jrrobb
5d ago
$40,000-10% =$4,000 dollars, his family probably put up the MONEY to keep their baby out of jail, but it doesn't look good for this young loser
Boyfriend sentenced 55 years for girlfriend's murder in 2020
WACO, Texas — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 55 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend in Waco back in 2020, according to court documents. The man, Michael Matthew Howard, shot 21-year-old Sa'Kyra Young multiple times in the 2500 block of McFerrin Avenue...
fox44news.com
No charges filed in deadly pedestrian hit and run crash
Killeen (FOX 44) — The Killeen Police Department says it has completed its investigation into a crash on Oct. 2nd, 2022. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to file any charges for the crash. Police say 38-year-old Kevin Roderick Gordon II died when a vehicle...
YAHOO!
Two arrested after El Paso woman wounded in Glory Road parking garage shooting
A woman and a man were arrested after a shooting that wounded a woman inside the Glory Road parking garage early Sunday in the Cincinnati Entertainment District, El Paso police said. Sasha Michaela Davis, 21, of Killeen, Texas, and Romannie Shrouder, 23, of Northeast El Paso, were detained by University...
KBTX.com
Authorities say missing Robertson County teenager safely located
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a teenager who had been reported missing Sunday night has been safely located. The 15-year-old was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday but authorities said she was located early Monday morning.
KWTX
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Two Hill County residents have been arrested for narcotics trafficking by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Friday after a month’s long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation. Investigators at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25 met on an active narcotics transaction in the parking lot...
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
KWTX
Temple Police respond to early morning gunfire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police Officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th St. at 12:18 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of gunfire in the area. After arriving on scene, officers located one home and two vehicles that had been struck by bullets. Multiple shell casings were found...
8 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In McLennan County (McLennan County, TX)
Robinson Volunteer Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle crash that injured eight people. The crash happened at Highway 77 and Levi Parkway intersection around 6:26 p.m. on Thursday night in McLennan County.
KCEN
Middle school student struck by car in Harker Heights, city employee says
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Nolan Middle School student received minor injuries after they were reportedly hit by a car Monday morning. Harker Heights Assistant City Manager, Jerry Bark, said the accident happened Pima Trail and Indian Trail Drive. The child was taken to McLane's Children's Hospital as a precaution, Bark added.
fox44news.com
Three arrested in narcotics trafficking operation
BOSQUE COUNTY / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Narcotics Enforcement Team has concluded a month-long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation based in Hill County. Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said that at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, investigators converged on an active narcotics transaction in...
WacoTrib.com
Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers
The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
One killed in deadly motorcycle crash in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after a deadly motorcycle crash in Temple. Temple Police said that they responded to the crash around 9:03 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. They reported that an accident had occurred between a motorcycle and another vehicle at the intersection of W. Adams Ave. and Woodbridge Blvd. in Temple.
fox44news.com
Two dead, several hospitalized in major I-35 crash
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information concerning a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening resulting in two deaths and several injuries. A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed to FOX 44 News on Thursday morning that crews were dispatched at...
KWTX
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
KWTX
Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
Missing 22-year-old found in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — A missing 22-year-old has been found in Temple, according to the The Temple Police Department. The department had posted earlier in the day about a missing person, 22-year-old Dillon Davis, who was last seen wearing a brown jacket, gray shorts and flip flops. Police now say...
