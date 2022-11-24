Read full article on original website
Brenda Schoultz
5d ago
So the driver had a suspended license.. was still driving and this is not a felony? asking for a friend.
Tammy Tinsley
5d ago
when I was 10 yrs old my best friend and her dad was hit by a tow truck, the girl went through the front window, and her dad was crushed by the steering wheel, and the sad part of this is the kid that was driving was 19 expired license and his dad was the owner of the tow company and he got away with it my prayers go to the children 💔 😢 😔
Guest
4d ago
He needs to spend time in jail. It's not right, 5 kids lost their dad. His girlfriend has had to pay all the medical bills, and more. He should be held responsible. He drove before this accident and was charged with a suspended license and failure to yield. So he knew he shouldn't be driving.
