Baby Stroller sold at multiple retailers including Target recalled for safety issues
CPSC says the lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.
Thousands Of Toddlers' Bottles, Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Concerns
A company is recalling certain cups and bottles for toddlers because of an issue that poses lead poisoning concerns. Some 10,000 units are affected by the recall. The recall affects Green Sprouts' Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups, as per the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The problem with the items is that the bottom base may break off. This exposes a soldering dot that contains lead, thereby posing a lead poisoning hazard.
Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella
Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
Carter’s Recalls 50,000 Infant Onesies Over Concerns of Puncture and Laceration Hazards
Carter's has recalled over 50,000 infant onesie-style footed pajamas after the company said small metal wire pieces could be found in the pajamas, posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children. According to a recent Consumer Product Safety Commission release, the recall involves one style of Carter’s infant’s one-piece fleece...
Infant pajamas recalled for risk of cutting a child
(CBS DETROIT) - A recall is issued for toddler pajamas that can puncture or cut a child.The William Carter Company is recalling its yellow fleece footed pajamas with heart designs and an animal across the front.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a small pieces of metal wire can be found in the pajamas. Those small wires can poke or cut a child. No injuries have been reported.The pajamas were sold in sizes 12M, 18M and 24M. The serial number 1O102410 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas. The UPC number is printed on the back of that tag. The UPC numbers involved in the recall include 195861313861, 195861313878 and 195861313885.About 50,800 pajamas were sold in the U.S. and another 200 were sold in Canada. They were old at stores nationwide from July 2022 through September 2022 for about $22. Stores that sold the pajamas include Carter's, Kohl's, Macy's, Belk and Boscov's. It was also sold on Carter's website.Customers are urged to return them to a Carter's store. They will be given a full refund in the form of a gift card.
WARNING: Gigantic Recall Issued for Popular Shampoo Products
Have you bought hair products recently? If yes, you might want to double-check what you purchased. I usually buy the same products over and over again, but sometimes out of the blue, I'll go rogue and buy a brand-new one that I've never used before. Sometimes it works out, but...
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis
University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells
A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
6,000 cases of Domino sugar recalled in 22 states, so check your pantry now
It’s time to check your sugar supply to see if you have any Domino sugar in your pantry, as there’s a new recall that was just announced. Certain Domino and C&H Sugar Tubs might have been contaminated with pieces of material. Specifically, the product might contain metal wire, which can obviously cause some serious injuries if consumed.
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
Urgent lettuce recall: Salmonella risk means you need to check your fridge now
There’s a new lettuce recall that consumers need to know about, with Kalera Public Limited Company having just announced the action. Certain lots of lettuce that the company produced might be contaminated with Salmonella. That’s a dangerous bacteria that can trigger serious illness. Recalls routinely follow when foods test positive for the bacteria.
