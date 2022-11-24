ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tribpapers.com

Asheville Behind on Sanitation, Public Safety & Pickleball

Asheville – By way of public comment, quality of life issues dominated Tuesday’s Asheville City Council meeting. The first remarks came from a group identified as the Asheville Coalition for Public Safety. Members of this newly formed group showed solidarity by wearing T-shirts with the group’s name in logo form. Their stated purpose for speaking before council was an item on the consent agenda requesting acceptance of a $175,000 grant from the Office of Community Oriented Police Services (COPS), the US Department of Justice Law Enforcement, and the Mental Health and Wellness Act.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Library’s special collections suffer from funding snag

There’s only one place in the world where you can leaf through Asheville GreenWorks’ 50-year history, listen to a speech Martin Luther King Jr. delivered in Montreat in August 1965 and view a 1764 map of Cherokee land by English cartographer Thomas Kitchin: Buncombe County Special Collections, tucked away on the lower level of downtown Asheville’s Pack Memorial Library.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Three Days in Yancey County

When Heather and Sean Busher first toured the old dude ranch near Burnsville that had sat empty for five years, the amount of work the place needed to turn it into comfortable lodging seemed daunting. But the view from the front of the main lodge — lush rolling land with the Black Mountain range framed in the distance — made all the difference. “I thought if I lived around so much beauty, it would be worth it,” Heather says.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Haywood Co. officials responding to 150-acre Hurricane Ridge fire

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Emergency Services said officials are responding to a 150-acre fire in Pigsah National Forest. Officials said the 60-acre fire grew to a 150-acre fire on Monday, Nov. 28. The Hurricane Ridge fire, located near Harmon Den exit 7 off I-40 in...
tribpapers.com

City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor

Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Elementary school arboretum creates calming atmosphere for students

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bella and Tofina, both third-graders at Lucy Herring Elementary, enjoy the school's new arboretum. "It makes it, like, really peaceful and calm, like you don't have to worry about anything," Bella said as she and Tofina admired the plants. The arboretum was once the school's...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month

Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
WLOS.com

Popular South Slope pizza shop closes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A restaurant on Asheville's South Slope has closed its doors. In a Facebook post Saturday, Harvest Pizzeria Asheville owner Kelly Leu said the Banks Avenue establishment was closed after not being able to reach an agreement on rent with the landlord. The post said the costs of rent and labor "made the business model for a future HPA insurmountable."
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — After a successful weekend, OP Taylor's toy store in Brevard is ready for Cyber Monday. The owner says that compared to last year's supply chain shortage issues, this year, things are going smoothly. Even though Hasbro and Mattel are both reporting a decrease in sales, Taylor's expects to have more than $17,000 items on its shelves for sale. The owner says his store has a nostalgia that sets it apart from major retailers.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville man charged in crash that killed a bicyclist on Patton Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been charged in a crash that killed a bicyclist on Patton Avenue earlier this month. Jason Dean Wyatt, 45, was on a bicycle traveling eastbound near the 870 block of Patton Avenue about 10:17 p.m. Nov. 11 when he was hit by a vehicle near the Interstate 240 interchange. The driver of the vehicle, who was uninjured, stayed at the scene.
ASHEVILLE, NC

