Hillsborough County, FL

Do domestic violence calls increase or decrease during holidays?

By Niko Clemmons
WFLA
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a question posed every year around this time; is there more domestic violence during the holidays?

Just Tuesday, there was a double murder- suicide in Spring Hill involving three family members. Last Friday, Pinellas County detectives said Ramon Hernandez beat a man to death with a baseball bat. He was allegedly searching for his girlfriend.

Mindy Murphy is the president and CEO of the Spring of Tampa, the certified domestic violence center for Hillsborough County. She said research shows domestic violence doesn’t necessarily increase during the holidays.

“Some holidays, yes, some holidays, no,” Murphy said. “What we see is just during the holidays, just some heightened risk for survivors.”

“Nothing causes you to become abusive,” Murphy said. “No amount of drinking alcohol, no amount of financial stress causes you to all of a sudden become abusive, but certainly if you’re already abusive, the escalation, I think, during the holidays is real.”

A report from the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence shows there are fewer calls to the National Domestic Violence Hotline during the holidays.

In 2019, the hotline saw an average of 870 a day, but that average fell to less than 500 (467) calls on Thanksgiving, just 502 on Christmas Day, and less than 700 (696) on New Year’s Eve.

Despite the call drop during the holidays, Murphy said the message will never change.

“We want every survivor in the Tampa Bay area to know that they are not alone,” Murphy said. “You are not alone in this.”

WFLA

