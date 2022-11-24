Man arrested in deadly shooting at Colfax and Verbena

DENVER (KDVR) — Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused in a shooting on East Colfax Avenue that killed a man and hurt five other people.

Dexter Martinez, 24, faces a count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department.

Dexter Martinez (Credit: Denver Police Department)

Police arrested Martinez near Second Avenue and Logan Street, according to a news release. They said the probable cause statement in his case, which would provide more detail, was sealed.

The coroner has said Allen Dawkins, 41, died at the Nov. 1 shooting scene at the corner East Colfax and Verbena Street. Police said at the time that three suspects were traveling northbound on Verbena when they got out of a vehicle and started shooting at people on a street corner.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

