Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THCLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Related
KXII.com
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said they haven’t seen or heard from him since Thanksgiving evening. An Aunt tells News 12 Lewis was reported missing to Little Elm, and his car has been reported missing from Oak Point.
KXII.com
Denton police searching for hit-and-run suspect, vehicle
DENTON, Texas (KXII) - Denton police are asking the public for help after a hit-and-run killed a man on Thanksgiving. Police say it happened in the evening around 9 p.m. on University Drive just west of Bell Avenue. The man was declared dead at a local hospital. Police are hoping...
KXII.com
Grayson County judge elect “shocked” by sitting judge’s job appointment
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Grayson County judge-elect Bruce Dawsey said he will be opening an investigation into sitting county judge Bill Magers’s new job appointment. In a post on Facebook, Dawsey said he was “shocked to learn that the Grayson County Commissioners have appointed Bill Magers to a position of great influence and authority”.
KXII.com
DWI suspect arrested after fleeing scene of accident
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a crash Sunday. Denison’s Communication and Media Manager, Emily Agans said Michael Ray Myers was arrested for fleeing the scene of the crash on Morton Street. Agans said officers responded to...
KXII.com
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years for domestic violence
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault family violence with a previous conviction. According to a press release, 45-year-old Darian Roundtree was found guilty Monday following a trial on September 6th. In November 2020, Sherman Police began investigating an incident on...
KXII.com
Sherman man sentenced to 26 years for aggravated assault with a machete
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 59-year-old James Alexander Stuart, was found guilty Monday following a trial on October 17. According to a press release, on August 17, 2021, Sherman Police responded to a called...
KXII.com
Ardmore Police searching for man accused of rape
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted for second degree rape. Police said Fidencio De La Rosa had an arrest warrant issued for rape in the second degree and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 on November 21.
Comments / 0