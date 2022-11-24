Former Jackson State football LB James Houston elevated to Detroit Lions active roster

Former Jackson State football linebacker James Houston was elevated to the Detroit Lions' active roster on Wednesday. Houston was previously on the Lions' practice squad.

Houston, a member of the 2021 SWAC Champions, was a sixth-round pick of the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston was the first NFL Draft pick of the Deion Sanders era with the Tigers and the 100th draft selection in program history. He helped JSU to an 11-2 record and advance to the Celebration Bowl.

The first-team All-SWAC and FCS Coaches All-America selection had 70 tackles, 24.5 for loss, 16 sacks, and an FCS-leading seven forced fumbles last season. Houston also had eight quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns.

Detroit travels to Buffalo to take on the Bills at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.