ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Group petitions court to stop artificial surfing lagoon project in Oceanside

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

A local preservationist group has filed a petition asking the San Diego Superior Court to overturn Oceanside's approval of Ocean Kamp, an artificial surfing lagoon, a 300-room resort hotel and 700 homes proposed for the San Luis Rey Valley.

Preserve Calavera filed the petition for a writ of mandate Nov. 18. The document claims, among other things, that the environmental impact report used for the project is inadequate because it was approved in 2008 for a previous project, a big-box shopping center called The Pavilion that was never built.

"The Ocean Kamp project has not addressed numerous environmental issues that were raised repeatedly during the review process," Preserve Calavera President Dianne Nygaard said in an email Tuesday. "Relying on reviews done for a completely different project from 2008 was not a good place to start."

The new project would lead to "significant impacts in a number of areas, including wildfire, water supply, views, biological resources, air quality, traffic, public safety, light pollution, community character, greenhouse gas emissions, and noise" along with the loss of open space, the petition states.

A representative of the developer said Wednesday the project is on solid ground.

"We worked diligently with the city of Oceanside and countless community stakeholders to ensure Ocean Kamp meets or exceeds all environmental requirements, including the city's robust climate action plan goals," said Jon Corn, an attorney and CEO of N4FL Worldwide, the partnership developing the site.

"We were thrilled to receive unanimous approval from the Planning Commission and the City Council, including Mayor (Esther) Sanchez, and we stand by the city's rigorous environmental review process," Corn said by email.

"Ocean Kamp will be a transformational project, built on a site that was formerly an asphalt parking lot for a defunct drive-in movie theater," he said. "Our project is sustainable, forward thinking, and provides a significant benefit to the community. We've been grading and improving the site since 2019, and we look forward to bringing this project to life."

The Oceanside Planning Commission approved the Ocean Kamp project on July 25. Nygaard and a group representing local trade unions, San Diegans for Sustainable, Economic and Equitable Development, or SEEDS, appealed the project to the City Council, although SEEDS later dropped its appeal after reaching a jobs agreement with the developer. The City Council upheld the Planning Commission's approval at a public hearing Oct. 19.

Oceanside’s business community and many residents and surfers in the area support the project.

“A one-of-a-kind project such as Ocean Kamp will further solidify Oceanside’s reputation as a Southern California destination,” Oceanside Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Ashton said at the City Council hearing in October, adding that it will include much-needed housing in a variety of styles and price ranges.

The Ocean Kamp site covers 92 acres that for many years was home to the Valley Drive-In movie theater and a weekend swap meet, north of Mission Avenue and state Route 76, east of Foussat Road. The drive-in closed in 1999 and the screens were demolished in 2016. The swap meet ended in 2019.

The city prepared a supplemental environmental impact report to update the 2008 Pavilion EIR that said only minor additions or changes were needed to cover the new project. The supplemental report says, for example, that the wave resort would generate less daily traffic than the trips that would have been created by The Pavilion.

Encinitas-based Zephyr Partners bought the property in 2018 and developed the Ocean Kamp plan based on the artificial wave concept.

Then in 2020, Zephyr handed control of Ocean Kamp to N4FL Worldwide, also known as N4FL development, with offices in Encinitas and Rancho Santa Fe. N4FL’s vice president, Michael Grehl, is a former senior vice president at Zephyr, where he helped create the wave resort plan.

Preserve Calavera is a grassroots, tax-exempt organization founded in 2001 to save natural open space in the Calavera Hills area of northeastern Carlsbad. The group has won concessions from a number of North County developers by filing legal actions against their projects.

