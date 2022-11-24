(CBS DETROIT) - A recall is issued for toddler pajamas that can puncture or cut a child.The William Carter Company is recalling its yellow fleece footed pajamas with heart designs and an animal across the front.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a small pieces of metal wire can be found in the pajamas. Those small wires can poke or cut a child. No injuries have been reported.The pajamas were sold in sizes 12M, 18M and 24M. The serial number 1O102410 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas. The UPC number is printed on the back of that tag. The UPC numbers involved in the recall include 195861313861, 195861313878 and 195861313885.About 50,800 pajamas were sold in the U.S. and another 200 were sold in Canada. They were old at stores nationwide from July 2022 through September 2022 for about $22. Stores that sold the pajamas include Carter's, Kohl's, Macy's, Belk and Boscov's. It was also sold on Carter's website.Customers are urged to return them to a Carter's store. They will be given a full refund in the form of a gift card.

