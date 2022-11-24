Read full article on original website
York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide
Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
13th Annual Christmas for Causes Holiday Craft/Gift Show benefits local causes
Holiday shopping to benefit local charities! It’s a win-win shopping event! Marcie Taylor of the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation of Shippensburg has organized the 13th annual Christmas for Causes Holiday Craft/Gift Show. The event will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Messiah UM Church (Fellowship Hall), 30 S. Penn St., Shippensburg, PA 17257. This event allows local shoppers to enjoy holiday shopping while supporting local charities and non-profit organizations. A portion of all proceeds from the event will benefit charities/causes designated by the crafters and other participants involved. The last event raised over $1,000 for local charities.
Enjoy Good Spirits During Sip & Stroll
Festive spirits will go hand in hand with the holidays during Downtown Chambersburg Inc.’s Sip & Stroll event on Main Street this weekend. From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3, participants ages 21 and older can stroll through the downtown area and stop in various businesses to sample a variety of beer, wine, cider and liquor. Those who pay the $30 fee ($5 for designated drivers), will have the chance to try two samples of about 3 ounces each at every site during one of three windows of time: 12:30.
Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter Announces Christmas Open House
It is with a whole lot of excitement I am writing to tell you our annual Christmas Open House will be in person for the first time in two years! We are all just beside ourselves. We are going to deck the halls and anxiously welcome visitors for all kinds...
York County Holiday Train Gardens
It is the time for the Glen Rock Hose & Ladder Co. Annual Christmas Train Display. The display is located at the Hufnagel Public Library, 32 Main St., Glen Rock, PA 17327.There are 5 large layouts, N scale, HO scale, 2 O gauge and G scale layouts. Raffle Tickets, Drinks,and...
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
Free COVID-19 Testing Offered in Preparation for Holiday Gatherings
As people are preparing for holiday gatherings this season, the Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests at nearly a dozen locations across the state. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to access COVID-19 testing so they can help protect family...
Historic castle-like home in Hummelstown stop on 30th annual Elegant Progressions
John Bekelja and his late wife, Olga, were drawn to their Hummelstown home for its stately architecture. “It’s not Gothic, it’s not Victorian,” Bekelja said. “I don’t quite know what the style is.”. The three-story limestone home features stained glass, twin circular towers and distinct...
Franklin County Treatment Court Plans Graduation Ceremony
The Franklin County Good Wolf Treatment Court will celebrate the program’s 23rd graduate during a special ceremony on Dec. 1. The public is invited to attend the program, which will begin at 5 p.m. in Courtroom 5 of the Franklin County Judicial Center, located at 14 N. Main St., Chambersburg.
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides
Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
Rachel D Fleagle obituary 1938~2022
Rachel D Fleagle, loving mother and grandmother, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Fannettsburg, PA on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. She was born on Nov. 14, 1938, in Doylesburg, PA and was the last surviving child born to the late Harry V. McLaughlin and Olive (Happle) McLaughlin. She...
Santa is Coming to the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes a special visitor to Festival of Trees—Santa Claus. Santa will be at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on Saturday, November 26, 11:30 AM-1:30 PM; Sunday, November 27, 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM; and Friday, December 2, 5 PM to 7 PM. Come see Santa and snap holiday pictures. Enjoy cookies and 51 beautifully decorated trees and 18 stunning wreaths. As always, there is no fee for Festival of Trees.
Franklin County police searching for missing Chambersburg man
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County police are searching for a missing Chambersburg man. On Nov. 27, the Chambersburg Police Department received a missing person report for Thomas Stoner, 61. The family member who contacted the police reported that Stoner had not been seen for several days, nor had...
Robin Dale Collins obituary 1956~2022
Robin Dale Collins (Blue), 66, formerly of Dry Run, passed away November 25, 2022, at Havencrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela, Pa. She had been residing with her daughter, son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Jones, and granddaughter, Katherine Chapman, in Belle Vernon, PA prior to her illness. She was preceded...
Man arrested after York County home invasion
Man arrested after York County home invasion
Clement L Runyon Jr. obituary 1942~2022
Clement L Runyon Jr., 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away November 24, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on August 29, 1942, in Chambersburg, PA. He and his wife Dale were married on December 22, 1964, in Basel, Switzerland. Clem was a Marine from 1960 to 1965 as a...
Carlisle Police searching for missing man
Carlisle Police searching for missing man
Winter Lights at Chambers Fort Park
For the first time ever, Downtown Chambersburg Inc. has been able to bring you Lights at Chambers Fort Park!. “We cannot without the support, donation and sponsorship from Mobile Works and our New Year’s Event title sponsor Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls!”, they said in a press release.
Nancy Lee Stouffer obituary 1939~2022
Mrs. Nancy Lee Stouffer (Wink), 82, of Marion, PA, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in her home. Born December 10, 1939, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and O`Greta (Grove) Wink. She graduated from Greencastle High School with the class of 1957. She...
'I'm making people happy': Pennsylvania country music legend Al Shade, 95, shows no signs of slowing down
MYERSTOWN, Pa. - About 40 miles east of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, lies Myerstown, a peaceful, quiet place where the classic sounds of country music live on. It's also where FOX 29's Bill Rohrer met 95-year-old country music legend Al Shade, the one-of-a-kind personality that has performed since he was 12 years old.
