54.4 million Americans expected to travel this Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As people head out the door for the holiday, there are important travel tips to remember.

First, keep an eye on weather conditions at your destination, conditions can change quickly.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Karey Yaneff said if the conditions are extreme, be prepared.

“If the people are traveling to and from their destination, just making sure they are checking and to make sure they have the appropriate things that they need if they breakdown they can stay warm and everything,” said Yaneff.

Fortunately, weather conditions across Siouxland are forecast to be mild over the holiday weekend.

