ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

76ers Sign Saben Lee To Two-Way Contract

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr2Mm_0jLrdkpz00

The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed former Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee to a two-way contract.

Looking to add some more backcourt depth, the Philadelphia 76ers have decided to waive undrafted rookie Michael Foster Jr., who was on a two-way contract, in favor of former 2020 second-round pick Saben Lee.

The 76ers made this announcement official on Wednesday, a day after they defeated the Brooklyn Nets with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden out of the lineup due to injuries.

Lee, 23, was drafted 38th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz and he began his career with the Detroit Pistons , where he spent two seasons before being dealt to the Jazz this past offseason in the deal that sent Bojan Bogdanovic to Detroit.

Playing in 85 total games with the Pistons, Lee averaged 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor and 26.5 percent from three-point range. He also started in 7 games during his rookie season with the Pistons.

Following the trade that sent Saben Lee to Utah this past summer, Lee was waived by the Jazz and he signed with the Phoenix Suns before being waived again. Most recently, Lee signed an Exhibit-10 training camp deal with the Toronto Raptors and has spent time in the G League this year with the Raptors 905, averaging 21.7 points and 6.0 assists through seven games with the Raptors 905.

With Maxey and Harden both expected to miss the next couple of weeks, Lee will likely get some chances to play with the Sixers, especially since Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton are really their only other guards available right now.

Currently 9-8, the 76ers have struggled with consistency early on this season as a result of all of their injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3sEa_0jLrdkpz00

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy