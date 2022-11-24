Jennifer Aniston Just Bought Oprah’s House

Jennifer Aniston just purchased Oprah Winfrey’s Tuscan-style farmhouse and it wasn’t cheap. Aniston bought the property for $14.8 million. The real estate has been in the works for months but the deal was sealed this week. The home was built in 1998.

The property is located in Montecito, California and a few of her neighbors include Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as well as Ariana Grande, Rob Lowe, and Tyler Perry.

The home features four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, but little is known about the décor of the home. If you could have any celebrity as a neighbor, who would you choose?