In September, the nonprofit announced a settlement with Integral Communities that, among other things, will reduce the number of homes in the North River Farms community proposed for South Morro Hills to 395 homes instead of the 585 homes approved by the Oceanside City Council in 2019.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

ForWard
4d ago

WE'RE IN A UNPRECEDENTED DROUGHT❗ California is already giving up 10% draw from the Colorado river and it's said that's not even enough to reverse the river from drying up. THIS PROJECT SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED -- PERIOD❗

Reply
7
La57
4d ago

It is a waste of money, water power and the beach is right down the street.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

Affirmed Housing Completes Construction of 50-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable housing throughout California, announces the grand opening of Windsor Pointe, a new, sustainable and inclusive supportive housing development located at 3618 Harding St. and 965 Oak Ave. in Carlsbad’s Barrio neighborhood. Windsor Pointe delivers a range of housing options and on-site supportive services to help vulnerable, unsheltered and at-risk veterans and their families and individuals experiencing severe mental illness live more stable lives. An onsite ceremony was held to commemorate the development’s grand opening and included special guests Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall and David Estrella, Director of Housing and Community Development Services for San Diego County.
CARLSBAD, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Calavera and Volcano Hiking Trail

Lake Calavera is a moderate to heavily trafficked hiking trail located in Carlsbad, California. Lake Calavera lies within the Calavera Nature Preserve and is unique in that it lies at the base of Mount Calavera which is an extinct volcano. The entire system is maintained by the City of Carlsbad and is a great place for novice to moderately experienced hikers, dog walkers, and mountain bikers.
CARLSBAD, CA
nomadlawyer.org

El Cajon: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In El Cajon, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In El Cajon, California. Located just 17 miles east of downtown San Diego, El Cajon is an interesting city that offers a wide variety of recreational activities. It is also home to a variety of cultural landmarks and beautiful scenery. El Cajon is home to...
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diegans who stay on the I-5

We pass the merge, the infamous junction of I-5 and 805, and paradoxically the traffic slows down even heading south, where four lanes become eight, as we all change lanes and get our bearings. Suddenly only six other vehicles are in sight. “There’s a zone in here where you don’t ever want to go more than five miles an hour over the speed limit, from here down to Pacific Beach. If you see someone going really fast through here, you’ll often see them pulled over just past Sea World.” (Sept. 12, 1996)
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

A Chula Vista resident was selected as a MolinaCares Community Champion

A Chula Vista resident was among two San Diego residents who were recognized by Molina Healthcare of California and received a $5,000 grant to pay forward to the nonprofit organization of their choice. Sebastian Martinez of Chula Vista, Monica Rocha of San Diego, and Jerry Troyer of La Mesa were...
CHULA VISTA, CA
iheart.com

Non-Profit Receives Grant to help Seniors from becoming Homeless

CHULA VISTA - Some seniors in San Diego's South Bay will continue to have a roof over their heads thanks to some new grant funding. The Community Congregational Development Corporation recently awarded a $350,000 grant to Serving Seniors for its Senior Homelessness Prevention Program. The program provides a small amount of financial support and services to low-income elderly adults in the South Bay who are deemed at risk of becoming homeless.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

The New Neighbor Next Door

The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)

SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

7 rescued and 2 dead after boat capsized near San Diego coast

(KERO) — Seven people were rescued and at least two people died after their boat capsized off the California coast on Saturday morning. The Coast Guard believes it was a panga boat involved in a human smuggling operation. Nine suspected undocumented immigrants were pulled from the frigid Pacific Ocean...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Christmas Trees in San Diego Expected to be More Expensive This Year

With the Thanksgiving holiday officially behind us, it’s now time to prepare for one of the biggest holidays of the year: Christmas. For those who celebrate, that often means getting your tree. For many, it’s a holiday tradition. Whether you’re looking for a big tall tree or something a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY REJECTS EL CAJON GRANT FOR HOMELESS SHELTER, BUT CITY CHAFES AT REASON

Photo by Robert Gehr: A homeless person sleeps in a tent on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. November 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s grant to purchase property to build a homeless shelter has been rejected by the County. According to El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell, County staff informed him that the grant was rejected because “the City did not own the property that was being proposed for the shelter – in other words, the City did not own the property that the grant was intended to purchase.”
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
74K+
Followers
112K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy