ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Power restored at Mercy Hospital; EMS no longer diverted

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yw9ng_0jLrdrlq00

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is no longer diverting EMS away from its emergency room after power was restored on Wednesday.

The hospital along Mercy Drive Northwest in Canton had been running on generator power due to a city power substation issue, according to a Tuesday afternoon statement from a Cleveland Clinic Foundation spokesperson.

Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases fall under 10,000

As a result, the hospital canceled surgeries for Tuesday and Wednesday and diverted EMS away until power was restored.

Crews with American Electric Power worked to fix the issue.

A spokesperson confirmed Wednesday evening that power was fully restored.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

30 pet bodies found in repossessed Ohio house

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request for assistance from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. What they discovered was a horrific scene of animals that were once treasured pets–that had been left to die, locked in cages. They found the bodies of 22 rabbits, five kittens and three […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Drive to assist unhoused residents in Richland, Ashland counties ends Wednesday

ASHLAND -- A one-month donation drive to collect items for the local unhoused population ends Wednesday, according to Chris Kelly, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia in Ashland and Mansfield. The annual drive by iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM), in partnership with Mechanics...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident

A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

One Transported Following Monday Morning Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – A two-vehicle accident at a sharp turn led to one individual being transported to the hospital. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post Trooper Ryan Rainsberger, the call came in around 5:55 a.m. of a two-vehicle head-on collision on State Route 800 near the intersection of Feed Spring Hill outside Uhrichsville.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Mother leaves sleeping toddlers unattended: Avon Police Blotter

A woman was arrested for child endangering at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 5 for leaving her two children, both 2 years old, unattended in a store parking lot. A witness called police and said the children appeared to be in distress due to the 77 degree temperature. Officers determined that the children did not need medical treatment and questioned their mother when she came out of the store.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

More than 2 dozen shots fired into occupied Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say more than two dozen shots were fired at an occupied home Friday evening. Three occupants of a Grace Avenue home escaped injury after an unknown suspect fired over two dozen rounds at the home while they were inside, police say. Officers arrived at...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 18-year-old men were shot Sunday evening and police said one victim has died from his injuries. The shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue near Chittenden Street. When officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, both victims were discovered lying...
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

77K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy