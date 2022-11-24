WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been nearly eight years since record-breaking rain brought the Texoma area out of a four-year-long drought. Recent rain has kept stage one drought restrictions at bay, but more is needed, especially for agriculture industries. The rain we received this past weekend was great, but more would be better. It plays a vital role for farmers and ranchers in this area.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO