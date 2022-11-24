ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 1

Ncnovembergirl
4d ago

That's really tragic! Blessings and prayers for the families. Thank to this young woman. She tried. There are three distinct rules to stopping CPR:When a doctor—or some other appropriate emergency medical provider, like a paramedic—tells you to stop.When you become exhausted and cannot continue (this gets messy, as we'll see below).When the patient begins yelling at you to stop hitting him in the chest (this really happens). In other words, when the patient gets better.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indyweeknc

In Durham Court, a Murder Without a Body

In Durham County Courtroom 7C recently, prosecutor Mary Jude Darrow scans a docket of first appearances, bond hearings, and probation violations. Outside, a pair of black wedges and a plastic soda bottle sit forgotten in the hall. Inside, gallery members release yawns and stretch their limbs, earning a reprimand from the bailiff. Behind the defense table, a couple of inmates from the Durham County Jail slouch and await their turn in a pew of their own.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Suspect identified in deadly stabbing of Garner store clerk

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who is charged with stabbing a store clerk to death in Garner on Friday. Alexander Leon Herrera, 18, of Garner, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

34 years ago: Deadly EF-4 tornado hits NC, kills 4 people

Nov. 28 marks a somber anniversary in Raleigh's history. 34 years ago, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through the city, touching down around 1 a.m. on Nov. 28, 1988, in Umstead State Park. Nov. 28 marks a somber anniversary in Raleigh's history. 34 years ago, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Woman shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday night in Durham. Before midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road. A woman with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital. No additional details were available. Anyone with information is asked to...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy