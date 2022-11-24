ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSAZ

EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A widespread shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians is felt on the ground and in the air. That’s right. Even HealthNet has struggled to keep its choppers fully staffed. “There are times when aircraft that previously would have been staffed are not staffed --...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Dealing with stress over the holidays

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First Choice Services operates several helplines in West Virginia. They offer free services to help people quit smoking, stop gambling, find addiction treatment, connect with mental health services, and more.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

1st WV girls high school rankings are released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1. Class...
WYOMING STATE
Lootpress

Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
WHEELING, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79

WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

W.Va. Retailers Association encourages smart shopping during holiday season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Online shoppers are expected to set records on Cyber Monday with almost 64 million people making purchases online. It is not a surprise for the West Virginia Retailers Association. The Association’s President, Bridget Lamber, said businesses learned a lot about their customer base during the peak COVID-pandemic years.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia

CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
CHESTER, WV
wajr.com

DNR officer reflects on week one of buck season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Deer season appears to still be in recovery mode with the reported numbers of hunters down in comparison to pre-pandemic numbers. With one more week left of deer rifle hunting season left in West Virginia, early numbers are reporting that between 250,000-300,000 hunters hit Mountain State woods during the first week. The reported numbers are considered just a bit below average with several factors attributing to the post-pandemic recovery.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

The Democrat Party Leadership in West Virginia is Out of Touch

Nationwide the Red wave that was predicted for election day didn’t materialize. However, in West Virginia, it did. In the House of Delegates, the GOP won ten more seats, pushing their supermajority to 88 seats, while Democrats will now hold only 12. At least four incumbent Democrats lost, and Democrats did not put-up candidates in 21 races. In the Senate, Republicans won 16 of 17 seats up for election and, in the process, defeated four incumbent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and four-term Senator Ron Stollings.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

