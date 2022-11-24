ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Former KY Governor John Y. Brown Jr. to lie in state

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqWZI_0jLrcjmD00

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear invites the public to pay their respects to former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol on November 29, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Officials say Brown’s family will host a public visitation in the Rotunda from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Brown was the 55th Governor of Kentucky, serving from 1979 to 1983. He was 88-years-old when he passed away on Monday .

“Gov. Brown was a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky. He made our commonwealth a better place,” Gov. Beshear said. “Britainy and I are praying for his family and loved ones.”

A news release says a private memorial service will be held at the Capitol on November 30. Kentuckians will be able to view the service on Kentucky Educational Television and this website .

Click here to view visitor information for the Kentucky State Capitol.

