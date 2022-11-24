Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo Mayor proposes name change at Laredo International Airport
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Before completing his eight years in office, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz has proposed that the city rename the Laredo International Airport after a well-known lawmaker from Laredo. On the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting is an item from Saenz that calls on council members to...
kgns.tv
Monday night’s Laredo City Council preview
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - On Monday night, Laredo City Council will meet to discuss several agenda items. Before completing his eight years in office, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz has proposed that the city rename the Laredo International Airport after a well-known lawmaker from Laredo. On the agenda for Monday’s City...
kgns.tv
City Council to discuss Concord Hills extension project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Traffic improvements for south Laredo could be in store for the near future. In order for this to happen, the City of Laredo would partner with the Webb County-City of Laredo Regional Mobility Authority. If approved, this would allow the Concord Hills project to extend from...
kgns.tv
City Council to discuss plan to settle issues pertaining to UniTrade Stadium
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - During Monday’s Laredo City Council meeting, members will discuss the city’s plan to settle issues related to Uni-Trade Stadium. One item is asking council members to consider hiring Leyendecker Construction for stadium enhancements in an amount not to exceed $8.6 million dollars. Also, Sepulveda...
kgns.tv
Accident reported in North Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident happened on the evening of Saturday, November 26, 2022, close to 7:30 o’clock. Laredo Police could be seen near the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard and Springfield Avenue. The video shows at least two cars were involved in the accident. Currently, no injuries...
kgns.tv
Women’s City Club donates blankets and tables to Bethany House
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is continuing its efforts to help a Laredo shelter just before the start of the winter season. On Monday morning, the Women’s City Club donated 12 new tables and 120 bed sheets to the Bethany House of Laredo. The dining sets will...
kgns.tv
Rodriguez keeps lead after Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race recount
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The tally is in after close to 20 hours of recounting ballots. The Webb County Elections Office spent the weekend recounting ballots for Laredo City Council District 2 race after a recount was requested by one of the candidates last week. After Election Day on November...
KLTV
Arrest sparks violence in Mexico border city across from Laredo
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) - Gunfire broke out before dawn across the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, prompting the cancellation of classes and an advisory from the U.S. Consulate to shelter in place. The gunfire broke out Monday at several points in the city across from Laredo, Texas. Bus...
kgns.tv
Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Gunfire is reported around Nuevo Laredo on Monday morning after the arrest of the head of a criminal organization. Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced during a press conference that the individual is facing several criminal charges. The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo...
kgns.tv
TABC Warns Community the Dangers of Underage Drinking
LAREDO, Tx. - With the holiday season in full swing, the Texas alcoholic beverage commission, also known as TABC, warns the community about the dangers of underage drinking. TABC’s Chris Porter says they continue working to make businesses accountable for selling alcohol to customers either underage or already intoxicated.
kgns.tv
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft. The arrest stems from a...
kgns.tv
Shop owners look to Small Business Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s one of the busiest weekends of the year for shoppers. It’s also a critical weekend for small retailers as they hope the people in Webb County rally around Small Business Saturday and shop local. “Small Business Saturday,” celebrates supporting local small businesses for...
MySanAntonio
Murder trial set for former Border Patrol agent
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The capital murder trial of former U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, who is accused of killing four women in 2018 in Webb County, is scheduled to begin with opening statements on Monday, Nov. 28 in Bexar County.
kgns.tv
Woman reportedly in serious condition after multi-vehicle crash near mile maker 8
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 28-year-old woman is reportedly in serious condition after being thrown out of a car during an accident Saturday afternoon. According to officials with the Laredo Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported along I-35 near mile maker 8 at around noon. The report from LFD...
kgns.tv
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A young Laredoan is making her mark as Laredo’s first international child model. Kyle Martinez has been modeling after she made her big debut at the Laredo Fashion Show. The fourth-grade student Colonel Santos Benavides Elementary student continued modeling and was even invited to take...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal agent is taken to the hospital after an accident was reported in north Laredo. According to a witness on the scene, the accident took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say a trailer crashed into one of their government...
kgns.tv
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is arrested after an intense hours-long standoff in central Laredo that had law enforcement and the neighborhood on edge in the 100 block of East San Pedro Street. According to police, 38-year-old Josue Perez shot toward police as they attempted to approach an out-of-service...
Court TV
TX v. Ortiz: Border Patrol Serial Killer Trial
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Court TV) — Opening statements begin Monday, November 28 in the trial of suspected serial killer Juan David Ortiz, a South Texas border patrol agent accused of murdering four women. The deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Janelle Ortiz all occurred in...
kgns.tv
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with SUV
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A person is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened late Wednesday night, shortly before midnight. In a statement released on Thursday morning, the Laredo Police Department reported the accident happened near the intersection of McPherson Rd. and Saunders St. and it involved a red SUV and a motorcycle.
kgns.tv
Driver dies after crashing into cement sign
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver in his 30s is killed after an colliding into a cement sign in north Laredo Saturday morning. The accident happened at around 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway. According to Laredo Police, a Jeep crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on...
Comments / 2