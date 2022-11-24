Read full article on original website
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
What Louisiana City Lands on the Top 10 List for Porch Pirates?
If you are like me, you have probably already started your Christmas shopping. I know, some have already finished. Lucky you. But many of us will be browsing for just the right gifts for those special folks in our lives. I will try to do most of my shopping local. But I will probably order some things online.
‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving
It is a Thanksgiving tradition, the Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club and Krewe of Carrollton deep fried more than 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
Thousands of families spend Thanksgiving Day at the Fair Grounds
NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving at the Fair Grounds is steeped in tradition. This year is special because it's the first Thanksgiving since the pandemic they've been able to open without any restrictions. Of course, since it's Turkey Day, food is top of mind, literally. One family we spoke with...
NOLA.com
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
Coast Guard calls rescue of Carnival Valor passenger a miracle
NEW ORLEANS — For the first time, we're hearing from the Coast Guard rescue swimmer who saved a cruise ship passenger after he went overboard. He says they lifted the man to safety just in the nick of time. It was Thanksgiving night. Most people were watching football on...
'Please, Jesus, don't let us die in here' | Family survives Paradis tornado hiding in restaurant bathroom
PARADIS, Louisiana — Michelle Guidry took cover inside a restaurant bathroom with her two daughters as a tornado hit Paradis Saturday. As the sirens blared and the building shook around them, all she could do was pray. “I had my arms around my babies and I was just praying,...
Argument led to shooting that injured five people on Bourbon Street overnight
NEW ORLEANS — Five people are recovering after being shot on Bourbon Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday. It happened on the 200 block of Bourbon Street, about a block from Canal Street. So far, no arrests have been made, but police did detain two people for questioning. "I...
theadvocate.com
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
When is it time to throw Thanksgiving leftovers away?
NEW ORLEANS — By now everyone’s belly’s should be filled with Turkey and Thanksgiving favorites and there’s nothing better than having leftovers to eat the next day, but when is it time to throw those leftovers away?. Remember the Two-Hour Rule: The USDA says to refrigerate...
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month.
Louisiana Family Celebrates Thanksgiving with Ancestry Research & A Family Reunion
"Over the past 15 years, I've been able to stich together a pretty good story."
Marrero woman and pilot survive harrowing plane crash into power lines in Maryland
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Can you imagine dangling from powerlines, high above the ground in a small plane as first responders work through the night to free you?. Authorities say that’s exactly what happened to a Marrero woman and her pilot when they crashed in suburban Washington, DC over the weekend.
WDSU
Over 6,000 people out of power in Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Entergy reports that over 6,200 people are out of power in Terrebonne Parish after severe weather. There is currently no estimation of when the power will return. Stay tuned with WDSU for any updates.
WWL-TV
Severe weather, tornado, and thunderstorms strike St. Charles parish
NEW ORLEANS — Part of Highway 90 in St. Charles Parish is closed and there are almost 4,500 buildings without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area after severe weather passed through Saturday afternoon. There was a report of a tornado that touched down...
5 People Shot on Bourbon Street Early Sunday Morning
According to the New Orleans Police Department, three male victims and two female victims sustained gunshot wounds after shots were fired a little before 2:00 am in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.
5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
WDSU
New Orleans police report a woman was killed on Canal Street, another injured in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings, including one that killed a woman on Canal Street. According to police, a woman was found lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot on S. Rocheblave and Canal streets in the early hours of Monday. The...
WWL
