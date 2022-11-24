ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Police identify Providence man shot to death Thanksgiving Eve

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police on Monday identified a Providence man who was shot to death Thanksgiving Eve. Maj. David Lapatin said Craig Robinson was found Wednesday night with gunshot wounds after crashing his car on Hazael Street. Robinson, who’s 24 years old, was taken to the hospital, where...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Shots Fired at Car With Couple Inside in Providence

Providence Police are investigating a report of shots being fired at individuals in a car in Providence on Sunday morning. Shortly before 1 AM Sunday morning, police say they were flagged down on Broad Street by Potters Avenue for a report of shots fired at a vehicle. Police said that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier

Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick woman accused of slashing mother and daughter with knife

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said a mother and daughter were stabbed by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened just before noon Sunday on Alto Street. Police said the woman, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent, of Warwick, slashed both women with a knife...
CRANSTON, RI
iheart.com

Fall River Police Seeking Second Suspect In Shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Fall River Police are seeking a male suspect in connection to a shooting which occurred earlier this month. The suspect, 27-year-old Nestly Lewis, should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to America Street around 3 p.m. on...
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 person in custody for suspected DUI after crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken into custody by police Saturday after a two-car crash on Boston Neck Road in Saunderstown.   North Kingstown police are not releasing many details, but say 42-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.  The other driver had to be, “extricated” from their car […]
SAUNDERSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of a 2018 murder. Kenneth Roark was found guilty of first degree murder, home invasion and animal cruelty and was sentenced to life in prison with no parole.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Dorchester

At about 9:15 PM on Saturday November 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Titus Dirienzo, 33, of Brockton, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of 888 Morton Street in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers safely recovered a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard revolver that had been discarded by the suspect as the officers approached to speak with him. Officers later recovered several small bags of pills and a bag of cocaine from the suspect.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

New deputy chief and major sworn-in to PPD

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Hundreds of people gathered on Monday to celebrate the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy Chief Oscar Perez and Major Timothy O’Hara. This comes one week after the retirement of Commander Verdi who served Providence for over 35 years. Deputy Chief Oscar Perez has been with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash

With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man killed in crash over holiday weekend

State police responded to more than 400 accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one that killed a Manchester resident. On Saturday, Tajay Walsh was killed when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road onto a grass embankment and collided with a tree on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford, one mile north of Exit 66.
MANCHESTER, CT
Turnto10.com

Police: Man shot and killed in a car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police say a man was shot and killed in a car on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to Hazael Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday after a report of a car into a fence. Mjr. David Lapatin said the driver -- a young...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute

The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
LOWELL, MA
Boston

Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station

Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
BOSTON, MA

