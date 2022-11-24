ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Thanksgiving & football: Intertwined American joys

By Rich Lowry
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9spV_0jLrbMdP00

The Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving without football, but the game and the holiday have now become so intertwined that one almost wonders how they managed it.

The most American holiday and the most American sport — both American inventions with only limited uptake overseas — are joined at the hip, from high-school games in the morning to the NFL broadcasts that provide a daylong backdrop to family gatherings.

If Jennie Augusta Brownscombe, whose famous, highly idealized painting of the Pilgrims celebrating at Plymouth has done so much to define our image of the day, were to take up the topic of Thanksgiving again, she might be tempted to paint the Dallas Cowboys lining up for a third-and-five play at a packed AT&T Stadium.

Like the best traditions, the association of Thanksgiving and football arose organically, is very old, has a local element and has layered memory atop memory down through the decades.

By now, it’s almost pointless to ask why the holiday and football go together. The answer, more or less, is that it’s almost always been thus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYSXd_0jLrbMdP00
The First Thanksgiving at Plymouth by Jennie Brownscombe.
Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Yale and Princeton put Thanksgiving football on the map beginning in 1876, when they played a game in the New York area (Yale won by a resounding 2–0). Soon enough, the annual game became an obsession that drew tens of thousands. By 1893, the New York Herald was writing: “In these times Thanksgiving Day is no longer a solemn festival to God for mercies given. It is a holiday granted by the state and the nation to see a game of football.”

Various professional leagues began playing on the holiday, and so did high schools.

In Massachusetts, the Wellesley Raiders and Needham Rockets have played since 1882, Boston Latin School and English High School since 1887. Boston Latin and English played during the world wars and the Spanish Flu, until the coronavirus ended the long run of continuous annual games in 2020. There are dozens of examples from all around the country of teams playing one another on Thanksgiving for 100 years or more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7VXZ_0jLrbMdP00
The Thanksgiving game as we now know it began in 1934 with a Detroit Lions home game.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL played its first game on the holiday in 1920 (Akron Pros 7, Canton Bulldogs 0). The Thanksgiving game as we now know it arose in 1934, when the Detroit Lions began playing home games on the day.

NBC Radio broadcast the initial, sold-out game between the 10-1 Lions and 11-0 Chicago Bears. It was a huge hit. After Detroit took a lead into halftime behind two Ace Gutowsky touchdowns, Chicago pulled out a thrilling 19-16 victory on the strength of a two-yard pass from Bronko Nagurski.

The Cowboys grabbed their own piece of Thanksgiving in 1966. The team’s owner wanted more publicity for the young franchise, and the first game drew 80,000 fans. The Cowboys have played at home on the holiday continuously since then, with the exception of two years in the 1970s when the NFL believed (erroneously) that it could boost the St. Louis Cardinals with games on the holiday.

Now, a third game has been added to the NFL schedule, lest too much time pass on the day without a game on TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWZ9u_0jLrbMdP00
Fans wear their Thanksgiving hats during the football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.
Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s not surprising that America’s great folk holiday and festival of abundance has become joined to its most popular, wildly entertaining game.

As Melanie Kirkpatrick notes in her book, “Thanksgiving : The Holiday at the Heart of the American Experience,” people in the 19th century were already wringing their hands about football becoming too large a part of the day.

The Chicago Tribune asked high-profile Chicagoans to share their views of the appropriateness of football’s role. A clearly very wise rabbi opined, “A good God will delight in a joyful, manly people and accept the shout of victory won in manly contest as a thanksgiving offering.” He added, “There is a time for everything: a time to pray and a time to play.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Entire Virginia football team will attend funerals of all three teammates

The entire Virginia Cavaliers football team will attend the funeral service of D’Sean Perry on Saturday in Miami. The memorial is the first of three services for their late teammates. The full team will be at each funeral, according to ESPN. Virginia will be at the memorial service for Devin Chandler on Sunday in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and the celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. on Wednesday in North Charleston, South Carolina. Perry, Chandler and Davis were shot and killed on a charter bus Nov. 13 after returning home from a class trip.  The University has been in mourning and held...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
New York Post

Sophia Culpo braves rainy elements at MetLife Stadium for Jets’ win

Sophia Culpo wasn’t going to let the rain dampen her game-day experience. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 26-year-old reality star documented her soggy afternoon at MetLife Stadium, where she supported her boyfriend, Jets receiver Braxton Berrios, as his teammate, backup quarterback Mike White, made his first start of the season following Zach Wilson’s benching. “Everyone say a prayer for good weather,” Culpo remarked in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next Despite a dreary day in the Metropolitan area, Culpo got to see the Jets improve to 7-4 on the season with a 31-10 win over the Bears. White — who was...
New York Post

Indiana coach rips pathetic Las Vegas tournament setup

Indiana University women’s basketball coach Teri Moren ripped the “disappointing” environment of the Las Vegas Invitational tournament over the weekend, which took place inside a hotel ballroom at The Mirage Resort and Casino. In now-photos on social media, a game between Indiana and Auburn was played in a fully-carpeted  90,000 square-foot event space that had no stands for spectators. There were chairs placed around the perimeter of the court, however, there appeared to be limited attendance. Moren said situation was a “major miss” for the progression of the women’s game, and that her No. 6-ranked undefeated team was given a different idea...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
New York Post

Tua Tagovailoa’s confidence hit extreme low during Dolphins struggles: ‘Do I suck?’

Things got so bad for Tua Tagovailoa last year that he had a rough time looking at himself in the mirror – literally. CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala said during the Dolphins’ 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday that Tagovailoa’s confidence (or lack thereof) last season reached a point where he would look in the mirror and ask himself, “Do I suck?” The 8-3 Miami Dolphins have drastically improved from their 9-8 2021 campaign. Much of their success could be attributed to the play of the former fifth overall pick. Tagovailoa has thrown 19 touchdowns with only three interceptions this season for...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy