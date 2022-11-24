ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Business Times

Thousands Of Toddlers' Bottles, Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Concerns

A company is recalling certain cups and bottles for toddlers because of an issue that poses lead poisoning concerns. Some 10,000 units are affected by the recall. The recall affects Green Sprouts' Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups, as per the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The problem with the items is that the bottom base may break off. This exposes a soldering dot that contains lead, thereby posing a lead poisoning hazard.
Thrillist

Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

Infant pajamas recalled for risk of cutting a child

(CBS DETROIT) - A recall is issued for toddler pajamas that can puncture or cut a child.The William Carter Company is recalling its yellow fleece footed pajamas with heart designs and an animal across the front.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a small pieces of metal wire can be found in the pajamas. Those small wires can poke or cut a child. No injuries have been reported.The pajamas were sold in sizes 12M, 18M and 24M. The serial number 1O102410 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas. The UPC number is printed on the back of that tag. The UPC numbers involved in the recall include 195861313861, 195861313878 and 195861313885.About 50,800 pajamas were sold in the U.S. and another 200 were sold in Canada. They were old at stores nationwide from July 2022 through September 2022 for about $22. Stores that sold the pajamas include Carter's, Kohl's, Macy's, Belk and Boscov's. It was also sold on Carter's website.Customers are urged to return them to a Carter's store. They will be given a full refund in the form of a gift card.
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
scitechdaily.com

Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis

University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
COLUMBIA, MO
BGR.com

Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away

When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
FLORIDA STATE
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Thrillist

The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
MAINE STATE
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
