an emergency call at 2:05 a.m. from an employee at the Chevron gas station located at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard, reporting a person had been shot.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Support Local Shops for Small Business Saturday
Holiday shopping is underway, and some people were heading to small shops to take part in Small Business Saturday. In Pacifica, more than 20 local businesses participated, making a special day for customers. The Royal Bee Yarn Company was one of the stores participating in Saturday's event. They’re offering discounts...
NBC Bay Area
Forecasters Say Inland Areas Can Expect Frost Tuesday and Wednesday
The National Weather Service (MWS) said Sunday to expect chilly temperatures this week that may drop to freezing Tuesday and Wednesday and produce frost. Forecasters said there's a 50 to 80 percent chance of frost Tuesday and Wednesday, with the greatest chance in inland areas, especially valleys. The NWS said people should make sure to protect people, pets, plants and pipes.
NBC Bay Area
Zoo Animals Had a Feast of Their Own on Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving isn't just for humans -- San Francisco zoo animals also had a banquet of their own on Thursday, announced the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. Lemurs congregated at an outdoor table setting to feast on a turkey-shaped leafeater biscuit, a pumpkin pie and personal plates filled with endive, mushrooms, Brussel sprouts and a cup of gelatin dessert.
