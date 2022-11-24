ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

$60M development to ease Marion housing shortage

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOwz6_0jLrdvIk00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As business and industry continue growing in Crittenden County, Arkansas, so does the need for affordable housing.

To meet that demand, a $60 million housing development is slated to go from the drawing board to reality in the heart of Marion, Arkansas.

The multi-phase development called Brownstone Estates will occupy 75 acres of land west of Interstate 55 and offer 188 homes ranging from $200,000 to $400,000.

The developer of the project says Brownstone Estates will help Marion and Crittenden County address a housing shortage brought on by growth in business and industry.

“You’re talking about Marion/West Memphis area that has a significant employee base, many of which are staying outside the market because there is not any available housing stock within the market,” said Dee Brown with real estate development firm The P3 Group.

Brown’s firm specializes in public/private partnerships.

“We develop projects that are pretty critical to communities either transforming or taking a step in the right direction,” he said.

Brown says Brownstone Estates has been in the planning stage for four months and will occupy land where a previous development was never completed.

“It gives us the opportunity to come in and take these parcels of land…create a new subdivision and complete a development that started some years ago,” he said.

Brown says the projected home prices for Brownstone Estates may seem a bit high but the finished products, all with modern amenities, will be consistent with new home prices in Marion. He calls the project a “win-win” for the city.

“Ultimately, when we complete the infrastructure improvements we’re going to donate those improvements to the city, who would be able to collect property taxes on completed lots versus undeveloped land,” he explained.

Brown says Marion’s city leaders are excited about the development. We tried to reach them but they were already gone for the holiday.

The groundbreaking for Brownstone Estates is planned for March of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Lawmakers push to end permitless carry in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a renewed push to end permitless handgun carry in Shelby County. A lawmaker from Memphis has a plan to remove the county from the current permitless carry state law that went into effect on July 1, 2021. Tennessee’s permitless carry law allows the majority...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

City treasurer placed as acting mayor

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A new person is acting as mayor in Trumann. According to Trumann’s mayor, Barbara Lewallen, she is placing Ted Walker in as the acting mayor. Walker currently serves as the city’s treasurer. We spoke with Lewallen Sunday night after receiving reports of her resigning....
TRUMANN, AR
5newsonline.com

Three people found shot to death in Arkansas home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
MADISON, AR
WREG

Police officers help starving woman in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Memphis shoe store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
mdmh-conway.com

I-555 lanes in Craighead County to have a new traffic arrangement

Jonesboro, Arkansas – The traffic lanes on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro will be switched around. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ADOT), the traffic lanes going south will be shifted over to the newly constructed lanes going south in that direction. The new traffic pattern is expected to...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
MLK50

After promising Memphis focus, state is ending its rental assistance program

When Memphis and Shelby County stopped accepting applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance program at August’s end, there was a silver lining for local renters. The State of Tennessee was administering a rent and utility assistance program backed by the same federal funds, and it still had hundreds of millions of dollars that didn’t expire until 2025.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home

MADISON, Ark. (WMC) - Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds near Forrest City, Arkansas, on Monday morning. Their bodies were found inside a home around 2 a.m. in the Crow Creek community along Gore Street, according to the St. Francis County medical examiner. Two adults and one child...
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

One person shot at Germantown and Trinity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Monday morning on Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. When MPD made the scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. A silver Jeep Patriot was the focus of an investigation off Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman carjacked at Cordova shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s car was stolen in a carjacking Friday at a gas station on Germantown Parkway, police said. At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the Trinity Commons shopping center at 676 Germantown Parkway. The victim’s blue Nissan Maxima was taken, and she was transported to Methodist Germantown in noncritical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man, woman, child found dead in Arkansas shooting

MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Crews battle blaze in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Firefighters battled a fire Saturday off Park Avenue and Sample Street in South Memphis. A structure caught fire around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Memphis Fire responded within minutes. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:33 p.m., according to the Memphis Fire Department. Below are images and video […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Storms will roll through the area Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday will be stormy with a threat of severe weather, so stay alert to rapidly changing conditions. A strong cold front will rumble across the region over the next 24 hours and it will be packing a punch with the threat of high winds, heavy rain and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, WREG’s Todd Demers said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Local leaders push for third option for juvenile offenders

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A gun pointed to their head. Yanked from their cars. Sometimes, the trigger was pulled. The stories are terrifying, but what’s equally alarming, the number of juveniles committing the crimes and the small consequence some are facing due to state law. In July, beloved Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy