Read full article on original website
Related
What is delta-8 and is it legal in West Virginia?
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department Monday posted a public service announcement for parents on its Facebook page warning about delta-8 products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)—the same psychoactive substance that causes people to get high when consuming marijuana.
WSAZ
EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A widespread shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians is felt on the ground and in the air. That’s right. Even HealthNet has struggled to keep its choppers fully staffed. “There are times when aircraft that previously would have been staffed are not staffed --...
wvpublic.org
DHHR Responds To Patient Mistreatment Allegations And New Project Aims To Boost Civic Empathy, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, William R. Sharpe Hospital is a state-run facility for patients with mental illnesses. Some have raised concerns about the care provided at the hospital and DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch came into our studio to respond. News Director Eric Douglas sat down with him last week.
WSAZ
Dealing with stress over the holidays
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First Choice Services operates several helplines in West Virginia. They offer free services to help people quit smoking, stop gambling, find addiction treatment, connect with mental health services, and more.
Strange foods that West Virginians like to deep fry
From hand-picked delicacies to Italian classics, when in doubt, deep fry it.
Can you get pulled over for going too slow in West Virginia?
No one wants to get a speeding ticket, but what about a moving-too-slow ticket?
Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
WSAZ
1st WV girls high school rankings are released
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1. Class...
Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
connect-bridgeport.com
Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79
WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
WSAZ
W.Va. Retailers Association encourages smart shopping during holiday season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Online shoppers are expected to set records on Cyber Monday with almost 64 million people making purchases online. It is not a surprise for the West Virginia Retailers Association. The Association’s President, Bridget Lamber, said businesses learned a lot about their customer base during the peak COVID-pandemic years.
Manchin could try to run for president in 2024, West Virginia expert says
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) may not run for reelection for his Senate seat but could opt for higher office, according to one expert.
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia
CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
wajr.com
DNR officer reflects on week one of buck season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Deer season appears to still be in recovery mode with the reported numbers of hunters down in comparison to pre-pandemic numbers. With one more week left of deer rifle hunting season left in West Virginia, early numbers are reporting that between 250,000-300,000 hunters hit Mountain State woods during the first week. The reported numbers are considered just a bit below average with several factors attributing to the post-pandemic recovery.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for November 25
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
The Democrat Party Leadership in West Virginia is Out of Touch
Nationwide the Red wave that was predicted for election day didn’t materialize. However, in West Virginia, it did. In the House of Delegates, the GOP won ten more seats, pushing their supermajority to 88 seats, while Democrats will now hold only 12. At least four incumbent Democrats lost, and Democrats did not put-up candidates in 21 races. In the Senate, Republicans won 16 of 17 seats up for election and, in the process, defeated four incumbent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and four-term Senator Ron Stollings.
West Virginia DHHR warns of EBT card scams
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is warning West Virginians to protect their EBT benefits after several scams were reported.
Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch.
Comments / 0