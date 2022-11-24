Rollover as two vehicles collide in Webb City on Madison

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon November 23, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash with rollover at Fountain and Madison alerted Webb City E-911.

Webb City Fire, METS ambulance, Webb City Police responded.

On scene we learn there were no serious injuries. Not all information was available as some involved had walked into the Freeman Neighborhood Medicine Clinic at the intersection.

We will update this article here with more information as it becomes available.

The roadway was cleared about 5:50 p.m. to all traffic.

Comer’s Wrecker and Xtreme Towing removed the crashed vehicles.

