5d ago
slow down people it's insane how you have driven in snow for years but that first fall of snow everyone forgets how to drive. And just because you have 4x4 😂 doesn't mean you won't slide. I have helped more 4x4 get unstuck from accidents slow down.
kjzz.com
Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
Gephardt Daily
Two women in custody after car ride on TRAX line in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women were taken into custody after UTA officials say they drove in a passenger car on TRAX train tracks in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Utah Transit Authority...
eastidahonews.com
‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' to impact Utah driving conditions Monday, Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are expected to bring precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. The National Weather Service issued a series of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for the first of...
kslnewsradio.com
One person flees I-15 crash in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — One person fled from an I-15 crash in Murray Sunday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander, the suspect has been apprehended. Alexander tells KSL NewsRadio, a truck hauling a trailer rolled and a passenger car struck the trailer following this. The I-15 crash...
False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City school
Police evacuated a West Valley City school after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.
Gephardt Daily
Spanish Fork police: Drunken driver ignores parade barricades, crashes into horse, rider
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged drunken driver was arrested Saturday night after police say he ignored barricades along a Spanish Fork parade route and crashed into a horse and rider. Spanish Fork Police Sgt. Blake Ottesen said a man in his 50s from...
KSLTV
Police confirm no shooting has occurred at Granger Elementary School; school evacuated
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officers have responded to Granger Elementary School after receiving reports of shots being fired. The West Valley City Police Department said it has confirmed that no shooting has taken place. The school is being cleared and parents can pick up children at the Redwood...
Police investigate fatal South Jordan vehicle fire as suspicious death
A South Jordan vehicle fire on Thanksgiving that left one occupant dead is being investigated by the police as a suspicious death.
LIVE: Winter storm warning issued as snow blankets Utah
A winter storm will move through Utah starting Monday afternoon and it could make for some messy road conditions across the state.
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol stops over 1,000 speeding drivers over days around Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol said they stopped over 1,000 speeding drivers in Utah in the days around Thanksgiving. They said the number of speeding violations was from Wednesday through Saturday. More from 2News. "We can’t say it enough, slow down so you can get to...
ABC 4
Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
Gephardt Daily
UHP investigating fatal crash on I-15 in Draper
DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving several vehicles late Friday night left one man dead, and all of Interstate 15 likely closed until well into the next morning. Utah Highway Trooper Mike Alexander, a public information officer, at 11:15 p.m. Friday confirmed one fatality...
Man in custody after driving into Spanish Fork parade, hitting horse and rider
A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, Nov. 26, after he drove into Spanish Fork's lights parade and struck a horse and rider.
Gephardt Daily
UHP releases new details in fatal crash, rollover on I-15 in Draper
DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has released additional information on a fatal crash that happened Friday night on Interstate 15 in Draper. The accident happened after a man driving a Jeep Wrangler on northbound I-15 at about 14100 South left his lane and...
easttexasradio.com
Airlines Deal With Unruly Passangers
Passengers lost their patients while flying over the holiday. First, they arrested Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, of Utah, after allegedly holding a razor blade to a woman’s neck on a flight. That was a JetBlue flight from New York to Salt Lake City. Next, a Southwest Airlines flight bound from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, made an emergency landing in Little Rock Saturday afternoon due to unruly behavior by a passenger. Officials did not release any other information. The FAA has received 2,178 reports of unruly passenger behavior this year, prompting more than 760 investigations.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ABC 4
Missing Kearns man found safe: police
UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
Gephardt Daily
Crews put out suspicious trash can fire in Mountain Green, electrical fire in own engine
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspicious trash can fire was just the start of an eventful evening for Mountain Green firefighters Friday. Fire crews responded about 7:20 p.m. to reports of a trash can fire next to a home near Park Meadow Road and Harvard Drive in The Cottonwoods at Mountain Green, according to a Facebook post Saturday from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.
South Jordan Police investigating after body found in burning car
A person was found dead inside a car that was on fire in South Jordan Thursday evening, according to police.
Comments / 1