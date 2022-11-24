Read full article on original website
Mother leaves sleeping toddlers unattended: Avon Police Blotter
A woman was arrested for child endangering at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 5 for leaving her two children, both 2 years old, unattended in a store parking lot. A witness called police and said the children appeared to be in distress due to the 77 degree temperature. Officers determined that the children did not need medical treatment and questioned their mother when she came out of the store.
Business reports $12,000 check stolen in California: Brunswick Police Blotter
Message in snow leaves no clues: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A resident said Nov. 17 that she had just arrived home and found that someone had written “help me” in the snow on her back steps. Officers found no leads to follow up on, but spent considerable time watching her home throughout the night. Assault: Marsol Road. A...
Teen says friend’s mother tried to run her down in Gilmour parking lot: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A woman, 18, reported Nov. 23 that a vehicle had tried to run her down while she was in the parking lot of the Gilmour Academy Ice Arena. She said she had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck. She believed it was an intentional act, because...
Man starts fight at hotel: Independence Police Blotter
Man killed in Cleveland shooting on Thanksgiving
A 24-year-old man has died after being shot in Cleveland Thursday.
Suspect shot with own gun during Target parking lot robbery, reports say
The two men fought over the gun.
Driver stopped for window tint, arrested for suspended license: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was stopped at 8:48 p.m. Nov. 25 for excessive window tint and was found to have a suspended license. He was cited for driving under suspension and was turned over to another agency on an outstanding warrant. Disturbance: West Union Street. Police responded to a call about a...
Man Gets Shot With His Own Gun After Failed Robbery at Cleveland Target
A Cleveland man attempted to rob a victim in a Target parking lot, but the victim certainly got the last laugh. This event happened at Target on West 117th. Antwan Pryor was supposed to be buying an iPhone from someone he had met online. After getting in the victim’s car to look at the phone, Pryor pulled out a gun and attempted a robbery.
Man who carjacked woman, drove through gates at Cleveland Hopkins Airport taken into federal custody, police say
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – A man who carjacked a woman and breached a gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport was charged Monday with damaging its main radar antenna tower, which prompted the temporary shutdown of the airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year, authorities say.
cleveland19.com
Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
cleveland19.com
Westlake police warn residents about fake Amazon scam
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are warning residents about a fake Amazon scam after a resident sent thousands of dollars to a scammer. Police say a resident received an unsolicited phone call from a fake “Amazon” representative telling the victim that their Amazon account had been compromised. The...
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
Argument in West Side mosque results in man getting shot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An argument during evening prayer inside a West Side mosque ended when a man shot a fellow congregant outside the building, resulting in felonious assault charges, authorities say. Nasir Abdelrahman, 53, was arrested Nov. 21 and accused of shooting a fellow mosque goer in the biceps. The...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner, Ferrell was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center from an unknown location. Ferrell died from his injuries at the...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive who failed to show up for his sentencing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for a fugitive who never showed up to court for his sentencing. Correy Hill, 33, was convicted of felonious assault, weapons under disability, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated menacing for an Oct. 2020 shooting in Sheffield Township.
Medina Police Department: Christmas decorations stolen, police searching for suspects
MEDINA, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 25, 2022. The Medina Police Department is looking for suspects after Christmas decorations were taken outside of multiple houses in Medina on Thanksgiving. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts driver who Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month will be arraigned Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Marlon Hale was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault,...
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police investigate murder of Maple Heights man
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Maple Heights man was found shot to death inside a car Saturday, Nov. 26. East Cleveland police said the victim was discovered around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Collamer Ave. Officers said the victim was in the driver’s seat of a...
Akron house riddled with bullets; 3 people inside unharmed
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Nov. 25 in the 400 block of Grace Avenue.
