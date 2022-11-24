ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Jones
4d ago

I would like to know more. I always knew there were black confederates soldiers. the truth does definitely need to be told. many things to this day are kept hidden. kids in school are not getting the true history. this needs to change.

scott L.
4d ago

just 135 yrs ago it says. no one alive today has anything to do with what happened. no one!! how the hell can we move on to a better future when we can't get out of the past!

Cate
5d ago

And it’s IGNORANT THAT WWL WOULD PUT SOMETHING LIKE THIS OUT. Something that took place 135 years ago is brought up in the 21st century?? And they wonder why blacks today still blame the white man of 2022 the reason for slavery. PITIFUL 🙄🙄

