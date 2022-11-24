Read full article on original website
Ncnovembergirl
4d ago
That's really tragic! Blessings and prayers for the families. Thank to this young woman. She tried. There are three distinct rules to stopping CPR:When a doctor—or some other appropriate emergency medical provider, like a paramedic—tells you to stop.When you become exhausted and cannot continue (this gets messy, as we'll see below).When the patient begins yelling at you to stop hitting him in the chest (this really happens). In other words, when the patient gets better.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
WRAL
Durham police in constant battle to keep stolen guns out of the wrong hands
As police try to tackle violent crime in Durham, there's a major factor holding them back: Stolen guns falling into the wrong hands - every single day. As police try to tackle violent crime in Durham, there's a major factor holding them back: Stolen guns falling into the wrong hands - every single day.
In Durham Court, a Murder Without a Body
In Durham County Courtroom 7C recently, prosecutor Mary Jude Darrow scans a docket of first appearances, bond hearings, and probation violations. Outside, a pair of black wedges and a plastic soda bottle sit forgotten in the hall. Inside, gallery members release yawns and stretch their limbs, earning a reprimand from the bailiff. Behind the defense table, a couple of inmates from the Durham County Jail slouch and await their turn in a pew of their own.
18-year-old charged with murder of gas station employee in Garner
A man was arrested and is facing multiple charges including murder after a gas station employee was stabbed to death in Johnston County a day after Thanksgiving.
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham Sunday night, police investigating, officers say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Durham Sunday night, according to a news release. Shortly before midnight, officers said they were called to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road in reference to a shooting. They said they found a woman suffering...
Police: WakeMed North on lockdown as officers search for nearby 'suspicious suspect'
The Raleigh Police Department said Sunday that WakeMed North is on lockdown while officers in the area search for a "suspicious suspect." Police said the suspect was not currently in the hospital, but did tell WRAL News this suspect was the reason for the lockdown. Police did not say if...
WRAL
Wake County, Raleigh leaders try to find more White Flag space with warming shelters at capacity
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two churches in Raleigh have stepped up to open warming shelters to get people without a home out of the cold this winter, but Wake County is still short about 50 emergency shelter beds. Pullen Memorial Baptist Church at 1801 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh and Unitarian...
cbs17
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
cbs17
Suspect identified in deadly stabbing of Garner store clerk
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who is charged with stabbing a store clerk to death in Garner on Friday. Alexander Leon Herrera, 18, of Garner, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after late-night shooting at Raleigh hotel, suspect unknown, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel late Saturday night. At about 11:38 p.m., officers said they were called to the Extended Stay America on the 2600 block of Appliance Court, off of North Raleigh Blvd., in reference to a shooting.
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
Greensboro man dies after hit-and-run on North Church Street, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being hit by a car in Greensboro Friday. According to Greensboro Police Department, around 7 p.m. Friday they responded to a crash on North Church Street. When they arrived, they found Jerry Martin McBride, 67, suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while […]
WRAL
34 years ago: Deadly EF-4 tornado hits NC, kills 4 people
Nov. 28 marks a somber anniversary in Raleigh's history. 34 years ago, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through the city, touching down around 1 a.m. on Nov. 28, 1988, in Umstead State Park. Nov. 28 marks a somber anniversary in Raleigh's history. 34 years ago, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped...
WRAL
Woman shot in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday night in Durham. Before midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road. A woman with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital. No additional details were available. Anyone with information is asked to...
Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured as a result of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Farmington Drive and Colby Street were closed for several hours due to the crash on Sunday […]
counton2.com
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of Raleigh Christmas Parade performer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The calls were released to CBS 17 one day after Hailey’s parents, Trey and April Brooks shared a...
Trial set to begin Tuesday for September 2020 murder of Raleigh man
The trial is set to begin Tuesday in the murder of Andy Banks, a Raleigh man who went missing after meeting with a man he connected with online as he tried to sell his SUV.
WRAL
Churches step up to fill Wake County need for winter shelter space
The White Flag shelters open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees. The White Flag shelters open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees. Photographer: Joe FisherPhotographer: Sean BraswellWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
Worker dies after being stabbed at gas station near Garner; suspect in custody
The dramatic takedown of a stabbing suspect at a convenience store in Johnston County was captured on exclusive cell phone video.
WRAL
Harnett Central Middle School, sheriff's office determine Monday bomb threat is not credible
ANGIER, N.C. — Harnett Central Middle School was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat. After a thorough investigation by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office and Harnett Central Middle School administration, the threat was deemed not credible at the school located at 2529 Harnett Central Road in Angier. “Harnett...
