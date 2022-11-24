ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

jrrobb
5d ago

$40,000-10% =$4,000 dollars, his family probably put up the MONEY to keep their baby out of jail, but it doesn't look good for this young loser

KCEN

Boyfriend sentenced 55 years for girlfriend's murder in 2020

WACO, Texas — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 55 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend in Waco back in 2020, according to court documents. The man, Michael Matthew Howard, shot 21-year-old Sa'Kyra Young multiple times in the 2500 block of McFerrin Avenue...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Murder suspect pleads guilty, gets 55 years for killing his girlfriend

Waco (FOX 44) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend two years ago pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge. As part of his plea, Michael Howard, Jr. received a sentence of 55 years in prison, according to McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson. Initially, Howard faced a...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

No charges filed in deadly pedestrian hit and run crash

Killeen (FOX 44) — The Killeen Police Department says it has completed its investigation into a crash on Oct. 2nd, 2022. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to file any charges for the crash. Police say 38-year-old Kevin Roderick Gordon II died when a vehicle...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Two Hill County residents have been arrested for narcotics trafficking by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Friday after a month’s long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation. Investigators at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25 met on an active narcotics transaction in the parking lot...
HILL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple Police respond to early morning gunfire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police Officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th St. at 12:18 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of gunfire in the area. After arriving on scene, officers located one home and two vehicles that had been struck by bullets. Multiple shell casings were found...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested in narcotics trafficking operation

BOSQUE COUNTY / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Narcotics Enforcement Team has concluded a month-long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation based in Hill County. Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said that at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, investigators converged on an active narcotics transaction in...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers

The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
WACO, TX
KCEN

One killed in deadly motorcycle crash in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after a deadly motorcycle crash in Temple. Temple Police said that they responded to the crash around 9:03 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. They reported that an accident had occurred between a motorcycle and another vehicle at the intersection of W. Adams Ave. and Woodbridge Blvd. in Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Two dead, several hospitalized in major I-35 crash

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information concerning a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening resulting in two deaths and several injuries. A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed to FOX 44 News on Thursday morning that crews were dispatched at...
TROY, TX
KWTX

Toddler killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35; several others hospitalized

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old toddler was killed and several people suffered serious injuries in a chain-collision wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-35. The deadly pileup was reported at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The wreck was cleared shortly after 11 p.m. KWTX has learned at three patients...
TROY, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Missing 22-year-old found in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A missing 22-year-old has been found in Temple, according to the The Temple Police Department. The department had posted earlier in the day about a missing person, 22-year-old Dillon Davis, who was last seen wearing a brown jacket, gray shorts and flip flops. Police now say...
TEMPLE, TX

