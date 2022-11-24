Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Toronto's Fred VanVleet (illness) available on Saturday
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. VanVleet will make his return to the court after sitting out on game with an illness. In 36.3 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project VanVleet to score 37.8 FanDuel points. VanVleet's projection includes 18.8 points, 4.3...
numberfire.com
Malachi Flynn playing second unit role for Toronto on Saturday
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Flynn will come off the bench after Fred VanVleet was named Saturday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 153.2 minutes this season, Flynn is averaging 0.91 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.0% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) remains out on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward / center Serge Ibaka (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ibaka will miss his third straight game with an illness. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased role off the bench versus a Dallas unit ranked ninth in defensive rating. Portis' current...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (calf) on Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bryant will make his start for the Lakers after Anthony Davis was ruled out with a calf contusion. In 19.6 expected minutes, our models project Bryant to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Bryant's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable for Detroit Tuesday
The Detroit Pistons labeled Isaiah Stewart (toe sprain) as questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Stewart has missed seven games with a sprained toe, but he could suit up on Tuesday. The third-year center has started in each of his healthy games so far this season.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) still out for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is still dealing wtih his left mid-foot sprain, and as a result, the team has once again ruled him out of action to close out the weekend. Expect another start for Montrezl Harrell down low.
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
numberfire.com
CJ McCollum (health protocols) out again Monday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will not play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McCollum will remain in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and it's unclear when he'll be permitted to return to the court. Expect another start at point guard for Jose Alvarado.
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) remains out for Denver on Monday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Porter was lited doubtful due to a left heel contusion, so this comes as no real surprise. He'll miss another game due to the left heel contusion that had kept him sidelined. Expect another start on the wing for Bruce Brown.
BREAKING: LeBron James' Injury Status In Pacers-Lakers Game
LeBron James went to the locker room with an injury during Monday's game.
Smart dishes 15, scores 22, Celtics crush Hornets 140-105
Jayson Tatum scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics jumped to a 27-point, first-quarter lead and beat the Charlotte Hornets 140-105
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (illness) ruled out for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Rozier was listed probable on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. His situation seems to have worsened over the last few hours, as the veteran has now been ruled out as a result of his ailness. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should see more work at the point.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) out for Week 12
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Houston Texans. As expected, Mostert has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Texans on Sunday. Jeff Wilson is expected to handle the majority of touches in Miami's backfield against Houston. Our models expect him to see 17.0 carries and catch 2.5 passes in Week 12.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) available Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (adductor) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. James was given a probable tag heading into tonight's contest, and was able to get through pre-game warmups without issue. He should be a full go against the Pacers. James has a $10,200 salary...
numberfire.com
Andrew Nembhard (knee) questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nembhard has missed three straight games with a left knee bruise. Expect Aaron Nesmith to start at the three if Nembhard is inactive versus a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry expected to play regular minutes Monday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not expected to be limited on Monday versus the Orlando Magic, per interim head coach Jacque Vaughn. Vaughn said the Nets will monitor Curry's minutes, but the veteran guard is good to go for a full workload in his first back-to-back of the season. On Sunday, Curry scored a season-best 29 points on 11-of-15 field goals and 7-of-10 3-pointers.
numberfire.com
Theo Maledon starting for Hornets Monday in place of sick Terry Rozier
Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon will start Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Terry Rozier is a surprise inactive. He was originally listed probable to start the week, but he has since been ruled out of action. Now, Maledon will make his first start as a member of Charlotte.
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (back) out Monday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (back) is out Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. Allen injured his back during Friday's game and the issue will keep him out for the second leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back. Robin Lopez replaced Allen in the starting lineup on Sunday, but he only played four minutes. With Kevin Love (thumb) also out Monday, Dean Wade could see more work down low. Wade played 35 minutes in the first leg and had one 3-pointer with seven rebounds.
