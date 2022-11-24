Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Police identify Providence man shot to death Thanksgiving Eve
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police on Monday identified a Providence man who was shot to death Thanksgiving Eve. Maj. David Lapatin said Craig Robinson was found Wednesday night with gunshot wounds after crashing his car on Hazael Street. Robinson, who’s 24 years old, was taken to the hospital, where...
GoLocalProv
Shots Fired at Car With Couple Inside in Providence
Providence Police are investigating a report of shots being fired at individuals in a car in Providence on Sunday morning. Shortly before 1 AM Sunday morning, police say they were flagged down on Broad Street by Potters Avenue for a report of shots fired at a vehicle. Police said that...
Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier
Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
ABC6.com
Man suffering medical emergency crashes into gas pump in Attleboro, police say
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A man who suffered a medical emergency crashed into a gas pump at an Attleboro Cumberland Farms Monday. Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the crash happened at the Pleasant Street Cumberland Farms around 1:15 p.m. Heagney said the 83-year-old man suffered a medical issue after...
ABC6.com
District attorney identifies Fall River man killed in fiery crash in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office on Monday identified the Fall River man killed in a fiery crash on Thanksgiving in Westport. The single-car crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 195 west just before exit 16. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that...
ABC6.com
Warwick woman accused of slashing mother and daughter with knife
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said a mother and daughter were stabbed by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened just before noon Sunday on Alto Street. Police said the woman, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent, of Warwick, slashed both women with a knife...
iheart.com
Fall River Police Seeking Second Suspect In Shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Fall River Police are seeking a male suspect in connection to a shooting which occurred earlier this month. The suspect, 27-year-old Nestly Lewis, should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to America Street around 3 p.m. on...
ABC6.com
Police arrest Providence man seen leaving site of targeted Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police arrested a Providence man who was seen leaving the site of a targeted home invasion. Col. Michael Winquist said Friday Samuel Diaz was illegally carrying a loaded pistol. Diaz, who’s 21 years old, told police Wednesday he was inside the home at the...
1 person in custody for suspected DUI after crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken into custody by police Saturday after a two-car crash on Boston Neck Road in Saunderstown. North Kingstown police are not releasing many details, but say 42-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. The other driver had to be, “extricated” from their car […]
ABC6.com
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, mother out on bail
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend and mother with a knife in Cranston is out on bail. The stabbing happened just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Alto Street. Col. Michael Winquist said Shania Vincent, 23, “slashed” the mother and daughter in the...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of a 2018 murder. Kenneth Roark was found guilty of first degree murder, home invasion and animal cruelty and was sentenced to life in prison with no parole.
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Dorchester
At about 9:15 PM on Saturday November 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Titus Dirienzo, 33, of Brockton, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of 888 Morton Street in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers safely recovered a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard revolver that had been discarded by the suspect as the officers approached to speak with him. Officers later recovered several small bags of pills and a bag of cocaine from the suspect.
ABC6.com
New deputy chief and major sworn-in to PPD
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Hundreds of people gathered on Monday to celebrate the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy Chief Oscar Perez and Major Timothy O’Hara. This comes one week after the retirement of Commander Verdi who served Providence for over 35 years. Deputy Chief Oscar Perez has been with...
fallriverreporter.com
Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash
With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
Manchester man killed in crash over holiday weekend
State police responded to more than 400 accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one that killed a Manchester resident. On Saturday, Tajay Walsh was killed when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road onto a grass embankment and collided with a tree on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford, one mile north of Exit 66.
Woman, Man Become Combative With Troopers After Burglary In Mansfield, Police Say
A woman and man are facing charges after a burglary and fight with officers in Connecticut. At around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, troopers from Troop C in Tolland responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The reporting party...
Turnto10.com
Police: Man shot and killed in a car in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police say a man was shot and killed in a car on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to Hazael Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday after a report of a car into a fence. Mjr. David Lapatin said the driver -- a young...
Two arrested after burglary tools found during suspicious car stop in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested after burglary tools were found in their car during a suspicious vehicle stop in Mansfield on Thursday. State police responded to a report of a suspicious car parked on Middle Turnpike in Mansfield around 4:23 p.m. and found a Chevrolet Cruz parked at the back of the […]
NECN
No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute
The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station
Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
