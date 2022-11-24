ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, PA

Canton, Tioga set for state football games

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muDGN_0jLrbDgs00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area teams will battle for their respective seasons this weekend.

In New York, Tioga football puts its 25-game win streak on the line Friday afternoon in the New York State Class D State Final Four. The #1 Tigers (12-0) will face #2 Randolph (11-0) at 3 pm Friday at Union-Endicott. Tioga, the defending state champions, aim to to keep their streak alive and get back to the state title game in Syracuse at The Dome.

In Pennsylvania, the Canton Warriors are one game away from a return visit to the PIAA Class A Final Four. The Warriors (11-1) will play Northern Cambria (10-3) Saturday at 5 pm in Altoona at Mansion Park. Below, full brackets for each team in New York (courtesy of Max Preps) and Pennsylvania (courtesy of PIAA).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxnWf_0jLrbDgs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJ7DF_0jLrbDgs00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Canton headed to second straight Final Four

ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are headed to the state semifinals for the second year in a row. The Canton football team got off to a fast start and defeated Northern Cambria 42-13 in the Class A state quarterfinals in Altoona. Weston Bellows returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to give […]
CANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Hornell football’s Erik Werner no longer head coach

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A longtime coaching fixture in Section V is moving forward. Hornell High School football coach Erik Werner announced via the team’s official Twitter account that he will no longer be leading the program. The announcement comes on the heels of the Red Raiders’ (1-6) record this year and not playing in […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Fast start leads EC past SUNY Brockport

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles had a big first period on their way to a win at home on Saturday. The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team scored four goals in the first period on their way to a 6-3 win at home against SUNY Brockport. The Soaring Eagles wasted no time […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

New book on the late Mike D’Aloisio & Joel Stephens complete

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new book capturing the bond and relationship with two local legends is finally complete. Last year, the Twin Tiers lost a coaching icon when Elmira Notre Dame’s Mike D’Aloisio passed away after a lengthy battle with ALS. Before his death, D’Aloisio had been working on a new book with stories […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Three local hoop standouts earn Empire 8 honors

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three local basketball standouts were honored by the Empire 8 on Monday. Horseheads grad and Alfred University’s Brewster Marshall along with Elmira College’s Bryan Adams were named Empire 8 CO-Player of the Week for men’s basketball. Marshall scored 29 points and had 11 rebounds in a win versus Pitt-Bradford. The graduate […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Renegades excited to make franchise debut

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Renegades will make their franchise debut next month. The Elmira Renegades begin training camp on December 9th and will begin to prepare for their inaugural season in the brand new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Elmira will make their franchise debut on the road against the Binghamton Bombers on Friday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Danbury rallies late, defeats Elmira in OT

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hat Tricks rallied late and defeated the Mammoth in overtime on Friday. The Danbury Hat Tricks erased a three-goal deficit in the third period and defeated the Elmira Mammoth in overtime 5-4 at First Arena. Tyler Piekarski put Elmira in front 1-0 with a goal with 40 seconds left to […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads Turkey Bowl – the greatest hits

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the end of a great era. After nearly 20 years, the Horseheads Turkey Bowl saw its final game played last season in 2021. For years, a group of close friends battled it out on the field each year right before Thanksgiving in a game of tackle football without pads. Countless […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

How to watch Arctic League 2022 fundraiser

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arctic League in Elmira will once again hold its telethon fundraiser event for the 2022 holiday season at the Clemens Center, with the goal of making sure Chemung County kids don’t go without gifts this Christmas. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 27, and will go […]
ELMIRA, NY
Newswatch 16

Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

BCSD to rebuild Binghamton elementary school

Binghamton City School District’s (BCSD) Board of Education (BOE) has announced their plan to rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, representatives of the BCSD and families from the district attended a BOE board meeting to discuss the future of one of the district’s seven elementary schools. Community members expressed concerns about some of the proposed scenarios, which included the possibility of closing down Roosevelt, and whether or not they should plan to rebuild and renovate the school instead. Throughout the event, a series of presentations were displayed among the crowd, analyzing the district’s feasibility study, according to a WBNG article. At the end of the meeting, the BOE decided not to decommission any other elementary school and to work on rebuilding Roosevelt.
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

‘Pick Me’! American Pickers make their way through Owego

Residents and business owners in Owego were in for a treat last weekend as American Pickers Mike Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay rolled into town on their quest to find some unique treasures. According to Jim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center, Jon Szalay, who he has known for years, called on Sunday morning to let him know they were in town. He also told Mead that he didn’t learn where they were going until that morning, and that Mike “prefers it that way” so as to keep things real.
OWEGO, NY
Newswatch 16

Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's

EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Woman-owned business in Candor celebrates 20 years

Pucky Huddle Delight, a woman-owned business located at 71 Owego Rd. (Rte. 96B) in Candor, N.Y., celebrated their 20th anniversary in October. Customers travel far and wide to visit the popular purple building, located just north of the Rte. 96 and 96B intersection. Inside, first-time visitors and sewing enthusiasts alike...
CANDOR, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy