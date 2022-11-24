ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide

Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
13th Annual Christmas for Causes Holiday Craft/Gift Show benefits local causes

Holiday shopping to benefit local charities! It’s a win-win shopping event! Marcie Taylor of the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation of Shippensburg has organized the 13th annual Christmas for Causes Holiday Craft/Gift Show. The event will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Messiah UM Church (Fellowship Hall), 30 S. Penn St., Shippensburg, PA 17257. This event allows local shoppers to enjoy holiday shopping while supporting local charities and non-profit organizations. A portion of all proceeds from the event will benefit charities/causes designated by the crafters and other participants involved. The last event raised over $1,000 for local charities.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Enjoy Good Spirits During Sip & Stroll

Festive spirits will go hand in hand with the holidays during Downtown Chambersburg Inc.’s Sip & Stroll event on Main Street this weekend. From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3, participants ages 21 and older can stroll through the downtown area and stop in various businesses to sample a variety of beer, wine, cider and liquor. Those who pay the $30 fee ($5 for designated drivers), will have the chance to try two samples of about 3 ounces each at every site during one of three windows of time: 12:30.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
York County Holiday Train Gardens

It is the time for the Glen Rock Hose & Ladder Co. Annual Christmas Train Display. The display is located at the Hufnagel Public Library, 32 Main St., Glen Rock, PA 17327.There are 5 large layouts, N scale, HO scale, 2 O gauge and G scale layouts. Raffle Tickets, Drinks,and...
GLEN ROCK, PA
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides

Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
HARRISBURG, PA
Rachel D Fleagle obituary 1938~2022

Rachel D Fleagle, loving mother and grandmother, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Fannettsburg, PA on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. She was born on Nov. 14, 1938, in Doylesburg, PA and was the last surviving child born to the late Harry V. McLaughlin and Olive (Happle) McLaughlin. She...
FANNETTSBURG, PA
Santa is Coming to the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes a special visitor to Festival of Trees—Santa Claus. Santa will be at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on Saturday, November 26, 11:30 AM-1:30 PM; Sunday, November 27, 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM; and Friday, December 2, 5 PM to 7 PM. Come see Santa and snap holiday pictures. Enjoy cookies and 51 beautifully decorated trees and 18 stunning wreaths. As always, there is no fee for Festival of Trees.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Robin Dale Collins obituary 1956~2022

Robin Dale Collins (Blue), 66, formerly of Dry Run, passed away November 25, 2022, at Havencrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela, Pa. She had been residing with her daughter, son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Jones, and granddaughter, Katherine Chapman, in Belle Vernon, PA prior to her illness. She was preceded...
MONONGAHELA, PA
Man arrested after York County home invasion

Man arrested after York County home invasion
YORK COUNTY, PA
Carlisle Police searching for missing man

Carlisle Police searching for missing man
CARLISLE, PA
Winter Lights at Chambers Fort Park

For the first time ever, Downtown Chambersburg Inc. has been able to bring you Lights at Chambers Fort Park!. “We cannot without the support, donation and sponsorship from Mobile Works and our New Year’s Event title sponsor Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls!”, they said in a press release.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Nancy Lee Stouffer obituary 1939~2022

Mrs. Nancy Lee Stouffer (Wink), 82, of Marion, PA, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in her home. Born December 10, 1939, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and O`Greta (Grove) Wink. She graduated from Greencastle High School with the class of 1957. She...
MARION, PA
