The Jets had a different look at running back on Sunday. Rookie Zonovan “Bam” Knight made his NFL debut and impressed with 69 rushing yards on 14 carries and three more catches for 34 yards. Knight surely earned himself more opportunities with his performance. “I think everyone saw Bam had some fresh legs,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said, “he was juicy as a runner, getting north and south. …. He gets north and south quick, so he’s a one-cut runner, which is kind of the staple of our scheme, and he played fast, he played physical, lot of effort to gain yards...

