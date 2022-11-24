Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
WLOS.com
With slight increase in hospitalizations, mountain health officials encourage vaccinations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was an uptick in hospitalizations across Western North Carolina over the holiday weekend, leaving some patients waiting in emergency departments for inpatient beds. Dr. Teresa Herbert, chief medical officer of AdventHealth, tells News 13 there are a number of respiratory illnesses impacting the community...
tribpapers.com
Asheville Behind on Sanitation, Public Safety & Pickleball
Asheville – By way of public comment, quality of life issues dominated Tuesday’s Asheville City Council meeting. The first remarks came from a group identified as the Asheville Coalition for Public Safety. Members of this newly formed group showed solidarity by wearing T-shirts with the group’s name in logo form. Their stated purpose for speaking before council was an item on the consent agenda requesting acceptance of a $175,000 grant from the Office of Community Oriented Police Services (COPS), the US Department of Justice Law Enforcement, and the Mental Health and Wellness Act.
Mountain Xpress
Library’s special collections suffer from funding snag
There’s only one place in the world where you can leaf through Asheville GreenWorks’ 50-year history, listen to a speech Martin Luther King Jr. delivered in Montreat in August 1965 and view a 1764 map of Cherokee land by English cartographer Thomas Kitchin: Buncombe County Special Collections, tucked away on the lower level of downtown Asheville’s Pack Memorial Library.
ourstate.com
Three Days in Yancey County
When Heather and Sean Busher first toured the old dude ranch near Burnsville that had sat empty for five years, the amount of work the place needed to turn it into comfortable lodging seemed daunting. But the view from the front of the main lodge — lush rolling land with the Black Mountain range framed in the distance — made all the difference. “I thought if I lived around so much beauty, it would be worth it,” Heather says.
WLOS.com
Smoke from wildfire 'exacerbating' traffic issues on I-40 in Haywood County, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency crews have been battling a wildfire in Haywood County since Wednesday. The U.S. Forest Service reports the Hurricane Ridge Fire is burning near Harmon Den, Exit 7 off I-40 on the Appalachian Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest. Cathy Dowd with the U.S. Forest...
FOX Carolina
Haywood Co. officials responding to 150-acre Hurricane Ridge fire
HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Emergency Services said officials are responding to a 150-acre fire in Pigsah National Forest. Officials said the 60-acre fire grew to a 150-acre fire on Monday, Nov. 28. The Hurricane Ridge fire, located near Harmon Den exit 7 off I-40 in...
tribpapers.com
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
WLOS.com
34th annual Appalachian Potters Market prepares for grand return to Western North Carolina
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, an annual tradition is coming back to Western North Carolina. The 34th annual Appalachian Potters Market returns to McDowell High School in Marion on Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Potters from the region will be on site...
WLOS.com
"A gift & a blessing" Asheville City Schools holds holiday gift program for high schoolers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools has created a program to make sure every high school student will have something to celebrate for the holidays. It’s called the Holiday Dream Project and its purpose is to put gifts into the hands of kids who are in need.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
WLOS.com
Elementary school arboretum creates calming atmosphere for students
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bella and Tofina, both third-graders at Lucy Herring Elementary, enjoy the school's new arboretum. "It makes it, like, really peaceful and calm, like you don't have to worry about anything," Bella said as she and Tofina admired the plants. The arboretum was once the school's...
wnctimes.com
Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month
Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
WLOS.com
AdventHealth announces state approval for new hospital in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AdventHealth appears to have won the fight over who gets to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a tweet Tuesday evening, the hospital says the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) gave it approval to build the new facility. AdventHealth...
WLOS.com
Popular South Slope pizza shop closes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A restaurant on Asheville's South Slope has closed its doors. In a Facebook post Saturday, Harvest Pizzeria Asheville owner Kelly Leu said the Banks Avenue establishment was closed after not being able to reach an agreement on rent with the landlord. The post said the costs of rent and labor "made the business model for a future HPA insurmountable."
South Carolina employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — After a successful weekend, OP Taylor's toy store in Brevard is ready for Cyber Monday. The owner says that compared to last year's supply chain shortage issues, this year, things are going smoothly. Even though Hasbro and Mattel are both reporting a decrease in sales, Taylor's expects to have more than $17,000 items on its shelves for sale. The owner says his store has a nostalgia that sets it apart from major retailers.
WLOS.com
Asheville man charged in crash that killed a bicyclist on Patton Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been charged in a crash that killed a bicyclist on Patton Avenue earlier this month. Jason Dean Wyatt, 45, was on a bicycle traveling eastbound near the 870 block of Patton Avenue about 10:17 p.m. Nov. 11 when he was hit by a vehicle near the Interstate 240 interchange. The driver of the vehicle, who was uninjured, stayed at the scene.
WYFF4.com
Western North Carolina clogging team keeps tradition reaches national fame after going viral
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — Do you have any fun Thanksgiving traditions?. Well, a dance team in North Carolina has achieved national fame all while keeping a longtime tradition alive. "I'm happiest when I'm dancing," Zebulon ‘Zeb’ Ross said. "It's when I'm the most relaxed. I don't have to worry about...
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in North Carolina, deputies say
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
WLOS.com
Area animal shelters to offer free or low-cost adoptions during national holiday event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for the holidays, two area animal shelters will be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" national event to kick off the month of December. Asheville Humane Society and Blue Ridge Humane Society, located in Henderson County, are...
