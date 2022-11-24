Read full article on original website
LibsRmental
4d ago
For goodness sake, just “zipper merge”. If everyone would “zipper merge” it would all be okay. Just “zipper merge”already. Why won’t they just “zipper merge”? “Zipper merge” is the answer. “Zipper merge” solves everything. “Zipper merge” will save the world. “Zipper merge” will save mankind (sorry for the use of a gender specific word). Why won’t everyone just “zipper merge”? “Zipper merge”, “zipper merge”, “zipper merge”! 🤣😂🤣 (Oh, and also, don’t eat meat, gluten-free, electric cars, wind-farms, ask for pronouns, men shouldn’t be masculine, etc. 🤣🤣🤣)
WLOS.com
Smoke from wildfire 'exacerbating' traffic issues on I-40 in Haywood County, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency crews have been battling a wildfire in Haywood County since Wednesday. The U.S. Forest Service reports the Hurricane Ridge Fire is burning near Harmon Den, Exit 7 off I-40 on the Appalachian Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest. Cathy Dowd with the U.S. Forest...
WLOS.com
Bridge repair work to force detours for Montford bridge commuters for months
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "When I saw it on the news this morning, I was already thinking of how I was going to go so I could avoid it because there are ways to avoid it," Linda Woodmansee, Montford neighborhood resident. Residents and commuters alike are making plans to...
FOX Carolina
Haywood Co. officials responding to 150-acre Hurricane Ridge fire
HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Emergency Services said officials are responding to a 150-acre fire in Pigsah National Forest. Officials said the 60-acre fire grew to a 150-acre fire on Monday, Nov. 28. The Hurricane Ridge fire, located near Harmon Den exit 7 off I-40 in...
WLOS.com
Haywood County's plan to build bike pump track gets $500,000 boost from state grant
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County is on financial track to build a mountain bike park with the awarding of a state grant. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund awarded $500,000 to build a terrain park called a pump track on land in Waynesville near the old Francis Farm landfill.
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
WLOS.com
Asheville man charged in crash that killed a bicyclist on Patton Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been charged in a crash that killed a bicyclist on Patton Avenue earlier this month. Jason Dean Wyatt, 45, was on a bicycle traveling eastbound near the 870 block of Patton Avenue about 10:17 p.m. Nov. 11 when he was hit by a vehicle near the Interstate 240 interchange. The driver of the vehicle, who was uninjured, stayed at the scene.
WLOS.com
Rain and a shot of cold return to the Asheville area this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday's temperatures were cooler than previous days, but still not bad, considering it's almost December. More rain is on the way this week, and it is likely to be heavier than the amounts Western North Carolina received over the Thanksgiving holiday. The flood risk looks...
ourstate.com
Three Days in Yancey County
When Heather and Sean Busher first toured the old dude ranch near Burnsville that had sat empty for five years, the amount of work the place needed to turn it into comfortable lodging seemed daunting. But the view from the front of the main lodge — lush rolling land with the Black Mountain range framed in the distance — made all the difference. “I thought if I lived around so much beauty, it would be worth it,” Heather says.
WLOS.com
Gas prices continue to drop coast to coast with area fuel averages following suit
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 17.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 8.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
WRAL
Sylva takes advantage of, 'a generational chance'
Key Investment: Bridge Park renovation and stormwater improvements. Like many towns in western North Carolina, Sylva, nestled between the Balsam Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains, regularly plays host to far more than its 3,000 permanent residents. That much becomes clear the moment you step foot downtown and take in the energy of the bustling shops, breweries, and restaurants. From the historic hilltop Jackson County Courthouse to beloved annual festivals, it is a tourist destination whose appeal is actively growing.
WLOS.com
With slight increase in hospitalizations, mountain health officials encourage vaccinations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was an uptick in hospitalizations across Western North Carolina over the holiday weekend, leaving some patients waiting in emergency departments for inpatient beds. Dr. Teresa Herbert, chief medical officer of AdventHealth, tells News 13 there are a number of respiratory illnesses impacting the community...
WLOS.com
Uber driver shot after dropping off passenger, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a ride-share driver was shot at early Sunday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to an area of Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 27 to investigate a reported gunshot wound.
WLOS.com
Popular South Slope pizza shop closes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A restaurant on Asheville's South Slope has closed its doors. In a Facebook post Saturday, Harvest Pizzeria Asheville owner Kelly Leu said the Banks Avenue establishment was closed after not being able to reach an agreement on rent with the landlord. The post said the costs of rent and labor "made the business model for a future HPA insurmountable."
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate moped crash, troopers say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a moped crash. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, on Financial Boulevard, near Woodbine Road. According to troopers, a moped driver was traveling on Financial Boulevard, when they...
WLOS.com
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
WLOS.com
34th annual Appalachian Potters Market prepares for grand return to Western North Carolina
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, an annual tradition is coming back to Western North Carolina. The 34th annual Appalachian Potters Market returns to McDowell High School in Marion on Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Potters from the region will be on site...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — After a successful weekend, OP Taylor's toy store in Brevard is ready for Cyber Monday. The owner says that compared to last year's supply chain shortage issues, this year, things are going smoothly. Even though Hasbro and Mattel are both reporting a decrease in sales, Taylor's expects to have more than $17,000 items on its shelves for sale. The owner says his store has a nostalgia that sets it apart from major retailers.
wvlt.tv
Woman dead after Greeneville fire
When crews arrived at the home, they found a fire blazing from a window in the front right corner. Non-profit hopes to help protect East Tennessee K-9s The vests for K-9 Ryker, K-9 Tuko, and K-9 Raven costs $2,600 each and the non-profit asked for assistance from the community to help raise the remaining funds needed.
accesswdun.com
Rabun County seeks public's help locating wanted men
The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two wanted men known to frequent Hall, Gwinnett and Rabun counties. Preston Michael English and James Matthew Hicks face outstanding warrants in Rabun County for theft by receiving stolen property and theft by taking, both felonies. Anyone...
WLOS.com
Unpaid lunches dig deep financial hole for Buncombe County Schools, leaders say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools is experiencing a financial shortfall caused by an excess of unpaid lunches in their student meal program. School leaders say the district is about $112,000 in the hole due to unpaid lunches. The shortfall comes after a pandemic-era program came to...
