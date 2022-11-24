Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Christmas village, ice skating and more at Enchant at Las Vegas Ballpark
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has lots of lights, an ice skating trail, treats, and of course Santa. Enchant has returned to the Las Vegas Ballpark for a second year. The ballpark has been turned into a sparkling winter wonderland with its own holiday village. Enchant is currently open...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas locals urged to donate blood this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas locals are encouraged to donate blood this holiday season, as donations tend to decline during the holidays. Vitalant has partnered with JW Marriot Resort and Spa to host a Thanksgiving weekend blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Nov. 27, 2022
Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Nov. 27, 2022 11:18 p.m.
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Nov. 28, 12:20 p.m.
Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Nov. 28, 12:20 p.m.
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
8newsnow.com
Local business sees boom in online sales during holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Small Business Saturday is all about shopping locally, but some businesses around the valley have seen skyrocketing online sales. Popped, located at 9480 S. Eastern Avenue, has always had a storefront, but within the last couple of years, its online business has taken over. “We’re like...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas shoppers patronize local businesses on Small Business Saturday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A day after Black Friday sales, shoppers are still out looking for a bargain and marking items off their holiday wish list. Yet, many are choosing independent retailers as part of Small Business Saturday. These businesses often compete with retail giants, but one way they separate...
8newsnow.com
UNLV fires head football coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons
UNLV fires head football coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons
8newsnow.com
8 On Your Side: Tips to avoid getting scammed by fraudulent charities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many scammers will look to cash in on end-of-year charitable giving, but 8 On Your Side has tips to avoid becoming a victim. AARP’S Director of Fraud Prevention Programs Kathy Stokes said fraud has reached a crisis level in our country. She encourages everyone to do their research on charities before donating.
