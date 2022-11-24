Read full article on original website
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101
Percentages: FG .500, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (J.Holiday 4-5, Murray 3-6, Hunter 2-2, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Griffin 1-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 4, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Young 3, Forrest 2, Hunter 2, Okongwu 2, Capela, Griffin, J.Holiday). Steals:...
Washington 142, Minnesota 127
Percentages: FG .500, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Nowell 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Forbes 1-3, Reid 1-3, Edwards 1-6, Russell 1-7, Towns 0-1, Rivers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, Minott, Russell). Turnovers: 18 (Edwards 7, Russell 3, Towns 3, Anderson 2, Gobert, Nowell, Reid).
Mississippi 93, Texas Southern 47
TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.490, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Gray 2-8, Bates 1-1, Avent 1-12, Knight 0-1, Lawson 0-2, Hill 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Knight 3, Belton 1) Turnovers: 18 (Lawson 4, Belton 3, Bates 3, Compton 3, Thomas 2,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE 74, OMAHA 54
Percentages: FG .407, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Osburn 2-2, F.Fidler 1-2, Sutton 1-2, Marshall 1-5, Jungers 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Arop, Brown, F.Fidler, Sutton). Turnovers: 18 (F.Fidler 5, Arop 3, Marshall 2, Osburn 2, Sutton 2, White 2, Glover, Jungers). Steals: 5...
VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
NO. 11 ARKANSAS 74, TROY 61
Percentages: FG .429, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Phillips 6-12, Eugene 2-3, Muhammad 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Turner 0-2, Punter 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Phillips 2, Williams). Turnovers: 18 (Eugene 4, Phillips 3, Punter 3, Turner 3, Williams 2, Fields, Muhammad, Tshimanga).
TULANE 75, LOUISIANA-MONROE 60
Percentages: FG .386, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Blackmon 3-8, Gallion 2-2, Locure 2-7, Powell 1-2, Howell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hancock 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto 3). Turnovers: 13 (Bafutto 3, Bolden 3, Locure 3, Blackmon 2, Gallion, Powell). Steals: 3 (Locure 2,...
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 101, ARLINGTON BAPTIST 46
Percentages: FG .271, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Hulse 2-3, Smith 1-2, Camp 1-4, Ferrell 0-2, Stafford 0-2, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hulse, McCray). Turnovers: 20 (Ferrell 4, Hulse 4, Camp 3, Stafford 3, Lugo 2, McCray 2, Murray, Walker). Steals: 8...
BRYANT 98, FRAMINGHAM STATE 44
Percentages: FG .250, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Erold 1-2, Nyantenji 1-2, Charles 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Okafor 0-1, Woods 0-2, Goines 0-3, Thompson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goines). Turnovers: 18 (Goines 8, Okafor 3, Carroll, Charles, Dumay, Muhammad, Nyantenji, Saunders, Thompson). Steals: 6...
TENNESSEE-MARTIN 86, MCNEESE STATE 83
Percentages: FG .508, FT .296. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (English 5-8, Berze 2-4, Francois 2-5, Shumate 1-1, Massie 1-3, Oday 0-1, R.Blackwell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (McMillan, Shumate, Thomas). Turnovers: 9 (English 2, Massie 2, Rhodes 2, R.Blackwell, Shumate, Thomas). Steals: 8 (English 2,...
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 112, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 52
Percentages: FG .310, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-38, .237 (Hall 3-8, Blakely 2-5, A.Williams 2-7, Walpole 1-2, Glover 1-3, Bohlman 0-1, Kincannon 0-1, Faltine 0-2, Corder 0-3, Hawkins 0-3, Hopkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Laurent). Turnovers: 30 (A.Williams 9, Hawkins 5, Corder 4, Glover...
Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102
Percentages: FG .475, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (G.Harris 4-6, Bol 3-6, F.Wagner 3-6, Banchero 1-1, Schofield 1-1, Houstan 1-3, K.Harris 0-2, M.Wagner 0-2, Hampton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bol 2, G.Harris 2, Schofield). Turnovers: 18 (Banchero 5, F.Wagner 4, G.Harris 3, Hampton...
MARIST 52, COLUMBIA 39
Percentages: FG .250, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (De La Rosa 4-7, Brown 1-3, J.Cooper 0-1, Stankard 0-2, Thompson 0-3, McLean 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odunowo, Stankard). Turnovers: 16 (Bedri 4, Brown 3, Thompson 3, De La Rosa 2, McLean 2, Noland 2).
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 99, HOWARD PAYNE 41
Percentages: FG .262, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (McKenzie 2-2, Castillo 1-1, Godfrey 1-3, Presley 1-3, Ja.Johnson 0-1, Myart 0-1, Poag 0-1, Ramey 0-1, Shorter 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Koehler 0-2, Brown 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bailey 2, Buhl). Turnovers: 19 (Bailey 3, Shorter...
No. 9 Kansas routs Texas Southern 87-55 for bounce-back win
Kansas freshman MJ Rice has been through the ringer in his first couple of months of college basketball: the back injury during preseason practices, a bout with COVID-19 and then kidney stones last week that sent him to the ER.
Germany's 15 help UTSA beat Incarnate Word 68-62
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jacob Germany scored 15 points as UTSA held off Incarnate Word 68-62 on Monday night. Andre Cruz scored with 28 seconds left to get the Cardinals within three, 65-62, but Germany hit 3 of 4 from the line to set. the final margin. Germany added...
Vegas 3, Columbus 2
First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 6 (McNabb, Marchessault), 15:59. 2, Vegas, Carrier 8 (Whitecloud), 16:55. Second Period_3, Columbus, Gaudreau 8 (Gavrikov, Nyquist), 13:50. Third Period_4, Columbus, Jenner 9 (Gaudreau, Nyquist), 12:11. Overtime_None. Shootout_Vegas 2 (Roy NG, Marchessault G, Theodore NG, Stone NG, Kessel NG, Cotter G), Columbus 1 (Nyquist G, Chinakhov...
Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
