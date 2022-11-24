ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Brenda Schoultz
5d ago

So the driver had a suspended license.. was still driving and this is not a felony? asking for a friend.

Tammy Tinsley
5d ago

when I was 10 yrs old my best friend and her dad was hit by a tow truck, the girl went through the front window, and her dad was crushed by the steering wheel, and the sad part of this is the kid that was driving was 19 expired license and his dad was the owner of the tow company and he got away with it my prayers go to the children 💔 😢 😔

Guest
4d ago

He needs to spend time in jail. It's not right, 5 kids lost their dad. His girlfriend has had to pay all the medical bills, and more. He should be held responsible. He drove before this accident and was charged with a suspended license and failure to yield. So he knew he shouldn't be driving.

cbs2iowa.com

Two convicts escape work release in Eastern Iowa facilities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two convicted men have failed to report to their respective area correctional facilities. In Dubuque, Christopher Blackmond Jr., convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County, failed to report to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Sunday. Blackmond is a 27-year-old...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Shots fired at Ankeny bar lead to attempted murder charge

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is facing attempted murder charges after a dispute at Yankee Clipper bar early Monday morning. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the bar's parking lot. After talking to the victim, witnesses and the suspect, 53-year-old Robert Barker was taken into...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Parents file lawsuit against Hiatt Middle School principal claiming their son was assaulted

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family is suing the principal of Hiatt Middle School and Des Moines Public Schools. In the lawsuit, the family alleges that their son was assaulted by Principal Joseph Green. The family claims Green grabbed their child so aggressively that his fingernails broke the student's skin and left bruises. The complaint says Green also screamed at the child.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

One dead after Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A 53-year-old Nevada man died in a crash in Cass County on Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says Terrence Allen was driving a semi-truck east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 around 12:30 a.m. Allen struck a bridge pillar at Exit 70 near Anita.
CASS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Man shot and killed outside Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said. Police said there was a large party taking place at Zora Bar and Rooftop along Ingersoll Avenue. Shortly after 12 a.m. 911 calls came in reporting that a person had been shot. According […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Principal: Student brought unloaded handgun to Ankeny school

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police have launched an investigation after a student brought an unloaded handgun to school Monday. According to school administrators, the office at Northview Middle School was notified that a student displayed an unloaded handgun. "We are currently working with the Ankeny Police Department," Principal Jay...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

One person injured in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Des Moines police investigating Sunday morning homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a 29-year-old man has died in an overnight shooting after being found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. Shortly after midnight Sunday, first responders were called to 2120 Ingersoll Ave on a shooting report, the Des Moines Police Department said in a release.
DES MOINES, IA
kelo.com

Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Security guard fires gunshot inside a Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — A gunshot was fired inside a bar on Locust Street in Des Moines late Friday night. Des Moines police say two people were fighting inside Ricochet gaming bar and lounge just before midnight on Friday. One person in the fight left the bar, but as...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa birdhouse restored, returned to original owners

RUNNELLS, Iowa — A birdhouse is back with its rightful owners thanks to the efforts of one metro family. Nathan Thomas sent KCCI pictures of its journey. Thomas said one of his friends repaired it with his sons. They found it after a tornado came through Yellow Banks last spring.
RUNNELLS, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown day care closes suddenly

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Dozens of families in Marshalltown spent the end of the Thanksgiving weekend scrambling to find a new day care, after Little Scholars Learning Center closed suddenly. Parents received a notice Saturday morning that "Little Scholars is now closed for business." The notice from the owner apologized...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly harassing step-daughter

A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an October incident in which he allegedly harassed his step-daughter after she moved out of their shared residence. Dennis Matthew Ireland, 50, of 6950 Stagecoach Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with first-degree harassment.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

6-year-old Iowan wins BMX race

TULSA, Okla. — A 6-year-old Iowan made history over the weekend. Asher King represented his hometown of Carlisle in what is called the "Greatest Race on Earth." The invite-only race represents people from all over the world fighting for a #1 plate. Asher won Iowa and Missouri's BMX race...
TULSA, OK
pureoldiesspencer.com

Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced

Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE

