Police find remains of missing mother in trunk following shootout with suspect
DEARBORN, MI -- An investigation is ongoing after police discovered the remains of a missing Tennessee woman which were found in the trunk of a car Sunday following a shootout with police. According to Michigan State Police, officers from the Dearborn Police Department were attempting to stop a driver around...
Police investigating shooting in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigation a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Ypsilanti Township near the county border. Police received a call at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, that a man had been shot in the 3000 block of Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti Township and was on his way to the hospital in a private vehicle being driven by a friend, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Heat back on at Wayne County Jail
Heat was restored Monday afternoon in a division of Wayne County Jail after a chilly morning for hundreds of inmates. The problem was only at the jail's Division II, 525 Clinton St. in Detroit, officials told The Detroit News. Spokesperson Ed Foxworth said the heat had been turned off on one of the warmer days in Michigan and turning it back on took about half a day.
Detroit police seek tips on multiple shootings over Thanksgiving weekend
Detroit police are asking the public for information to help solve three weekend shootings, including one that left two teenagers leaving a Sweet 16 birthday party injured and two other fatal shootings. In one shooting, two 15-year-old partygoers and a 17-year-old exiting Xquisite Events in the 19100 block of Joy...
2 People Injured In A Rollover Crash In St. Clair County (St. Clair County, MI)
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night that injured two people. The crash happened at the intersection of Vincent and Burtch roads in Grant Township around 11:15 p.m.
1 teenager dead after being accidentally shot in Detroit
According to police, a teenage male suspect was handling a gun when he accidentally shot the male teen, fatally wounding him.
Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
Suspect wanted for kicking woman in head multiple times in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say kicked a woman in the head multiple times earlier this month. According to police, the assault happened at 7875 E. Jefferson, which is a liquor store, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. The suspect left in a...
Detroit police looking for suspect who fatally shot man who failed to hold elevator door in Greektown
The search is on for a man who Detroit police officials say shot someone to death after they failed to hold the elevator door for him around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Two men shot, one fatally outside the Truth Detroit Gentlemen's Club
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting with one person dead outside the Truth Detroit Gentlemen's Club. Police said the shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. outside the club on 8 Mile Road. Investigators said they believe a suspect fired shots outside the location and struck the two adult men.
3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
Up to 50 year sentence for Macomb County woman convicted of starving infant son to death
A Macomb County woman has been sentenced to 27 and a half to 50 years in prison for the death of her baby boy. Shantavia Hayden, 29, of Warren has been tried and convicted of the second-degree murder of her son who was starved to death.
Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from Detroit apartment complex
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole pipes from a Detroit apartment complex. The thefts happened 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at 445 Field Street, which is off Jefferson, close to the bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700...
