ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casselton, ND

NDDOT worker injured in crash near Casselton

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wbif_0jLrcKuA00

CASSELTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) worker was seriously injured after being pinned against a cable median barrier.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, NDDOT was working on a cable median barrier on I-94 west around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The left west lane was closed and traffic was alerted by warning signs.

An additional DOT truck with an attenuator trailer, along with an arrow board, was blocking the left lane at the location of the roadwork to provide safety for the DOT workers.

A plow had an arrow board and another DOP pickup was in front of the plow with an additional arrow board to alert traffic to the road work being done to the median barrier.

A Cadillac Escalade traveling west was driven by a 62-year-old man from White Bear Lake, MN disregarded the advanced warning signs and failed to move out of the left lane of travel.

The Escalade hit the back of the plow with the attenuator, then traveled west and hit the DOT pickup in front of the plow.

The Escalade entered the median and pinned one of the DOT workers against the cable median barrier, that DOT worker was working on the barrier at the time of the crash.

The DOT worker, a 46-year-old man from West Fargo, sustained serious injuries as a result of being pinned.

He was freed from the barrier by another DOT worker at the scene of the crash and was brought to Sanford Hospital.

This crash investigation and any criminal charges remain under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Three vehicles, including school bus, involved in crash in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A spokesperson for Fargo Public Schools tells WDAY News First the school bus involved in the crash did not have students on board at the time. The bus had been used to drop students off at Fargo Davies High School prior to the crash. Captain Bryan Niewind with the North Dakota Highway Patrol says the agency is expected to announce details on the accident sometime Monday afternoon.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo crash involving school bus sends two to hospital

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A crash involving a Fargo School bus sends two people to the hospital. It happened around 8:45 Monday morning at 25th Street and 36th Avenue South in front of Hope Lutheran Church. The Highway Patrol says the bus, operated by Valley Bus, rear ended a...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pedestrian hit by car in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The collision happened Saturday night at the intersection of Main Avenue and University Drive. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on his current condition.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One person hit by vehicle in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

88-year-old man injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An 88-year-old Pelican Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening. Authorities say the man’s vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 21. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There were two...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minor injuries after rollover crash near Downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- One person was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, but injured are considered minor after a crash near Downtown Fargo Friday morning. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to a crash near the intersection of 2nd avenue north and University Drive around 8:30 a.m. A driver of an SUV reportedly slammed into a minivan, causing the minivan to roll over.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: NDDOT worker seriously injured by vehicle ignoring traffic signs near Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: An investigation is underway after authorities say a driver hit a NDDOT worker on I-94 Wednesday afternoon. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the employees with NDDOT were working on a cable median barrier on I-94 west bound near mile marker 335. Authorities say the left westbound lane was closed, and traffic was being alerted by three advanced warning signs to the road work and lane closure.
CASSELTON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Stone Town Grill in West Fargo closing

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Stone Town Grill in West Fargo announced in a social media post it will be closing on Sunday, December 4th. The restaurant had a popular TikTok back in October of last year. They opened in November of 2020, which they say was ill-timed...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead man shot during Jamestown hunting trip

(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead man is recovering after being shot while hunting. Authorities say the 26-year-old man and his friend were hunting coyotes Friday night in Jamestown. That's when officials say the 26-year-old was shot by the other man. The victim's condition hasn't been released. The incident is still...
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Police surround vacant West Fargo motel

(West Fargo, ND) -- The scene at a vacant hotel in West Fargo is cleared after police surrounded the building. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the Howard Johnson Inn on Main Avenue East last night for about an hour after a report of lights being on inside the empty building.
WEST FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Driver arrested, passenger injured after vehicle pursuit and crash south of Fargo

CASS COUNTY (KFGO) – A pursuit south of Fargo ended in a crash and an arrest early Wednesday. A Cass County Deputy told KFGO News, another deputy had attempted to stop a pick-up for speeding on Cass County Road 14 west of I-29 shortly before 3 a.m. The driver continued east and there was a pursuit. The driver turned off his vehicle lights and the deputy lost sight of the pickup. The deputy continued east on the rural road, eventually discovering the pickup had crashed several miles away at the intersection of Highway 81 and County 14 which was a dead-end road.
FARGO, ND
hpr1.com

​Holiday Winterfest and Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade

2:00-6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Fargo-Moorhead kicks off the holiday season with a spectacular lighted parade. Look for colorful floats, marching units, regal horses, lighted vehicles of all kinds and waving dignitaries from Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. The parade route starts at Center Avenue and 8th Street in Moorhead at 6:30 before cruising into Downtown Fargo. Make a day of it by stopping by the Holiday Winterfest on 2nd Avenue in Fargo before the parade for snacks, hot cocoa, taking a spin around the SCHEEL's skating rink (ice skate rentals are available) or writing a letter to Santa. The festivities begin at 2:00.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
WAHPETON, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo South Band Teacher Arrested for Corruption of a Minor, Placed on Leave

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo South High School band teacher is in the Cass County Jail accused of the corruption of a minor. 43-year-old Sebastian Tackling was arrested and jailed on Saturday according to the jail roster. A Fargo Police Department spokesperson says Tackling was arrested at the...
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Wahpeton Police have released new information on the death investigation. They say they’re working with North Dakota State College of Science Police Department to figure out what happened. Police say they went to a home in the 400 block of 8th St....
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Warrant issued for man wanted in street gang activity

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Area law enforcement are looking for a man accused of several felony-level charges, including assault, terrorizing and street gang activity. An arrest warrant has been issued for Daniel Saydee Cisse. He is charged in Cass County Court with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terrorizing and criminal street gang.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
FARGO, ND
agupdate.com

Sunflower harvest end nears, prices unchanged…for now

With the 2022 sunflower harvest nearing the end, sunflower prices haven’t seen much movement during the past few weeks. “Nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices at the crush plants are unchanged this week, “ commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Nov. 21. “Overall, NuSun and high-oleic prices continue to trade 70-80 cents per hundredweight lower than the 60-day moving average at the North Dakota crush plants.”
WEST FARGO, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy