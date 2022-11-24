ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Multnomah County issues Cold Weather Advisory, is not opening winter shelters

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County has issued a Cold Weather Advisory, and The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) has reviewed this forecast and announced that emergency winter shelters will not yet be opened. The County had previously considered opening emergency winter shelters, but said Monday morning that Severe...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

I-84 westbound and eastbound lanes closed in eastern Oregon

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE 2: The east and westbound lanes of I-84 are closed in eastern Oregon due to severe winter conditions and multiple crashes between Pendleton and La Grande. The roughly 50-mile stretch of highway is facing winter weather where conditions are rapidly changing. The eastbound lanes...
PENDLETON, OR
KATU.com

Upper Larch Mountain Road closes for winter season

PORTLAND, Ore. — Upper Larch Mountain Road has been closed for the winter season. Officials with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement of the closure earlier on Monday. Upper Larch Mountain Road is the highest road in Multnomah County, at an altitude of 4,055 feet. The...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Weekend snow allows resorts to open at Mt. Hood

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — Timberline opened in early November but shut back down due to a lack of snow. With the storm over the weekend, the resort is now back up and running. "It’s definitely early-season snow, but this is a pretty good powder to have, so that’s pretty nice," Skier Angela Vinton said.
GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR
KATU.com

Multiple bridge lifts scheduled for Morrison Bridge, drivers advised to prepare

PORTLAND, Ore. — December 4 will see several lifts on Morrison Bridge to prepare for paintwork. This is part of Multnomah County's ongoing Morrison Bridge Paint Project, which began in January 2022 and will continue through fall 2023. The project seeks to repaint the steel bridge to avoid corrosion, at the cost of $20 million.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

ODF: $20 M grant put in place for wildfire risk reduction, encourage healthy forest growth

PORTLAND, Ore. — A $20 million grant has been rolled out to help reduce wildfire risk, and protect lives and property. In 2021, the Oregon Legislature invested nearly $195 million to address Oregon’s wildfire crisis through Senate Bill 762. $20 million of the $195 million created a two-year landscape resiliency and mitigation grant that the Oregon Department of Forestry has been administering.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland business permanently closes, citing concerns with crime

PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is at her breaking point. This week marked the 15th break-in at Rains PDX within a year and a half. Landolfo said most of those repairs at the Northeast Portland location were paid for out of pocket. Other times, she just left the windows boarded up.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Small Businesses encourage all to shop local this holiday season

Portland, ORE — Many were out in Beaverton shopping and supporting small businesses this Small Business Saturday. KATU talked to shoppers and stores who are encouraging everyone to shop small this holiday season. "We’ve been in downtown Beaverton and we walked through a number of little stores here, love...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Number of positive flu cases on the rise in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a jump in the percentage of positive influenza tests this week as the flu season continues to ramp up for the year. According to Oregon Health Authority data, the percentage of positive flu tests statewide jumped to 16.3% last week, compared to 9.3% the previous week – even though roughly the same number of people were tested (8,964 and 8,938 patients, respectively).
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Man found dead inside burning structure in North Portland, homicide detectives say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a burning structure near the Willamette River in North Portland on Sunday night. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 6 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 900 block of North Thunderbird Way. After putting out the fire, crews found a man’s body inside the structure.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Capital Pawn & Couture

It’s a great place to do your holiday shopping! Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Capital Pawn & Couture to meet with owners Adam and Beth Anundi and learn about their local, family business where you’ll find deals on everything from luxury handbags to power tools! Capital Pawn & Couture has locations in Downtown Portland, Beaverton, Salem, McMinnville and Albany. For more information, visit cappawn.com.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Annual Fred Meyer sock sale returns for 2022 Black Friday

Portland — This morning before the doors opened at 5 a.m., people were lined up outside the Hollywood District Fred Meyer, braving the cold to get the hot deals. A major attraction for many is the store's annual sock sale. I've been coming to the sock sale for over...
PORTLAND, OR

