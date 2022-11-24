ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas locals urged to donate blood this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas locals are encouraged to donate blood this holiday season, as donations tend to decline during the holidays. Vitalant has partnered with JW Marriot Resort and Spa to host a Thanksgiving weekend blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Nov. 27, 2022

Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Nov. 28, 12:20 p.m.

Local business sees boom in online sales during holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Small Business Saturday is all about shopping locally, but some businesses around the valley have seen skyrocketing online sales. Popped, located at 9480 S. Eastern Avenue, has always had a storefront, but within the last couple of years, its online business has taken over. “We’re like...
Las Vegas shoppers patronize local businesses on Small Business Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A day after Black Friday sales, shoppers are still out looking for a bargain and marking items off their holiday wish list. Yet, many are choosing independent retailers as part of Small Business Saturday. These businesses often compete with retail giants, but one way they separate...
UNLV fires head football coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons

8 On Your Side: Tips to avoid getting scammed by fraudulent charities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many scammers will look to cash in on end-of-year charitable giving, but 8 On Your Side has tips to avoid becoming a victim. AARP’S Director of Fraud Prevention Programs Kathy Stokes said fraud has reached a crisis level in our country. She encourages everyone to do their research on charities before donating.
LAS VEGAS, NV

