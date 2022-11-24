ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Former Jackson State football LB James Houston elevated to Detroit Lions active roster

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20s5I4_0jLrb9FD00

Former Jackson State football linebacker James Houston was elevated to the Detroit Lions' active roster on Wednesday. Houston was previously on the Lions' practice squad.

Houston, a member of the 2021 SWAC Champions, was a sixth-round pick of the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston was the first NFL Draft pick of the Deion Sanders era with the Tigers and the 100th draft selection in program history. He helped JSU to an 11-2 record and advance to the Celebration Bowl.

JACKSON STATE BASKETBALLFor Jackson State women's basketball coach Tomekia Reed, Thanksgiving is for family and reflection

REPORT CARDJackson State football grades vs. Alcorn State: Making sense of unbeaten regular season

The first-team All-SWAC and FCS Coaches All-America selection had 70 tackles, 24.5 for loss, 16 sacks, and an FCS-leading seven forced fumbles last season. Houston also had eight quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns.

Detroit travels to Buffalo to take on the Bills at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Patriots Plane Spotted in Charlottesville, Reportedly Provided for UVA Football Memorial Services

The football world continues to support the UVA football team. This time, it is the New England Patriots lending a hand. In order to allow players to attend the funerals of their deceased teammates, the Pats let the Cavaliers use their team plane. A remarkable gesture from the NFL team, although it is unclear if it was a gift or if the team is chartering the plane.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Colorado News

After three wildly successful seasons as head coach as Jackson State, Deion Sanders is finally getting lucrative offers to be a Power Five head coach. On Saturday, FOX Sports reported that Sanders has been offered the vacant head coaching job at Colorado. The Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell five games into his third season at the helm following an 0-5 start to the campaign.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to disgusting Odell Beckham Jr. incident

It’s no secret that Odell Beckham Jr. is the biggest name available on the free agent market, but as both the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants continue to pursue the former All-Pro wide receiver, it looks like OBJ is making some headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to a report from NFL Read more... The post NFL world reacts to disgusting Odell Beckham Jr. incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy