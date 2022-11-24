With a loss to St. Thomas, UWM is 0-3 against Division I opponents

A packed home slate opened on the wrong foot for UW-Milwaukee men's basketball team on Wednesday afternoon.

Playing the first of four games in a six-day period, the Panthers were unable to get the stops needed down the stretch on the defensive end or make the final play on the offensive end in falling to St. Thomas, 76-72, at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

It was UWM's third loss in as many games to a Division I opponent this season, with St. Thomas – located in St. Paul, Minnesota – in its first year with the big boys after transitioning from Division III to becoming a member of the Summit League.

There was some good for the Panthers (2-3) in this one, most notably a season-best effort from beyond the arc (9 for 17, 52.9%) and a plus-14 advantage on the glass (38 to 24, including 13 offensive rebounds leading to 13 second-chance points).

The bad? Allowing St. Thomas to shoot 50.9% – better than either Power 5 opponents Purdue (37.5%) or Iowa State (38.8%) were able to manage – attempting only nine free throws (and making five, 55.6%) and giving the ball up way too frequently once again (18 turnovers, one game after committing 27 at Iowa State, leading to 20 St. Thomas points).

Coach Bart Lundy said afterward it was his team's slow start that ultimately paved the way to defeat.

The Panthers trailed at halftime, 35-33, then cut a nine-point deficit to two midway through the second half but were never able to get any closer, although they had a chance to tie or go ahead in the final seconds before turning the ball over.

"I didn't think that we came out with the energy that we needed," he said. "For whatever reason, we struggled to get our matchups and we struggled to get into our full-court man (defense) until the second half when we were kind of already in a hole.

"They caused some issues as far as their size and having basically five guards out there most of the time. I thought that negated our pressure some. But we've just got to get better offensively. Eighteen turnovers against a team that shouldn't turn you over....

"We weren't moving the ball or getting paint touches or playing the way we want to play. I've been doing this a long time and I didn't come into this thinking this would be easy. We've just got to keep getting better and grow."

Here are three takeaways from the loss.

The last play spoke for itself

The officials had been calling player control fouls all game long, so it wasn't surprising in the least to see one final charge decide the outcome.

UWM had pulled to within 74-72 on a three-point play by Justin Thomas with 36.9 seconds remaining then got the defensive stop it had been seeking when Ahmad Rand swatted a shot on the other end after the Tommies had milked the shot clock down.

The Panthers quickly got the ball to Thomas and he got into the lane with the intention of dropping the ball off to Markeith Browning II only to collide with a defender and be called for the charge before getting a shot off.

Lundy, incensed, had to be held back by players and staff, and ultimately St. Thomas salted the game away when it threw over the top to a wide-open Andrew Rohde – a Brookfield Central graduate – who slammed home the game's final two points.

"I'll just let my reaction answer that question," Lundy said when asked what he saw on the final play. "I told the guys, no one here knows who I am, no one knows who they are. First meeting we ever had I told them we aren't going to get any calls, we're not going to get anything. It's going to be us against the whole deal.

"So, until people expect Milwaukee to win, that's when you get those calls. We can't put ourselves in that situation. We shouldn't have been behind. So, a lot of things we can look at other than that one single play."

Justin Thomas is flashing his potential

Lundy was high on the 6-foot-7 Thomas coming into the season, and over the past few games he's begun to flash his potential.

The sophomore led the Panthers in rebounding at Iowa State with eight in 25 minutes and against St. Thomas he scored 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting while hitting all 3 of his three-point attempts.

Thomas also had two assists and two blocked shots, flashing the type of all-around game any coach would love.

"Going into the last three minutes we basically spread the floor out and let Ahmad screen for Justin and let him make plays," Lundy said of Thomas, who's served as one of UWM's primary ballhandlers along with Browning, Kentrell Pullian and Elijah Jamison.

"Justin's not been in a lot of those situations in his career, but he's talented and I didn't think he made a bad play (on the charge). He made a good play."

Through four games (he was inactive for one due to a coach's decision), Thomas leads the Panthers in rebounding by averaging 5.3 to go along with 6.3 points on 47.6% shooting.

Ahmad Rand makes an impact

After an uncharacteristic 0-for-5 performance from the field against Iowa State, Rand had what was easily his best game at UWM against St. Thomas.

The 6-8 jumping jack hit all nine of his shots – five of them impressive dunks – to finish with a team-high 18 points. He also had game highs of eight rebounds and four blocks.

"I thought they didn't have an answer for Ahmad," Lundy said. "When we were struggling, he was carrying us for a long time."

Through five games, Rand has gone 7 for 7, 5 for 5, 2 for 2, 0 for 5 and now 9 for 9 from the field and easily leads the Panthers by hitting 82.1% of his shots.

He's also third on the team with a 10.2 points-per-game average.