At about 9:15 PM on Saturday November 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Titus Dirienzo, 33, of Brockton, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of 888 Morton Street in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers safely recovered a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard revolver that had been discarded by the suspect as the officers approached to speak with him. Officers later recovered several small bags of pills and a bag of cocaine from the suspect.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO