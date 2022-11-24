Protecting your packages from porch pirates

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — According to Security.org , porch pirates stole at least one package from 49 million Americans.

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and even Christmas approaching, many people are about to receive a lot of things by mail.

And with the increase of potential deliveries comes an increase in people potentially taking your packages.

The Patrol Lieutenant for the Minot Police Department says people should consider installing a doorbell camera, asking neighbors to get your package for you, or even having a package delivered to your job if you think you won’t be home when your mail is delivered.

“In previous years, we have had an increase in thefts for the holiday season with packages. This year, so far, we haven’t really gotten past Thanksgiving, but we haven’t seen an increase yet, but it may come still,” said Shane Haug, the patrol lieutenant for the Minot Police Department.

Haug says if your package is missing and it says that it was delivered, you can reach out to your local police department to do a theft complaint.

