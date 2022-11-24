ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Protecting your packages from porch pirates

By Lauren Davis
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eDYw_0jLrcapg00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — According to Security.org , porch pirates stole at least one package from 49 million Americans.

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and even Christmas approaching, many people are about to receive a lot of things by mail.

And with the increase of potential deliveries comes an increase in people potentially taking your packages.

Stores around the country prepare for Black Friday

The Patrol Lieutenant for the Minot Police Department says people should consider installing a doorbell camera, asking neighbors to get your package for you, or even having a package delivered to your job if you think you won’t be home when your mail is delivered.

“In previous years, we have had an increase in thefts for the holiday season with packages. This year, so far, we haven’t really gotten past Thanksgiving, but we haven’t seen an increase yet, but it may come still,” said Shane Haug, the patrol lieutenant for the Minot Police Department.

Haug says if your package is missing and it says that it was delivered, you can reach out to your local police department to do a theft complaint.

Comments / 1

KX News

Shop locally for Black Friday sales in Downtown Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Business owners have kicked off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals. Downtown Minot will be busy this weekend as holiday sales and celebrations continue. Here are a few of our favorite things we saw downtown this holiday shopping season. Prairie Sky Breads has $15.00 hot […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Crowds celebrate lighting of downtown Minot Christmas tree

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds took over downtown Minot Friday night for the annual tree lighting. This year’s tree was donated by the Draovitch family on Minot’s north hill. Afterwards, families got the chance to take pictures in front of the tree. The lighting was part of an...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck, Minot shop local on Small Business Saturday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of shoppers took over Main Street in Minot to support their favorite local merchants Saturday. The local shopping really began Friday, as the downtown association encouraged people to support local businesses through a downtown open house, leading up to Friday night’s tree lighting. A...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Minot Rifle and Pistol Club host annual fall gun show

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Vendors from around the country have come to North Dakota for an event that brings in thousands of people. The Minot Rifle and Pistol Club is hosting their 42 annual fall gun show, over 100 vendors from 5 states have made their way to Minot.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Paradise Spas warms up the holidays with hot tub full of donations

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A company has come up with a creative way for people to donate Christmas gifts for those who may be in a tough spot financially, emotionally, and physically. Paradise Spas in Minot is hosting a Christmas gift drive at the Dakota Square Mall. This time, though, the donation box is a […]
MINOT, ND
mydakotan.com

The Process of Rescue

MINOT – The fire department is preparing for rescues on ice this year, seeing ice danger as a bigger threat than some may realize. Jason Babinchak, Minot Fire Department battalion chief, said people falling through ice is an extreme danger, and the department gets calls for people or animals falling through the ice a few times a year.
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Two Minot businesses see unexpected closure

MINOT, N.D (KXNET) — Two locally owned restaurants in Minot have closed unexpectedly. Elevation and High Third are both owned by the same person, and both businesses closed this month. The Minot Country Club sent an email to members on November 4th stating Elevation is officially closed, and country club management is trying to figure out a long-term solution for the 2023 golf season.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Man found dead following mobile home fire in Mountrail County

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One man was found dead following a mobile home fire this week near Tioga, according to the county sheriff. Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said his office was notified at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday that a home in a rural part of the county had burned down and was still on fire.
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND
KX News

Annual ‘Christmas Open House’ in downtown Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Downtown Minot is getting ready for a rush of people for their infamous tree lighting, but there’s more to do than just waiting for the Christmas tree. The long-awaited Christmas Tree lighting is happening in downtown Minot but much more than that businesses will be having specials for those in attendance. […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Sendoff party Saturday for Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You have the chance Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff, as she heads to the national competition. Sidni is having a sendoff party at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the Minot State Campus from 3 to 5 p.m. She will...
MINOT, ND
KX News

The past and the present of the MAGIC Fund

But recently, that intent has been deemed controversial with taxpayers, stating funding has gone to businesses that have a conflict of interest with the Magic Fund. Which sparked a revision of the Magic Fund Guidelines.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Hockey: Minot Boys looking for return trip to state

The Minot Magicians hope to build off a run to the state tournament in the 2021 season. The Magi got there after winning a WDA qualifier to get into Fargo round one 3-1 to Fargo Davies in Fargo last season. Co-Head Coach John Grubb says one of the biggest challenges early in the season will […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Basketball: Surrey returns all of their 2021 squad

The Surrey Mustangs are also a team looking to improve from a year ago. The group finished one game under .500 last year and saw their season end in the District 12 Tournament against South Prairie-Max. This season they are relying on the leadership from the four seniors on the team to help the Freshman […]
SURREY, ND
KX News

KX News

