KATU.com
More snow headed to the Cascades, possible low elevation snow around 500' at times
PORTLAND, Ore. — Parts of the Oregon Cascades received 18 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, and more is on the way. KATU’s Rhonda Shelby says up to a foot is possible on Wednesday. Snow levels will continue to fall as cold air moves from the north over the next few days.
KATU.com
Multnomah County issues Cold Weather Advisory, is not opening winter shelters
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County has issued a Cold Weather Advisory, and The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) has reviewed this forecast and announced that emergency winter shelters will not yet be opened. The County had previously considered opening emergency winter shelters, but said Monday morning that Severe...
KATU.com
I-84 westbound and eastbound lanes closed in eastern Oregon
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE 2: The east and westbound lanes of I-84 are closed in eastern Oregon due to severe winter conditions and multiple crashes between Pendleton and La Grande. The roughly 50-mile stretch of highway is facing winter weather where conditions are rapidly changing. The eastbound lanes...
KATU.com
Upper Larch Mountain Road closes for winter season
PORTLAND, Ore. — Upper Larch Mountain Road has been closed for the winter season. Officials with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement of the closure earlier on Monday. Upper Larch Mountain Road is the highest road in Multnomah County, at an altitude of 4,055 feet. The...
KATU.com
Weekend snow allows resorts to open at Mt. Hood
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — Timberline opened in early November but shut back down due to a lack of snow. With the storm over the weekend, the resort is now back up and running. "It’s definitely early-season snow, but this is a pretty good powder to have, so that’s pretty nice," Skier Angela Vinton said.
KATU.com
Difficult travel expected over Cascade passes through Monday afternoon, snow up to 18"
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service in Portland is urging travelers to be extra cautious driving over the passes tonight. Officials say up to 18 inches of snow is expected to fall by tomorrow afternoon. The agency is expecting hazardous conditions including strong winds that could create near-zero...
KATU.com
Multiple bridge lifts scheduled for Morrison Bridge, drivers advised to prepare
PORTLAND, Ore. — December 4 will see several lifts on Morrison Bridge to prepare for paintwork. This is part of Multnomah County's ongoing Morrison Bridge Paint Project, which began in January 2022 and will continue through fall 2023. The project seeks to repaint the steel bridge to avoid corrosion, at the cost of $20 million.
KATU.com
Multnomah County monitoring weather, possibly opening emergency winter shelters
Portland, ORE — Delbert Lee Martin shared his story with KATU while in line for the Blanchet House's dinner to be served. "I’m living in a van right now. With rats," Martin said the cold weather is already a bit tough to handle, "I’ve been staying in at night."
KATU.com
Emergency responders recover body from the Columbia River near Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Ore. — Emergency responders have found a deceased person in the Columbia River just north of Hayden Island, south of the Port of Vancouver. Police and fire were called for water rescue and a marine incident at river mile 103 just after 11 a.m. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s...
KATU.com
Give the gift of the outdoors: Parks and Rec offers holiday sale on annual parking passes
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is offering an Oregon State Parks 12- and 24-month parking permit sale through December. The yearly passes, normally $30, are on sale to holiday shoppers for $25. The 24-month pass is just $50. Without the passes, vehicle parking costs $5...
KATU.com
ODF: $20 M grant put in place for wildfire risk reduction, encourage healthy forest growth
PORTLAND, Ore. — A $20 million grant has been rolled out to help reduce wildfire risk, and protect lives and property. In 2021, the Oregon Legislature invested nearly $195 million to address Oregon’s wildfire crisis through Senate Bill 762. $20 million of the $195 million created a two-year landscape resiliency and mitigation grant that the Oregon Department of Forestry has been administering.
KATU.com
Portland business permanently closes, citing concerns with crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is at her breaking point. This week marked the 15th break-in at Rains PDX within a year and a half. Landolfo said most of those repairs at the Northeast Portland location were paid for out of pocket. Other times, she just left the windows boarded up.
KATU.com
Firefighters rescue puppy who became stuck down an embankment near the Willamette River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called to help rescue a dog that got stuck near the Willamette River. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. crews were called to the 8000 block of Southwest Edgewater E in Wilsonville. Crews from Truck 56 used ropes to lower...
KATU.com
Small Businesses encourage all to shop local this holiday season
Portland, ORE — Many were out in Beaverton shopping and supporting small businesses this Small Business Saturday. KATU talked to shoppers and stores who are encouraging everyone to shop small this holiday season. "We’ve been in downtown Beaverton and we walked through a number of little stores here, love...
KATU.com
Number of positive flu cases on the rise in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a jump in the percentage of positive influenza tests this week as the flu season continues to ramp up for the year. According to Oregon Health Authority data, the percentage of positive flu tests statewide jumped to 16.3% last week, compared to 9.3% the previous week – even though roughly the same number of people were tested (8,964 and 8,938 patients, respectively).
KATU.com
Man found dead inside burning structure in North Portland, homicide detectives say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a burning structure near the Willamette River in North Portland on Sunday night. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 6 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 900 block of North Thunderbird Way. After putting out the fire, crews found a man’s body inside the structure.
KATU.com
Oregon nurses union accuses Providence of 'ongoing wage theft,' asks DA to investigate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The union representing Oregon nurses asked the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office to investigate Providence Health & Services, alleging “ongoing wage theft against frontline nurses and other health care workers” at the hospital. According to the Oregon Nurses Association, thousands of workers at...
KATU.com
Capital Pawn & Couture
It’s a great place to do your holiday shopping! Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Capital Pawn & Couture to meet with owners Adam and Beth Anundi and learn about their local, family business where you’ll find deals on everything from luxury handbags to power tools! Capital Pawn & Couture has locations in Downtown Portland, Beaverton, Salem, McMinnville and Albany. For more information, visit cappawn.com.
KATU.com
Annual Fred Meyer sock sale returns for 2022 Black Friday
Portland — This morning before the doors opened at 5 a.m., people were lined up outside the Hollywood District Fred Meyer, braving the cold to get the hot deals. A major attraction for many is the store's annual sock sale. I've been coming to the sock sale for over...
KATU.com
Vacant house in Kelso catches fire for second this year, officials investigating
KELSO, Wash. — A vacant house in Kelso, for the second time this year, caught fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 6th Street. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire on the back side of the house.
