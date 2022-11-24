ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 1

Fact ✔️
5d ago

slow down people it's insane how you have driven in snow for years but that first fall of snow everyone forgets how to drive. And just because you have 4x4 😂 doesn't mean you won't slide. I have helped more 4x4 get unstuck from accidents slow down.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' to impact Utah driving conditions Monday, Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are expected to bring precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. The National Weather Service issued a series of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for the first of...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

One person flees I-15 crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — One person fled from an I-15 crash in Murray Sunday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander, the suspect has been apprehended. Alexander tells KSL NewsRadio, a truck hauling a trailer rolled and a passenger car struck the trailer following this. The I-15 crash...
MURRAY, UT
ABC 4

Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

UHP investigating fatal crash on I-15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving several vehicles late Friday night left one man dead, and all of Interstate 15 likely closed until well into the next morning. Utah Highway Trooper Mike Alexander, a public information officer, at 11:15 p.m. Friday confirmed one fatality...
DRAPER, UT
Gephardt Daily

UHP releases new details in fatal crash, rollover on I-15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has released additional information on a fatal crash that happened Friday night on Interstate 15 in Draper. The accident happened after a man driving a Jeep Wrangler on northbound I-15 at about 14100 South left his lane and...
DRAPER, UT
easttexasradio.com

Airlines Deal With Unruly Passangers

Passengers lost their patients while flying over the holiday. First, they arrested Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, of Utah, after allegedly holding a razor blade to a woman’s neck on a flight. That was a JetBlue flight from New York to Salt Lake City. Next, a Southwest Airlines flight bound from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, made an emergency landing in Little Rock Saturday afternoon due to unruly behavior by a passenger. Officials did not release any other information. The FAA has received 2,178 reports of unruly passenger behavior this year, prompting more than 760 investigations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Missing Kearns man found safe: police

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
KEARNS, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews put out suspicious trash can fire in Mountain Green, electrical fire in own engine

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspicious trash can fire was just the start of an eventful evening for Mountain Green firefighters Friday. Fire crews responded about 7:20 p.m. to reports of a trash can fire next to a home near Park Meadow Road and Harvard Drive in The Cottonwoods at Mountain Green, according to a Facebook post Saturday from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy